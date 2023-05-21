Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women

Man Utd WomenManchester United Women18:45Man City WomenManchester City Women
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 22Parris
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 14Riviere
- 16Naalsund
- 17García
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
Man City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Roebuck
- 14Morgan
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 15Ouahabi
- 25Hasegawa
- 12Angeldahl
- 9Kelly
- 7Coombs
- 11Hemp
- 21Shaw
Substitutes
- 2Casparij
- 10Castellanos
- 13Raso
- 35Keating
- 42Dahou
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch