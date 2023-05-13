European play-offs: Junior hits double as Glens beat 10-man Reds in Oval final
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Junior's double helped Glentoran to a deserved 2-0 victory over 10-man Cliftonville in the European play-offs final at a sunkissed Oval on Saturday.
The striker put the hosts in front on 35 minutes with a Panenka-style penalty after a foul on Conor McMemamin.
Junior doubled the lead five minutes later by blasting home on the rebound from close range.
Cliftonville rarely threatened and Conal Rocks was red-carded for a poor tackle with 20 minutes left.
More to follow....