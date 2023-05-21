Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion3SouthamptonSouthampton1

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Southampton: Seagulls secure European football with win

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on 21 May 2023

Evan Ferguson scores for Brighton against Southampton
Evan Ferguson took his tally to 10 goals for the season after scoring twice against Southampton

Evan Ferguson scored twice in the first half as Brighton beat Southampton in the Premier League to secure European football for the first time in their history.

The 18-year-old forward opened the scoring with a powerful low shot past Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy before doubling the Seagulls' advantage with a first-time finish from inside the area.

Mohamed Elyounoussi's glancing header offered the visitors brief hope of a comeback but Pascal Gross fired in a third to seal victory for the hosts.

Brighton strengthened their grip on sixth place in the table and have all-but qualified for next season's Europa League because of their superior goal difference over seventh-placed Aston Villa.

A point from their two remaining matches will confirm a sixth-placed finish but victory over their south-coast rivals assures Brighton of a Europa Conference League spot at the very least.

Southampton, whose relegation was confirmed with their defeat by Fulham last time out, will finish their top-flight campaign against Liverpool at St Mary's next Sunday.

'We're all going on a European tour'

The Brighton fans were in buoyant mood as the game kicked off in the sunshine at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls, one of the success stories of the campaign, were heading for Europe and their fans enjoyed every moment by taunting the visitors, who in contrast will be watching their side in the Championship next season.

On the pitch, the hosts were quickly into their stride and Kaoru Mitoma should have put them ahead when he drove into the area only to shoot wide from close range.

McCarthy nearly handed Brighton an easy second as the Japanese forward latched on to the keeper's loose pass but could only hit the post with his lifted attempt.

The deadlock was eventually broken when Alexis Mac Allister teed up Ferguson, who took a touch to set himself before smashing the ball through the legs of Lyanco and under McCarthy, who will be disappointed not to have kept it out.

Ferguson took his tally to 10 goals for the season 11 minutes later when the vibrant Mitoma shrugged off Romeo Lavia's challenge and picked out the Irishman, who found the corner of the net with a composed strike.

Southampton were boosted by Elyounoussi's header from a corner but Gross equalled Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay's Premier League club record of 26 goals with a fierce swipe of his left boot.

Brighton fans cheered the final whistle with renditions of "We're all going on a European tour" - something they can look forward to for the first time ever next season.

Struggling Saints turn attentions to fresh start

Saints arrived at the Amex with their fate already sealed. In reality, their relegation has seemed inevitable for some time and defeat by Brighton was a 12th top-flight game without a win.

The visitors looked bereft of ideas and intensity but they could have taken the lead before the Seagulls took control when Carlos Alcaraz fired wide after a brisk counter-attack.

It meant Brighton could make their dominance count through Ferguson's double and Elyounoussi's goal just before the hour mark was Southampton's first attempt on target.

However, minutes later Theo Walcott thought he had beaten the offside trap to stun the hosts with an equaliser - with an initial burst of pace to run clear followed by the composed finish which has typified his career - but the goal was chalked off by the tightest of margins following a video assistant referee review.

Gross' goal killed Southampton's challenge and meant a fourth away game in a row in which they had conceded at least three goals, for the first time since 2012-13.

On a bright note for the visitors, right-back Tino Livramento made his return after 13 months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in the corresponding fixture last season.

Saints will want to end their stay in the Premier League on a high against Liverpool but work will already have begun behind the scenes as they prepare to launch a promotion bid at the first time of asking, with Swansea boss Russell Martin heavily linked to lead the charge.

Speaking about his future, current Saints boss Ruben Selles said he "expects respect" from the club.

"If the club want to make a a decision before the end of the season, I expect some respect and communication before or I will be very disappointed," said Selles.

