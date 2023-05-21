Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women3Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women3

Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool: Hosts held in thrilling Women's Super League draw at Villa Park

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments6

Kirsty Hanson scores her second goal
Kirsty Hanson has scored seven goals in the Women's Super League this season

Aston Villa and Liverpool played out a thrilling draw in a superb Women's Super League fixture at Villa Park.

Villa scored first through Kirsty Hanson before goals from Katie Stengel and Natasha Dowie turned the fixture around.

Rachel Daly levelled for Villa just before half-time only for Stengel to restore Liverpool's lead in the 62nd minute.

But Villa's Hanson secured a 3-3 draw, scoring her second after 70 minutes.

The hosts pushed for a winner late on but Daly - now on 21 WSL goals this season - and Remi Allen missed good chances in the final moments.

The result confirmed Villa's fifth-placed finish in their final home match of a very impressive WSL campaign.

Liverpool stay seventh and have now gone an entire WSL season without recording an away victory.

Hanson shines at sun-kissed Villa Park

Hanson was the star for Villa, who have collected 13 more points this season than they did during the whole of their last campaign.

The Manchester United loanee, starting in midfield, pounced on some sloppy Liverpool defending to open the scoring after seven minutes.

And she was gifted her second with her long-range effort slipping through the gloves of Liverpool keeper Faye Kirby.

Villa looked the likelier to add a fourth as Daly saw her shot from a tight angle saved by Kirby, and Allen had a header blocked by Rhiannon Roberts.

Liverpool also came close with a long-range Shanice Van de Sanden injury-time effort tipped behind by Villa keeper Hannah Hampton.

The Reds host rivals Manchester United on the final day of the season next Saturday (14:30 BST).

Villa are away to Arsenal at the same time.

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 20Hanson
  • 12StaniforthBooked at 85mins
  • 10DaliSubstituted forAllenat 45+2'minutes
  • 88NobbsSubstituted forMagillat 32'minutes
  • 8Daly
  • 7LehmannSubstituted forBoye-Hlorkahat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Allen
  • 6Corsie
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 22Magill
  • 24Keitley
  • 36Shaw

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 22Kirby
  • 5FaheySubstituted forvan de Sandenat 45'minutes
  • 23Bonner
  • 6Matthews
  • 2KoivistoSubstituted forRobertsat 58'minutes
  • 35TaylorSubstituted forLundgaardat 59'minutes
  • 8Nagano
  • 12Hinds
  • 7Kearns
  • 24Stengel
  • 29DowieSubstituted forKiernanat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Laws
  • 3Robe
  • 4Roberts
  • 9Kiernan
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 17Humphrey
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 20Daniels
  • 21Cumings
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle
Attendance:
7,517

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home11
Away7
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa Women 3, Liverpool Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 3, Liverpool Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jasmine Matthews.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Simone Magill (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Anna Patten.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool Women. Rhiannon Roberts tries a through ball, but Katie Stengel is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Missy Bo Kearns with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Kirsty Hanson.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women).

  13. Booking

    Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah replaces Alisha Lehmann.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool Women).

  19. Post update

    Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21181263154855
2Man Utd Women20162253114250
3Arsenal Women21152449143547
4Man City Women20142446212544
5Aston Villa Women2110474537834
6Everton Women219392733-630
7Liverpool Women2165102438-1423
8West Ham Women2162132141-2020
9Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
10Brighton Women2144132662-3616
11Leicester City Women2141161348-3513
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

