Haverfordwest players celebrate after Jordan Davies' 15th goal of the season put them in front

Haverfordwest County claimed a place in next season's Europa Conference League as they beat Newtown 4-3 on penalties in the Cymru Premier's European play-off final.

Corey Shephard scored the decisive spot-kick after Aaron Williams and Henry Cowans had missed for Newtown.

The Bluebirds came out on top in front more than 1,800 fans, with the game finishing 1-1 after extra time.

Victory means Haverfordwest are in Europe for just the second time.

The Pembrokeshire club, who last played European football 20 years ago, went ahead midway through the first half when Jordan Davies steered home after Craig Williams' sliced clearance.

But Craig Williams made amends as his cross was headed in by Aaron Williams shortly before half-time.

Louis Robles and Nick Rushton both went close for Newtown early in the second period, before Jack Wilson raced in behind the home defence only to lift his shot over the bar.

After the sides could not be split in extra time, Craig Williams, Callum Roberts and Nigel Aris scored in the shootout for Newtown, but County keeper Zac Jones saved from Aaron Williams and Cowans pulled his effort wide.

Dylan Rees, Jack Leahy and Davies scored the Bluebirds' first three kicks. Ben Fawcett missed the chance to win it when his penalty was saved by Dave Jones, but Tony Pennock's men were celebrating after Shephard made no mistake with the 10th penalty of the shootout.

The game was staged at Newtown's Latham Park, which played host to the Cymru Premier's biggest crowd of the season after both clubs agreed to make tickets free.