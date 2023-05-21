Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women

First Half begins.
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 3-4-2-1
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|21
|17
|2
|2
|61
|15
|46
|53
|2
|Man Utd Women
|20
|16
|2
|2
|53
|11
|42
|50
|3
|Arsenal Women
|21
|15
|3
|3
|49
|12
|37
|48
|4
|Man City Women
|20
|14
|2
|4
|46
|21
|25
|44
|5
|Aston Villa Women
|20
|10
|3
|7
|42
|34
|8
|33
|6
|Everton Women
|20
|8
|3
|9
|25
|32
|-7
|27
|7
|Liverpool Women
|20
|6
|4
|10
|21
|35
|-14
|22
|8
|Tottenham Women
|21
|5
|2
|14
|29
|45
|-16
|17
|9
|West Ham Women
|20
|5
|2
|13
|19
|41
|-22
|17
|10
|Brighton Women
|20
|4
|4
|12
|25
|60
|-35
|16
|11
|Leicester City Women
|20
|4
|1
|15
|13
|46
|-33
|13
|12
|Reading Women
|21
|3
|2
|16
|23
|54
|-31
|11
