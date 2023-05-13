Last updated on .From the section European Football

AC Milan players listen to their fans' frustrations after the match

AC Milan's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League were dented by a shock defeat at 18th-placed Spezia in Serie A.

Przemyslaw Wisniewski gave the hosts the lead before Salvatore Esposito's stunning late free-kick sealed victory to boost Spezia's chances of survival.

Defeat for Milan follows their 2-0 home loss to rivals Inter Milan in their Champions League semi-final first leg.

Stefano Pioli's side remain fifth in the table, four points behind Lazio.

Milan's Sandro Tonali and Brahim Diaz both hit the post before Wisniewski reacted quickest when Kelvin Amian's header bounced off the upright to score the opener.

The visitors continued to chase the game after going behind before Esposito found the top corner to move his side level with 17th-placed Verona on goal difference, and condemn Milan to a first league defeat against a side in the bottom three since 2017.

Following the game, the travelling fans vented their disappointment towards the AC Milan players.

Pioli's side will look to overturn their deficit against neighbours Inter in the second leg on Tuesday, but the Milan manager said last week's defeat was still fresh in their minds.

"It's normal that the Champions League is on our minds and it's normal that we were disappointed with the result of the first leg," Pioli said.

"But we know that the season comes from both the championship and the Champions League, and this defeat complicates our future.

"Now we don't have many chances left to be positive this season. Tuesday is a great opportunity - we have to believe we can beat Inter."