Player of the match

FergusonEvan Ferguson

with an average of 8.02

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    8.02

  2. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.86

  3. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    7.74

  4. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.73

  5. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    7.55

  6. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    7.50

  7. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    7.50

  8. Squad number6Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    7.41

  9. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    7.39

  10. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    7.37

  11. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.36

  12. Squad number20Player nameEnciso
    Average rating

    7.29

  13. Squad number29Player namevan Hecke
    Average rating

    7.11

  14. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    7.09

  15. Squad number40Player nameBuonanotte
    Average rating

    6.85

  16. Squad number27Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    5.10

Southampton

  1. Squad number14Player nameBree
    Average rating

    7.35

  2. Squad number53Player nameBallard
    Average rating

    6.76

  3. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    6.16

  4. Squad number65Player nameDoyle
    Average rating

    5.91

  5. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    5.32

  6. Squad number26Player nameAlcaraz
    Average rating

    4.69

  7. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    4.55

  8. Squad number45Player nameLavia
    Average rating

    4.46

  9. Squad number20Player nameSulemana
    Average rating

    4.44

  10. Squad number7Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    4.40

  11. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    4.39

  12. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    4.39

  13. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    4.24

  14. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    4.23

  15. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    3.77

  16. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    3.27

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 34VeltmanBooked at 71minsSubstituted forUndavat 74'minutes
  • 5Dunk
  • 6ColwillSubstituted forvan Heckeat 89'minutes
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 13Groß
  • 25Caicedo
  • 20EncisoSubstituted forBuonanotteat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 22MitomaSubstituted forGilmourat 89'minutes
  • 28FergusonSubstituted forWelbeckat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 18Welbeck
  • 21Undav
  • 26Ayari
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 38McGill
  • 40Buonanotte
  • 49Moran
  • 51Peupion

Southampton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McCarthy
  • 14BreeBooked at 67minsSubstituted forLivramentoat 77'minutes
  • 35BednarekBooked at 14mins
  • 4Lyanco
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 45LaviaSubstituted forDoyleat 84'minutes
  • 32Walcott
  • 8Ward-ProwseBooked at 64mins
  • 26AlcarazBooked at 34minsSubstituted forS Armstrongat 71'minutes
  • 24ElyounoussiBooked at 43minsSubstituted forSulemanaat 71'minutes
  • 7AriboSubstituted forBallardat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Maitland-Niles
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 12Onuachu
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 20Sulemana
  • 21Livramento
  • 31Bazunu
  • 53Ballard
  • 65Doyle
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
31,507

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home26
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Southampton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Southampton 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.

  5. Booking

    Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  7. Post update

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  10. Post update

    Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Stuart Armstrong.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jan Paul van Hecke replaces Levi Colwill.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Billy Gilmour replaces Kaoru Mitoma.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Kamari Doyle replaces Roméo Lavia.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tino Livramento.

Comments

Join the conversation

309 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:03

    What a achievement by Brighton this season.
    Outstanding!
    Europe for the first time in their history and finishing 6th in the league, a top 6 team now.
    How the hell did that happen?!
    Mr Bloom and co, that’s how.

    Todd Boehly and Daniel Levy, to name a few. Hang your heads in shame.
    It’s not all about the money you know.

    • Reply posted by GoonerPab, today at 16:05

      GoonerPab replied:
      If only they knew what the word meant, both are shameless.

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 16:05

    Well done to all at Brighton - great to see a club with lots of heart and limited resources play with such style and positivity and make it into Europe.

    Good luck to Saints for next season.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 16:13

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Brighton are a pretty average soccer team.

  • Comment posted by Gaz sometimes right, today at 16:18

    Well glad my passport is up to date. As a fan for the best part of 50 years never thought I'd see the day we were playing in Europe. Congratulations to Tony Bloom, RDZ & the player's on making history & dare I say it, a big thank you to GP for your efforts during your tenure at the club, you helped pave the way.

