Match ends, Aston Villa Women 3, Liverpool Women 3.
Aston Villa and Liverpool played out a thrilling draw in a superb Women's Super League fixture at Villa Park.
Villa scored first through Kirsty Hanson before goals from Katie Stengel and Natasha Dowie turned the fixture around.
Rachel Daly levelled for Villa just before half-time only for Stengel to restore Liverpool's lead in the 62nd minute.
But Villa's Hanson secured a 3-3 draw, scoring her second after 70 minutes.
The hosts pushed for a winner late on but Daly - now on 21 WSL goals this season - and Remi Allen missed good chances in the final moments.
The result confirmed Villa's fifth-placed finish in their final home match of a very impressive WSL campaign.
Liverpool stay seventh and have now gone an entire WSL season without recording an away victory.
Hanson shines at sun-kissed Villa Park
Hanson was the star for Villa, who have collected 13 more points this season than they did during the whole of their last campaign.
The Manchester United loanee, starting in midfield, pounced on some sloppy Liverpool defending to open the scoring after seven minutes.
And she was gifted her second with her long-range effort slipping through the gloves of Liverpool keeper Faye Kirby.
Villa looked the likelier to add a fourth as Daly saw her shot from a tight angle saved by Kirby, and Allen had a header blocked by Rhiannon Roberts.
Liverpool also came close with a long-range Shanice Van de Sanden injury-time effort tipped behind by Villa keeper Hannah Hampton.
The Reds host rivals Manchester United on the final day of the season next Saturday (14:30 BST).
Villa are away to Arsenal at the same time.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 20Hanson
- 12StaniforthBooked at 85mins
- 10DaliSubstituted forAllenat 45+2'minutes
- 88NobbsSubstituted forMagillat 32'minutes
- 8Daly
- 7LehmannSubstituted forBoye-Hlorkahat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Allen
- 6Corsie
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 22Magill
- 24Keitley
- 36Shaw
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 22Kirby
- 5FaheySubstituted forvan de Sandenat 45'minutes
- 23Bonner
- 6Matthews
- 2KoivistoSubstituted forRobertsat 58'minutes
- 35TaylorSubstituted forLundgaardat 59'minutes
- 8Nagano
- 12Hinds
- 7Kearns
- 24Stengel
- 29DowieSubstituted forKiernanat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Laws
- 3Robe
- 4Roberts
- 9Kiernan
- 15Lundgaard
- 17Humphrey
- 19van de Sanden
- 20Daniels
- 21Cumings
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
- Attendance:
- 7,517
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home11
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 3, Liverpool Women 3.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jasmine Matthews.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Simone Magill (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Anna Patten.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool Women. Rhiannon Roberts tries a through ball, but Katie Stengel is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Missy Bo Kearns with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Kirsty Hanson.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women).
Booking
Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah replaces Alisha Lehmann.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth.
