Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea agree deal to appoint ex-Tottenham boss as new manager

From the section Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino
Former Argentina defender Pochettino has managed Espanyol, Tottenham and PSG

Chelsea have agreed terms to make former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino their new manager.

He will join the club in the summer, with Frank Lampard remaining as interim manager until the end of the season.

Pochettino, who has also managed Southampton, has been out of work since Paris St-Germain replaced him with Christophe Galtier in summer 2022.

The 51-year-old Argentine managed Spurs for five years from 2014 and led them to the 2019 Champions League final.

Pochettino will be Chelsea's sixth permanent manager in five years, following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter earlier this season.

Lampard took interim charge of the Blues at the start of April following Potter's dismissal.

Chelsea have had a difficult season, losing to Manchester City in the third round of both the FA Cup and League Cup.

They also lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which ended any viable hopes of them qualifying for Europe next season.

They are currently 11th in the Premier League, having won just one of their past 11 games, losing eight of them.

Pochettino had been linked with a return to Tottenham after they parted company with Antonio Conte in March.

He guided Spurs to the League Cup final in 2015 and a Premier League runners-up spot in 2016-17, with his side missing out on winning both to Chelsea.

Following his stint at Tottenham, Pochettino took over from Tuchel at PSG in January 2021.

The French club finished second in Ligue 1 at the end of the 2021-22 campaign but did win the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions, which were the first trophies of Pochettino's managerial career.

Pochettino started his managerial career with Espanyol before his 16-month spell at Southampton.

Pochettino wants a team fans can 'fall in love with' - Balague

In April, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague told BBC's Football Focus that the Argentine was approached in September as a possible replacement for Tuchel, but turned the club down before they appointed Potter.

"It was a different time where I think Chelsea had made up their mind on Potter, and Pochettino sensed that," said Balague.

"Now it feels like the club is ready for him. Before, the fans were missing Tuchel, who won them the Champions League the year before.

"But the fans and the club are wanting him to arrive."

Balague believes Pochettino wants to produce a team Chelsea fans can "fall in love with".

"He wants a team that presses, that is aggressive - he wants players that know they have to fight to get into the starting XI," Balague added.

"He is obviously going to have to trim the squad and those players that stay will have to fight for their place and know that nothing is guaranteed."

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 11:11

    They should have kept Lampard as the continuity boss. His managerial record is high calibre.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Pochettino will never beat Lampards record. Lampard is unique and we will never see the likes of him again

  • Comment posted by Edna Clouds, today at 11:08

    Spurs must be in a state if Poch doesn’t want to go back there … think he’ll do ok at Chelsea but I think that mad Yank will prove to be on a par with Levy before long

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 11:19

      Phil replied:
      He'd never go back, not with Levy there.

  • Comment posted by andychapman, today at 11:08

    Completely dagger to the heart as a Tottenham fan. Thanks Daniel levy

  • Comment posted by Footballistically, today at 11:10

    My turn to manage Chelsea can't be too long. Just need to finish my PM stint.

    • Reply posted by chris_cat, today at 11:13

      chris_cat replied:
      Come on I’m sure you can do both at the same time.

  • Comment posted by Adam McCance, today at 11:09

    Will be sacked by Christmas.

    No money to spend for years due to the way they’ve structured their recent signings’ transfer fees and thus a team of players on massive, long contracts who don’t need to perform to earn their money for the rest of the decade.

    Good luck motivating that lot, Poch.

  • Comment posted by living room, today at 11:16

    He's a good manager. Chelsea will do well with him.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      When you mean well you mean top four but no trophies

  • Comment posted by daygavin, today at 11:15

    As a Spurs fan, this is worse than the Sol Campbell betrayal. Almost all Spurs fans under 40 will tell you our most hated club, by a distance, is Chelsea. And after everything Poch created with us: excitement, spirit, goals, cup runs…this just sucks tbh. I don’t care about trophies, I just want the spirit back. And this makes it feel further away than ever. Dark days.

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 11:18

      nikki7luc replied:
      Great....Come on Chels....

  • Comment posted by FreddieThe Frog, today at 11:11

    Lampard back in by Christmas.😂

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What as permanent or interim manager😆

  • Comment posted by Viral, today at 11:04

    Chelsea have got definitely better manager than the current one and the last but I still believe sacking Tuchel was the wrong move. All the best Pochettino but he will have to manage massive egos which he couldn’t at PSG.

    • Reply posted by Neil Adams, today at 11:11

      Neil Adams replied:
      The biggest ego belongs to Todd Boehly

  • Comment posted by Scientist101, today at 11:18

    He'll need to sell at least 12 players. Chelsea have 3 signings coming in the summer, maybe a couple to come back from loans plus they need a striker and one or two more to strengthen some weaker areas. A lot of good young talent at Chelsea...needs a manager to take them by the scruff of the neck and turn them into a team. No easy task.

  • Comment posted by Julian, today at 11:11

    I think we can guess where Kane’s heading…

    • Reply posted by Alex A, today at 11:18

      Alex A replied:
      Perfect solution to Chelsea’s goal scoring problems

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 11:17

    Good to get Poch in early so he’s got time to sort the mess out and build a team

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:05

    I believe this appointnent wont work out well for Chelsea. If Pochettino gets off to a bad start then the fans will turn on him pretty quickly as he is ex Tottenham. Also he is a project manager and are Chelsea fans willing to wait two or three years for them to be successful again, if it ever happens as he has only won trophies in the French League. He could turn out to be another Graham Potter

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 11:12

      nikki7luc replied:
      And? If he hits the ground running we could win it all, oh! Wait we've already done that....

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 11:18

    Don't reckon it'll be as bad as people are making out tbh. He generally gets his teams playing in an decent way and his handling of any egos is bound to have improved since his time at Spurs. Let's face it if you've worked with Neymar, Mbappe etc at PSG there's no ego fazing you after that

    • Reply posted by garreth546, today at 11:20

      garreth546 replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 11:04

    Good luck to him. He needs complete backing of the boardroom and should be allowed to sell whoever he wants. Even if he starts badly, stick with him and make a long term plan.

  • Comment posted by just-for-fun, today at 11:03

    Good manager, let’s see if he could control the troublesome Chelsea dressing room!!

  • Comment posted by BGD, today at 11:06

    Do we need to start another spreadsheet?

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 11:05

    Some state of affairs when you’d rather join a club who’ve spent £600m on absolutely nothing and have a history of treating managers like dirt than rejoin Tottenham.

    • Reply posted by Paul S , today at 11:11

      Paul S replied:
      Spurs didn't treat him brilliantly did they ? We don't exactly a history if treating and managing Managers well

  • Comment posted by Thegreatmboo, today at 11:10

    With a bit of luck he’ll get this odious team relegated

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 11:17

      nikki7luc replied:
      And you support who gobby

  • Comment posted by somehummus, today at 11:18

    We really are living in the worst timeline.