    • Reply posted by md, today at 16:22

      md replied:
      Progression from Houghton to Potter to DeZerbi was a continuum of building on previous foundations. Thank you to all of them.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:16

    Saints fan here : Brighton doing it the right way .. good players, good manager .. playing great football 👍

  • Comment posted by toonbarmy, today at 16:09

    Congratulations to all associated with Brighton. What a fabulous piece of history you have just written.

    • Reply posted by joker199, today at 16:21

      joker199 replied:
      Thank you!

  • Comment posted by No more tragedy singing, today at 16:18

    What an achievement from the withdean to Europe. Brighton are everything my team Leeds are not. Well run at boardroom level, great manager, great style of play and most importantly great recruitment of players. Enjoy your European experience you thoroughly deserve it.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 16:56

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      Cheers mate! What a season it's been and looking for more next year. Up the Albion!

  • Comment posted by seeeeegullzzzzz, today at 16:15

    Thank you Tony Bloom, De Zerbi, all the players and staff at our fantastic club, and a big thanks to Chelsea for trying to ruin our club which backfired in the best way possible!
    Up The Albion!

  • Comment posted by GoonerPab, today at 16:04

    Well done Brighton and congratulations, well deserved and played some beautiful football to get there.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 16:13

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Poor soccer team. Got into Europe by default because other teams also pretty average.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 16:06

    Funny how being a saints fan. You get excited when you see a 1 in the goals scored column. You know the opposition has scored many many more. Bit hey this is my life now. Thankful for little glimmers of light

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 16:14

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Thank goodness the soccer season is almost over.

  • Comment posted by AndyP, today at 16:20

    Well done Brighton, it`s really good to see a "smaller" club, that is not an insult, by the way, getting in the mix amongst the "big boys", & shaking them up. Long may it continue, by the way you deserved to beat my lot in the semi final, you were the better team on the day.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 16:12

    Get those passports dusted off. It’s a great time to be a Brighton supporter. After all those troubled seasons and ground share we have at last reached a new pinnacle.
    Well to done all

    • Reply posted by laurence morey, today at 16:49

      laurence morey replied:
      After all your problem of the past, congratulations from a Saints fan, your a credit to the south coast, unlike my own team, good luck in Europe next season

  • Comment posted by md, today at 16:10

    When DeZerbi took over my son and I agreed if he kept us in the top ten it would be miracle. What DZ and the lads have achieved is nothing short of magnificent. Well done and Go You Seagulls!!!

    • Reply posted by SesReay, today at 16:23

      SesReay replied:
      Don't forget Graham Potter who built the foundations of a tremendous footballing team.

  • Comment posted by Len McCluskey, today at 16:14

    Come on Southampton, do the right thing in your final game and beat Liverpool. Then, if Brighton win their final two games, they'll finish 5th.

    • Reply posted by Cecil, today at 16:17

      Cecil replied:
      We couldn’t beat our way out of a paper bag!

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 16:04

    Atleast we don't have to worry about the FA's VAR cheating machine next season.

    We build again Saints. We need to be strong as that league will be tough !

    Brighton. Good luck in Europe. Looks like you've copied our blue prints on how you are set up. Shred the bit about the last 3 seasons!!

    • Reply posted by Pipeline, today at 16:09

      Pipeline replied:
      Yes, absolutely correct. Tony Bloom was a huge admirer of the Saints set up over the years and drove on to replicate it

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 16:20

    Really pleased for Brighton to have secured European football for next season, so congratulations to De Zerbi and his squad.
    So much to admire about the way Brighton play and the way the club is run, so have no problem in giving them due credit, even though they put my team to the sword last weekend.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 16:12

    Proper club supported by loyal local fans. Outside chance but I hope they can finish 5th, they deserve it more than Liverpoo.

    • Reply posted by StrictlyPompey, today at 16:53

      StrictlyPompey replied:
      Ha! ha! ha! ha! ha! ha! ha!........Nice one! If they did finish 5th, that'd probably wipe Klopp's smug smile off his face!