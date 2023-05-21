Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0

Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 15Périsset
  • 18Mjelde
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5Ingle
  • 10James
  • 23Harder
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 7Carter
  • 8Leupolz
  • 17Fleming
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 26Buchanan
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic

Arsenal Women

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 16Maritz
  • 12Maanum
  • 22Kühl
  • 15McCabe
  • 21Pelova
  • 19Foord
  • 25Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 7Catley
  • 14D'Angelo
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 27Taylor
  • 29Goldie
  • 50Doe
  • 56Godfrey
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st May 2023

  • Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0
  • Everton WomenEverton Women13:00Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women
  • Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women14:00Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women
  • Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women15:00West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
  • Man Utd WomenManchester United Women18:45Man City WomenManchester City Women

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21172261154653
2Man Utd Women20162253114250
3Arsenal Women21153349123748
4Man City Women20142446212544
5Aston Villa Women2010374234833
6Everton Women208392532-727
7Liverpool Women2064102135-1422
8Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
9West Ham Women2052131941-2217
10Brighton Women2044122560-3516
11Leicester City Women2041151346-3313
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport