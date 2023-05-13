Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Getafe 0.
Marco Asensio kept Real Madrid's faint hope of retaining their La Liga title alive with the winner against Getafe.
Carlo Ancelotti made eight changes as Madrid warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Manchester City.
It resulted in a disjointed performance against a Getafe side in the relegation zone, before Asensio's deflected strike with 20 minutes remaining.
Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by 11 points with four games to go.
Barca will seal the title if they win their derby at Espanyol on Sunday (20:00 BST).
The much-changed Madrid side included a rare start for Eden Hazard, just his second in the league this season, while Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric were all introduced from the bench.
It took Madrid until the 70th minute to break through, Asensio's shot from the edge of the area hitting a defender and flying past Getafe keeper David Soria.
Focus now turns to next week's tie at Etihad Stadium, after the first leg at the Bernabeu ended 1-1.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 23MendySubstituted forKroosat 45'minutes
- 19CeballosSubstituted forMarianoat 61'minutes
- 18Tchouaméni
- 12CamavingaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forOdriozolaat 84'minutes
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forModricat 61'minutes
- 11Asensio
- 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 22Rüdiger
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
Getafe
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Soria
- 21IglesiasBooked at 83mins
- 23Mitrovic
- 15AldereteBooked at 60mins
- 4ÁlvarezSubstituted forAmaviat 84'minutes
- 11AleñáSubstituted forSeoaneat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 2Dakonam
- 20Maksimovic
- 9Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 65'minutes
- 19MayoralSubstituted forAlgobiaat 65'minutes
- 7MataBooked at 28minsSubstituted forAngileriat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Casilla
- 3Angileri
- 5Milla
- 6Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 8Seoane
- 12Amavi
- 16Algobia
- 17El Haddadi
- 24Villar
- 27Conde
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 52,201
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away23
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Getafe 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jaime Seoane.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ángel Algobia (Getafe).
Booking
Jaime Seoane (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jaime Seoane (Getafe).
Post update
Offside, Getafe. Jaime Seoane tries a through ball, but Munir El Haddadi is caught offside.
Post update
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ángel Algobia (Getafe).
Post update
Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jaime Seoane (Getafe).
Post update
Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Munir El Haddadi (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Odriozola replaces Eduardo Camavinga because of an injury.
