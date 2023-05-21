Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women1Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1

Everton Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Ramsey
  • 5Björn
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 23Holmgaard
  • 2Veje
  • 22Galli
  • 7Wheeler
  • 17Hope
  • 10Bennison
  • 14Sørensen
  • 25Snoeijs

Substitutes

  • 4Sevecke
  • 8Christiansen
  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 21Maier
  • 27Stenevik

Brighton Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 8Connolly
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 21Morse
  • 16Kullberg
  • 10Olme
  • 11Terland
  • 3Pattinson
  • 7SarriBooked at 44mins
  • 18Carter
  • 22Robinson

Substitutes

  • 4Visalli
  • 6Stefanovic
  • 9Lee
  • 12Bance
  • 13Stott
  • 15Green
  • 17Symonds
  • 20Williams
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Everton Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Everton Women. Nicoline Sørensen tries a through ball, but Katja Snoeijs is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Hope (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karen Holmgaard.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julia Olme with a through ball.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Zoe Morse.

  6. Booking

    Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Elisabeth Terland.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julia Olme.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katie Robinson.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Katja Snoeijs.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Hope (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clare Wheeler.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Julia Olme.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Karen Holmgaard.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Elisabeth Terland.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Zoe Morse.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sara Holmgaard (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathalie Björn.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21181263154855
2Man Utd Women20162253114250
3Arsenal Women21152449143547
4Man City Women20142446212544
5Aston Villa Women2010374234833
6Everton Women218492633-728
7Liverpool Women2064102135-1422
8Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
9West Ham Women2052131941-2217
10Brighton Women2145122661-3517
11Leicester City Women2041151346-3313
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

