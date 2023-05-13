Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich6SchalkeFC Schalke 040

Bayern Munich 6-0 Schalke: Hosts move step closer to title with emphatic win

European Football

Serge Gnabry celebrates
Serge Gnabry scored twice in the second half as Bayern thumped Schalke

Bayern Munich moved a step closer to the Bundesliga title by cruising past Schalke at Allianz Arena to stretch their lead at the top to four points.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring before Joshua Kimmich doubled the hosts' advantage with a penalty.

Serge Gnabry scored twice in 15 minutes after the break, while Mathys Tel and Noussair Mazraoui added the gloss.

Bayern have two matches remaining and move clear of second place Dortmund, who have a game in hand.

Veteran forward Muller, brought back into the starting line-up, began the rout by scoring his first goal in eight appearances with a calm finish, before Kimmich struck from the spot after Jamal Musiala was brought down in the area.

Gnabry smashed in his first at the near post by latching on to Joao Cancelo's pass to score for the third consecutive match, and then doubled his tally shortly after.

French teenager Tel added a fifth and Mazraoui surged forward late on to score his first club goal, completing a win that took Bayern closer to an 11th German title in a row.

Dortmund can reduce the deficit to a single point when they host Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday (17:30 BST).

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 5Pavard
  • 4de LigtSubstituted forUpamecanoat 85'minutes
  • 22Cancelo
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forGoretzkaat 70'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forManéat 85'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGravenberchat 64'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forTelat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 8Goretzka
  • 17Mané
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 45Pavlovic

Schalke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Schwolow
  • 27BrunnerBooked at 28minsSubstituted forYoshidaat 45'minutes
  • 5van den Berg
  • 35Kaminski
  • 18UronenSubstituted forOuwejanat 85'minutes
  • 8Latza
  • 30Král
  • 19Karaman
  • 6KraußBooked at 20minsSubstituted forDrexlerat 64'minutes
  • 11BülterBooked at 36minsSubstituted forSkarkeat 64'minutes
  • 26FreySubstituted forPolterat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ouwejan
  • 3Greiml
  • 4Yoshida
  • 9Terodde
  • 10Zalazar
  • 20Skarke
  • 24Drexler
  • 34Langer
  • 40Polter
Referee:
Robert Schröder
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamSchalke
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home25
Away8
Shots on Target
Home14
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 6, FC Schalke 04 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, FC Schalke 04 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 6, FC Schalke 04 0. Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  5. Post update

    Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

  6. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Noussair Mazraoui tries a through ball, but Leon Goretzka is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Thomas Ouwejan replaces Jere Uronen.

  9. Post update

    Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Dayot Upamecano replaces Matthijs de Ligt.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sadio Mané replaces Jamal Musiala.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    Sebastian Polter (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alexander Schwolow.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominick Drexler (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jere Uronen.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Schalke 04 0. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamal Musiala with a through ball.

  19. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sepp van den Berg (FC Schalke 04).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th May 2023

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich6SchalkeFC Schalke 040
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin4FreiburgSC Freiburg2
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt3MainzMainz 050
  • VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18483AugsburgFC Augsburg2
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund17:30B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32208489345568
2B Dortmund31204773403364
3Union Berlin32178748341459
4RB Leipzig31176855371857
5Freiburg3216884842656
6Wolfsburg321310956441249
7B Leverkusen311461154431148
8Frankfurt321210105449546
9Mainz32129115149245
10Köln321011114751-441
11B Mgladbach31109124648-239
12Werder Bremen31105164960-1135
13Augsburg3297164258-1634
14Hoffenheim3295184354-1132
15VfL Bochum3294193671-3531
16Schalke3279163165-3430
17Stuttgart31610153954-1528
18Hertha Berlin3267193967-2825
View full German Bundesliga table

