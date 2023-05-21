Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City: Lucia Garcia goal keeps Red Devils' WSL title hopes alive

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments61

Hayley Ladd scores for Manchester United against Manchester City
Hayley Ladd has scored four league goals for United this season

Manchester United's Lucia Garcia scored an injury-time winner in a dramatic derby against Manchester City to keep the Red Devils' faint Women's Super League title chances alive.

United's victory means any hopes of a title celebration Chelsea had after their win over Arsenal on Sunday will have to wait until the last day of the season - when Emma Hayes' side can clinch a fourth successive WSL crown against relegation-threatened Reading.

In a first half filled with drama Hayley Ladd fired United ahead inside two minutes with a superb strike from 20 yards out.

City keeper Ellie Roebuck was sent off for a reckless challenge on Nikita Parris just before half-time and it seemed certain United would finally get the better of their rivals, having never beaten them in the league before.

But after the hosts failed to clear a corner, Filippa Angeldahl collected the ball and sent in a looping cross which found its way into the back of the net to level the match.

City looked set to secure a point and put an end to United's hopes of a maiden title, but Garcia's composed finish from Vilde Boe Risa's knockdown in the 91st minute left the jubilant home fans holding on to one last hope of silverware.

The victory also means United are guaranteed a top-three finish and a place in next year's Champions League.

They head into the final day two points behind Chelsea, and must beat Liverpool - and hope a Reading side who are facing the drop can do them a favour - to win the title.

Meanwhile, City are fourth and are set to finish the season there regardless of results on the last day of the season, due to third-placed Arsenal's superior goal difference.

United leave it late to take title race to wire

Lucia Garcia celebrates with Vilde Boe Risa
Manchester United produced another late show in the WSL to claim victory

United started the game at a blistering pace, pressing high and with speed and catching City off guard.

The crowd played their part, too, turning the volume up a few notches every time the home side attacked - and they did not have to wait long to be treated to a sensational goal from Ladd, who picked her spot from 20 yards out and left Roebuck with no chance.

But City's Lauren Hemp then showed United they could not switch off - the England attacker raced down the left-hand side and beat Maya Le Tissier. When Mary Earps came out to claim the resulting corner the home crowd cheered just as much as they did Ladd's opener.

After Roebuck was shown red United looked to unsettle replacement keeper Khiara Keating, and Leah Galton fired a volley over the bar from Ona Batlle's cross.

Galton went close again from Alessia Russo's inviting ball across the face of goal but poked her shot wide and United were soon left to rue the amount of chances they had spurned when Angeldahl equalised.

But Garcia popped up with a late winner, as she has on several occasions this season, to salvage hope for the ecstatic home fans.

'A blow' to miss out on Europe

Ellie Roebuck is sent off for Manchester City against Manchester United
Ellie Roebuck's red card left her side with 10 players for more than half of the match

City are now set to finish outside the top three for the first time since 2014, their maiden season in the league, on account of Arsenal's vastly superior goal difference.

"It is frustrating to miss out on Europe," said manager Gareth Taylor.

"It is a blow because you love being in the Champions League and in that situation. It is so tough now - there are four good teams going at it now competing for three places."

City had to weather the storm in the opening 20 minutes and did well to emerge trailing by just one goal - but after that they enjoyed their own spell of possession and chances.

Hemp found Bunny Shaw in front of goal but her shot was blocked by Hannah Blundell and Chloe Kelly hammered her follow-up volley off the post.

But just as they were starting to create some openings, Roebuck's moment of recklessness saw the visitors reduced to 10 players and facing an uphill challenge in the second half.

A player down, City made the most of their set-piece opportunities - Kelly hit the underside of the bar from Alex Greenwood's free-kick and they finally got the goal through Angeldahl when United failed to clear a corner.

City also had chances of their own to win the game, with Yui Hasegawa failing to convert Kelly's pass, leaving the visitors' players with their hands on their heads wondering how it had not gone in, and a nervy final few minutes could have seen either side net a winner.

"It's hard to put my finger on what went wrong [today]," added Taylor. "We didn't start particularly well but I felt that after we conceded we were the team that really got on top of the game and had sustained pressure and attempts at their goal.

"I thought the players were outstanding in the effort they put in and sometimes you just don't get the rub of the green.

"We didn't get that tonight, whether it was from the officials or the chances we created at the end."

