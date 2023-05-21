Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1

Leicester City Women v West Ham United Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Leitzig
  • 4Bott
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 2Nevin
  • 10Whelan
  • 30Mace
  • 3Tierney
  • 19Siemsen
  • 21Cain
  • 16Jones

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 8Pike
  • 20Goodwin
  • 23Purfield
  • 27O'Brien
  • 28Levell
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
  • 41Reavill

West Ham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 22Fisk
  • 15Parker
  • 5Tysiak
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 19Hayashi
  • 26Asseyi
  • 8Snerle
  • 18Denton
  • 14Thestrup

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 7Evans
  • 11Atkinson
  • 12Longhurst
  • 17Filis
  • 21Cooke
  • 23Cissoko
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 60Ademiluyi
Referee:
Lisa Benn

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Tierney.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Amalie Thestrup (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Honoka Hayashi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

  9. Goal!

    Own Goal by Sophie Howard, Leicester City Women. Leicester City Women 0, West Ham United Women 1.

  10. Post update

    Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).

  13. Post update

    Amalie Thestrup (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).

  15. Post update

    Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women).

  18. Post update

    Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Remy Siemsen (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aileen Whelan with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21181263154855
2Man Utd Women20162253114250
3Arsenal Women21152449143547
4Man City Women20142446212544
5Aston Villa Women2110384437733
6Everton Women219392733-630
7Liverpool Women2174102437-1325
8West Ham Women2162132041-2120
9Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
10Brighton Women2144132662-3616
11Leicester City Women2141161347-3413
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

