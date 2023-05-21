Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women18:45Man City WomenManchester City Women
Venue: Leigh Sports Village, England

Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 22Parris
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 14Riviere
  • 16Naalsund
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roebuck
  • 14Morgan
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 9Kelly
  • 7Coombs
  • 11Hemp
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 2Casparij
  • 10Castellanos
  • 13Raso
  • 35Keating
  • 42Dahou
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21181263154855
2Man Utd Women20162253114250
3Arsenal Women21152449143547
4Man City Women20142446212544
5Aston Villa Women2110474537834
6Everton Women219392733-630
7Liverpool Women2165102438-1423
8West Ham Women2162132142-2120
9Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
10Brighton Women2144132662-3616
11Leicester City Women2141161448-3413
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