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10ZelemBooked at 90mins
  • 22ParrisSubstituted forGarcíaat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7TooneSubstituted forBøe Risaat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forThomasat 90+3'minutes
  • 23RussoSubstituted forWilliamsat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 14Riviere
  • 16Naalsund
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1RoebuckBooked at 42mins
  • 14Morgan
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15OuahabiSubstituted forKeatingat 44'minutes
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12AngeldahlBooked at 77mins
  • 9Kelly
  • 7CoombsSubstituted forCastellanosat 82'minutes
  • 11HempSubstituted forRasoat 76'minutes
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 2Casparij
  • 10Castellanos
  • 13Raso
  • 35Keating
  • 42Dahou
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
7,864

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).

  4. Booking

    Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women).

  6. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Leah Galton.

  8. Booking

    Lucía García (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Manchester City Women 1. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a headed pass.

  10. Booking

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

  12. Post update

    Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Zelem.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Williams.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • Comment posted by Pinonchicco, today at 22:15

    Isn't it a bit of an insult to the women's game to just lump it in with the men's? Time for their own dedicated pages instead of hoping for accidental clicks in the men's section...

  • Comment posted by barry, today at 22:15

    Regular goal scorer needed just like Premier team but well done girls and hope next week goes your way.

  • Comment posted by InvernessFan, today at 22:08

    Manchester Utd have a strong team. But It looks like Chelsea will win the English Super Leeague.
    By the way, how about an Anglo-American Women's Super Cup between the winners of the English Super League and USA (NWSL) women's soccer league champions, each season?
    Or Scotland could enter their champions to play the USA (NWSL) Champions in a Scottish-American Cup.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 22:07

    Isn't this HYS about the WSL game?

  • Comment posted by Jehovallah Peterssen, today at 21:57

    Man Cheaty will have to lift the European Cup a couple of times first to be among the true British greats, ie the likes of Forest, United, Chelsea, Celtic and Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 22:16

      BrutalDeluxe replied:
      They never will even if they win 10. Forever tainted

  • Comment posted by Forensics, today at 21:50

    City Girls your as bad and in the same boat as Arsenal girls - looking on

    • Reply posted by Guy in Jersey, today at 21:58

      Guy in Jersey replied:
      And what have Man Utd won this season? Couldn't handle Chelsea and are very lucky that League Cup winners Arsenal have been decimated by injuries to a host of top players. Don't fancy your chances next year either.

  • Comment posted by YouKnowIAmRight, today at 21:43

    There was a crowd of less than 8,000at this game and it's headlines news on the BBC sport page? There were more than twice that number at a men's league two game yesterday and they barely got a mention on here!

  • Comment posted by Skyblueforever, today at 21:37

    Come on Chelsea 👍

    • Reply posted by Kryptonite, today at 21:41

      Kryptonite replied:
      Injury time winner!... And that to take your champions league spot... That's priceless 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 21:24

    With Chelsea beating United twice this season, that virtually guaranteed that they'd retain the title.
    Therefore, for United to take it to the last day - is superb !!

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 21:21

    Great game, only thing Utd can do is win their last game, and see what fate has in stall. Great season whatever happens.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 21:20

    Approaching the world Cup, and no England player is playing out of their skin, and other players are falling like dominoes to injury.
    Time to work your magic, Sarina, please.

  • Comment posted by Jackson, today at 21:18

    Chelsea won't lose against Reading & even they draw can't see United making up the goal difference.

  • Comment posted by Marets 11, today at 21:17

    How many goals scored in the last 10 minutes by Man Utd womans team this year?

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 21:17

    Fair play to Man Utd for doing what they had to do BUT never a red card for Roebuck (look where the ball was going plus a covering defender) as the referee allowed herself to be swayed by the crowd. On to the final week we go!

    • Reply posted by Kazamo, today at 21:39

      Kazamo replied:
      Ah yeah….if it was Sam Kerr I suspect you would have a different opinion 😒😒

  • Comment posted by djhfox, today at 21:11

    Brilliant result for Leicester women.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 21:11

    Man City denied a clear penalty, and then Man United’s winning goal offside in the build up. If you were a cynic you could think it was all done to set up an exciting last day 🤔

    • Reply posted by Chelsea1967, today at 21:17

      Chelsea1967 replied:
      Never a red card either

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 21:06

    Keep title hopes alive??? There was an article on here 3 weeks ago declaring United as champions! How have they now not won the league???

    • Reply posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 21:11

      Bluefrom1964 replied:
      They still could.

  • Comment posted by Will Hawkes, today at 21:04

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Junglist, today at 21:07

      Junglist replied:
      Bookmark bbc, football, premier league instead of bbc, football.... Works for me

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21181263154855
2Man Utd Women21172255124353
3Arsenal Women21152449143547
4Man City Women21142547232444
5Aston Villa Women2110474537834
6Everton Women219392733-630
7Liverpool Women2165102438-1423
8West Ham Women2162132142-2120
9Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
10Brighton Women2144132662-3616
11Leicester City Women2141161448-3413
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport