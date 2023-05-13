Last updated on .From the section Irish

Junior celebrates scoring the opener for Glentoran in Saturday's win over Cliftonville

Junior's double helped Glentoran to a deserved 2-0 victory over 10-man Cliftonville in the European play-offs final at a sunkissed Oval on Saturday.

The striker put the hosts in front on 35 minutes with a Panenka-style penalty after a foul on Conor McMemamin.

Junior doubled the lead five minutes later by blasting home on the rebound from close range.

Cliftonville rarely threatened and Conal Rocks was red-carded for a poor tackle with 20 minutes left.

More to follow....