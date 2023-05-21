Last updated on .From the section Football

Kirsty Hanson has scored seven goals in the Women's Super League this season

Aston Villa and Liverpool played out a thrilling draw in a superb Women's Super League fixture at Villa Park.

Villa scored first through Kirsty Hanson before goals from Katie Stengel and Natasha Dowie turned the fixture around.

Rachel Daly levelled for Villa just before half-time only for Stengel to restore Liverpool's lead in the 62nd minute.

But Villa's Hanson secured a 3-3 draw, scoring her second after 70 minutes.

The hosts pushed for a winner late on but Daly - now on 21 WSL goals this season - and Remi Allen missed good chances in the final moments.

The result confirmed Villa's fifth-placed finish in their final home match of a very impressive WSL campaign.

Liverpool stay seventh and have now gone an entire WSL season without recording an away victory.

Hanson shines at sun-kissed Villa Park

Hanson was the star for Villa, who have collected 13 more points this season than they did during the whole of their last campaign.

The Manchester United loanee, starting in midfield, pounced on some sloppy Liverpool defending to open the scoring after seven minutes.

And she was gifted her second with her long-range effort slipping through the gloves of Liverpool keeper Faye Kirby.

Villa looked the likelier to add a fourth as Daly saw her shot from a tight angle saved by Kirby, and Allen had a header blocked by Rhiannon Roberts.

Liverpool also came close with a long-range Shanice Van de Sanden injury-time effort tipped behind by Villa keeper Hannah Hampton.

The Reds host rivals Manchester United on the final day of the season next Saturday (14:30 BST).

Villa are away to Arsenal at the same time.