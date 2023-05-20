Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian12:00RangersRangers
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Sunday 21st May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic363132107307796
2Rangers35274485345185
3Aberdeen36173165355-254
4Hearts36157146054652
5Hibernian35146155153-248
6St Mirren361210144355-1246
7Motherwell36137164948146
8Livingston36136173557-2245
9St Johnstone36116193656-2039
10Kilmarnock3697203161-3034
11Ross County3696213354-2133
12Dundee Utd3687213864-2631
