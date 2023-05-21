Leicester City Women v West Ham United Women

Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Leitzig
- 4Bott
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 2Nevin
- 10Whelan
- 30Mace
- 3Tierney
- 19Siemsen
- 21Cain
- 16Jones
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 8Pike
- 20Goodwin
- 23Purfield
- 27O'Brien
- 28Levell
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- 41Reavill
West Ham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 15Parker
- 5Tysiak
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 19Hayashi
- 26Asseyi
- 8Snerle
- 18Denton
- 14Thestrup
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 7Evans
- 11Atkinson
- 12Longhurst
- 17Filis
- 21Cooke
- 23Cissoko
- 28Hillyerd
- 60Ademiluyi
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Attempt saved. Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Tierney.
Attempt saved. Amalie Thestrup (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Honoka Hayashi.
Attempt missed. Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Goal!
Own Goal by Sophie Howard, Leicester City Women. Leicester City Women 0, West Ham United Women 1.
Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).
Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).
Amalie Thestrup (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).
Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
Foul by Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women).
Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Remy Siemsen (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aileen Whelan with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.