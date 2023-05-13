Last updated on .From the section Premier League

A fan approached Newcastle boss Eddie Howe during added time of their 2-2 draw at Leeds United

Leeds United have issued a lifetime ban to a supporter who approached Newcastle manager Eddie Howe during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

A statement from Leeds also confirmed that an arrest had been made.

The spectator managed to get into the managerial technical area from the home end before being dragged away by security staff.

He appeared to push Howe, who told Sky Sports after the game "we need to be mindful of security".

The incident happened in added time of the Premier League draw, which included three penalties and a red card.

Sam Allardyce's Leeds remain in the bottom three, a point behind Everton - while Newcastle are third and level on points with Manchester United in fourth.