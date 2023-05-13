Match ends, Spezia 2, AC Milan 0.
AC Milan's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League were dented by a shock defeat at 18th-placed Spezia in Serie A.
Przemyslaw Wisniewski gave the hosts the lead before Salvatore Esposito's stunning late free-kick sealed victory to boost Spezia's chances of survival.
Defeat for Milan follows their 2-0 home loss to rivals Inter Milan in their Champions League semi-final first leg.
Stefano Pioli's side remain fifth in the table, four points behind Lazio.
Milan's Sandro Tonali and Brahim Diaz both hit the post before Wisniewski reacted quickest when Kelvin Amian's header bounced off the upright to score the opener.
The visitors continued to chase the game after going behind before Esposito found the top corner to move his side level with 17th-placed Verona on goal difference, and condemn Milan to a first league defeat against a side in the bottom three since 2017.
Following the game, the travelling fans vented their disappointment towards the AC Milan players.
Pioli's side will look to overturn their deficit against neighbours Inter in the second leg on Tuesday, but the Milan manager said last week's defeat was still fresh in their minds.
"It's normal that the Champions League is on our minds and it's normal that we were disappointed with the result of the first leg," Pioli said.
"But we know that the season comes from both the championship and the Champions League, and this defeat complicates our future.
"Now we don't have many chances left to be positive this season. Tuesday is a great opportunity - we have to believe we can beat Inter."
Line-ups
Spezia
Formation 3-5-2
- 69Dragowski
- 55Wisniewski
- 4Ampadu
- 43Nikolaou
- 27AmianBooked at 38mins
- 6BourabiaSubstituted forZurkowskiat 64'minutes
- 25Esposito
- 8Ekdal
- 13Reca
- 18Nzola
- 11GyasiSubstituted forKovalenkoat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zoet
- 10Verde
- 14Shomurodov
- 19Krollis
- 21Ferrer
- 22Marchetti
- 24Kovalenko
- 29Caldara
- 72Cipot
- 77Zurkowski
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 20Kalulu
- 24Kjaer
- 23TomoriSubstituted forCalabriaat 85'minutes
- 19HernándezSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 64'minutes
- 32Pobega
- 8Tonali
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 64'minutes
- 10DíazBooked at 52minsSubstituted forAdliat 71'minutes
- 27Origi
- 12RebicSubstituted forGiroudat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2Calabria
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Adli
- 9Giroud
- 14Bakayoko
- 40Vranckx
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
- 90De Ketelaere
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spezia 2, AC Milan 0.
Post update
Foul by Simon Kjaer (AC Milan).
Post update
Viktor Kovalenko (Spezia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Pierre Kalulu.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).
Post update
MBala Nzola (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).
Post update
Ethan Ampadu (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Spezia. Viktor Kovalenko replaces Emmanuel Gyasi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Spezia).
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Przemyslaw Wisniewski.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Arkadiusz Reca.
Post update
Attempt missed. Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yacine Adli with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Przemyslaw Wisniewski.
Post update
Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by MBala Nzola (Spezia).
Milan have no chance of beating Inter next Tues.