Match ends, Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0.
Manchester City celebrated a third successive Premier League title triumph with victory over Chelsea in a relaxed party atmosphere at Etihad Stadium.
City were confirmed as champions without even playing after Nottingham Forest's win against Arsenal on Saturday, allowing manager Pep Guardiola to make nine changes from the side that thrashed Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final.
Erling Haaland was rested but Julian Alvarez provided the cutting edge in his absence with a clinical finish to put City ahead after 12 minutes, as their jubilant fans basked in warm sunshine waiting for the trophy presentations and celebrations.
Chelsea had some of the better chances as the game went on, with City's deputy keeper Stefan Ortega saving from Raheem Sterling when clean through and Conor Gallagher heading against the post.
Kalvin Phillips headed against the woodwork for City as they closed out another win in the relentless run that has brought them the title and the chance of a Treble, with the FA Cup final at Wembley and Champions League final in Istanbul to come.
- All the reaction to Sunday's games
- Ten moments that defined the title race
- 'Man City are two games away from immortality'
Man City demonstrate power
The hosts played with the pressure off after the title was secured and manager Guardiola was able to give members of his shadow squad game time on an occasion where most fans were simply waiting for the final whistle to hail their heroes.
Guardiola's selection gave an illustration of the vast resources of talent he has at his disposal with simply a glance at City's substitutes bench.
Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and goalkeeper Ederson were able to sit this one out.
Has there ever been a more talented bench than that one?
They are all likely to be restored when those two big finals come around but it was a demonstration, if indeed it were needed, of what other teams must overcome if they are to loosen the stranglehold City have domestically and which now gives them the chance of their first Champions League.
Goalscorer Alvarez may have worked in Haaland's shadow for much of the season but what an acquisition he has been and what a season he has had, with the chance to add the Treble to his World Cup win with Argentina.
The Premier League is Manchester City's once more - now it is on to Wembley and Istanbul.
Chelsea must be ready for reset
Chelsea may have had some decent chances here and only lost by a single goal to the newly crowned champions, but they carry all the appearance of a team and club that cannot wait for an abject and miserable season to end.
Frank Lampard is seeing out time on the touchline before making his second departure as manager, while Chelsea's players await the arrival of incoming Mauricio Pochettino to discover what the future has in store.
There is talent within this squad but they, and Chelsea as a club, have lacked direction under the new co-ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali and now it is time to start getting the big decisions right.
Pochettino will enter Stamford Bridge with the bar set low but there are materials to work with, providing he is allowed to do it his way, while his intense attacking style could fashion this into a quality team given time.
For now, however, Chelsea must complete the formalities of a desperate campaign that sees them currently in 12th place, and deservedly so.
Player of the match
ÁlvarezJulián Álvarez
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number4Player namePhillipsAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number80Player namePalmerAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number82Player nameLewisAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number18Player nameOrtegaAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number21Player nameGómezAverage rating
6.07
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number67Player nameHallAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number5Player nameFernándezAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number33Player nameFofanaAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number31Player nameMaduekeAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number30Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number15Player nameMudrykAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number26Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
3.65
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 3-4-3
- 18Ortega
- 2Walker
- 25AkanjiSubstituted forStonesat 57'minutes
- 14LaporteSubstituted forRodriat 78'minutes
- 4Phillips
- 82Lewis
- 21GómezSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 78'minutes
- 47Foden
- 26MahrezSubstituted forHaalandat 74'minutes
- 19Álvarez
- 80Palmer
Substitutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 5Stones
- 8Gündogan
- 9Haaland
- 10Grealish
- 16Rodri
- 17De Bruyne
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 31Ederson
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 33Fofana
- 6Thiago Silva
- 14Chalobah
- 28Azpilicueta
- 5FernándezBooked at 66mins
- 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 81'minutes
- 67HallSubstituted forKoulibalyat 81'minutes
- 23GallagherSubstituted forMudrykat 69'minutes
- 29HavertzBooked at 18minsSubstituted forPulisicat 85'minutes
- 17SterlingSubstituted forMaduekeat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Pulisic
- 15Mudryk
- 16Mendy
- 22Ziyech
- 26Koulibaly
- 27Fofana
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 31Madueke
- 80Wady
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 53,490
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Phil Foden.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Carney Chukwuemeka.
Post update
Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).
Post update
Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Post update
Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Stones.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Christian Pulisic replaces Kai Havertz.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Kalidou Koulibaly replaces Lewis Hall.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Rodri replaces Aymeric Laporte.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne replaces Sergio Gómez.
Post update
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).
Post update
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
blimey that's almost a win for old Frankie boy...
Clue. They play in Red and White and handed you the league yesterday evening.
Yes folks. We’re coming to the Etihad again. next season.
THE MIGHTY NOTTINGHAM FOREST.!
( hoping to improve on the thrashing we got way back in the season .! LOL)
City are just a rich club, will never be a big club
Well done City though