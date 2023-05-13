Close menu

European play-offs: Junior hits double as Glens beat 10-man Reds in Oval final

Last updated on .From the section Irish

Junior celebrates scoring the opener for Glentoran in Saturday's win over Cliftonville
Junior celebrates scoring the opener for Glentoran in Saturday's win over Cliftonville

Junior's double helped Glentoran to a deserved 2-0 victory over 10-man Cliftonville in the European play-offs final at a sunkissed Oval on Saturday.

The striker put the hosts in front on 35 minutes with a Panenka-style penalty after a foul on Conor McMemamin.

Junior doubled the lead five minutes later by blasting home on the rebound from close range.

Cliftonville rarely threatened and Conal Rocks was red-carded for a poor tackle with 20 minutes left.

More to follow....

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport