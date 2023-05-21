Everton Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

First Half ends, Everton Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.
Everton Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Ramsey
- 5Björn
- 28Holmgaard
- 23Holmgaard
- 2Veje
- 22Galli
- 7Wheeler
- 17Hope
- 10Bennison
- 14Sørensen
- 25Snoeijs
- 4Sevecke
- 8Christiansen
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 21Maier
- 27Stenevik
Brighton Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Walsh
- 8Connolly
- 5Bergsvand
- 21Morse
- 16Kullberg
- 10Olme
- 11Terland
- 3Pattinson
- 7SarriBooked at 44mins
- 18Carter
- 22Robinson
- 4Visalli
- 6Stefanovic
- 9Lee
- 12Bance
- 13Stott
- 15Green
- 17Symonds
- 20Williams
- 40Startup
- Lauren Impey
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Offside, Everton Women. Nicoline Sørensen tries a through ball, but Katja Snoeijs is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lucy Hope (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karen Holmgaard.
Goal! Everton Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julia Olme with a through ball.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Zoe Morse.
Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Elisabeth Terland.
Attempt saved. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julia Olme.
Attempt missed. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katie Robinson.
Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Katja Snoeijs.
Attempt missed. Lucy Hope (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
Attempt blocked. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clare Wheeler.
Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Julia Olme.
Goal! Everton Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Karen Holmgaard.
Attempt saved. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Elisabeth Terland.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Zoe Morse.
Attempt blocked. Sara Holmgaard (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathalie Björn.