Jersey are unbeaten in the Muratti Vase since 2017

Luke Campbell scored twice as Jersey came from a goal down to beat Guernsey 2-1 and retain the Muratti Vase.

Both sides had early goals disallowed before Will Fazakerley's 25th-minute header gave the Sarnians the lead.

Campbell levelled from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half as Jersey began to assert themselves.

The Jersey Bulls centre-back tapped in unmarked at the far post with 17 minutes left to seal a fourth successive Muratti victory for Jersey.

Guernsey's Ross Allen had a goal disallowed for offside in the 11th minute of stoppage time as Jersey held on.

Jersey take their tally of wins to 58, with Guernsey having won the title 47 times - their last coming in 2017 - and Alderney once in 1920.

The game also saw the end of Martin Cassidy's seven-year spell as Jersey manager after he announced he was stepping down late last month.

As well as four Muratti Vase victories he also led Jersey to victory in the 2021 FA Inter-League Cup as the island went on to represent England at the Uefa Regions' Cup last year.

The Muratti Vase final was being played in Guernsey for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes because of the late arrival of a ferry carrying Jersey fans and the game suffered a stoppage early on after a head injury to Guernsey's Jacob Fallaize.

When he got back to his feet both sides had early goals disallowed - Fallaize for offside and Lorne Bickley for a foul.

Jersey should have been a goal down after 13 minutes when Euan van der Vliet made a superb save to deny Fazakerley before Kieran Mahon's volley was headed clear by Jersey's James Queree.

But Guernsey deservedly broke the deadlock after 25 minutes when Fazakerley headed home Dave Marris' corner, while Queree was forced into another last-ditch clearance - this time from Sam Murray - as the half drew to a close.

But Jersey responded in the second half as shortly after the restart Keanu Marsh was penalised for a clumsy challenge on James Carr in the box and Campbell blasted home from 12 yards.

Liam Trotter forced a good save from Josh Addison soon after as Jersey tried to gain the upper hand while Bickley and Queree also had opportunities.

Toby Ritzema and Jonny Le Quesne had chances for Jersey as the half wore on as the hosts struggled to create anything clear-cut during the second period.

In the 10th minute of added time Jersey substitute Karl Hinds found himself through on goal but was thwarted by Addison, while a minute later Guernsey FC's all-time leading goalscorer Allen headed in what he thought was a dramatic equaliser, but the flag went up straight away.

Martin Cassidy signed off as Jersey manager with a fourth successive Muratti Vase title

Guernsey manager Tony Vance told BBC Channel Islands Sport:

"I'm frustrated because Jersey were better than us, I'm not going to shy away from that.

"We had a 25-minute spell where we were good today, we had them on the ropes, scored our goal and deserved to.

"The penalty was a real changer because that was soft from us, he's always going to go down like that and we shouldn't have given them that opportunity in the box.

"At the end of the day Jersey were a better side in the second half, we scored that goal at the end, which will be scrutinised. I'm told it was onside, Ross feels it was."

Jersey manager Martin Cassidy told BBC Channel Islands Sport:

"The second half we were just so dominant, much fitter, and we could have scored a couple more goals.

"First half Guernsey were a real threat with their set-pieces and long throws, but we settled it down a little bit and played a bit of football.

"I can't ask any more of these players, they've run their hearts out for me all of them, and always have done.

"I'll miss this feeling that's for sure, but I'm looking forward to getting involved in other things that I'm working on."