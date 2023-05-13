Jersey's women have now won 16 Muratti vase titles to Guernsey's six

Jersey's women beat Guernsey 4-1 at Footes Lane to extend their Muratti Vase winning run to 15 years.

Jersey started well as Tiffany Sundby hit the bar in the opening minute.

And two goals in four minutes swung the game in Jersey's favour as Ella Docherty's 30th-minute effort was added to by Eve Watson.

Anna Campbell's good finish made it 3-0 after 52 minutes, but Calleigh Hedley's strike 13 minutes later gave Guernsey hope before a second for Watson.

Guernsey have not beaten their island rivals since a 1-0 victory at Springfield in 2008 - but the fixture only returned in 2022 after a six-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a shortage of Guernsey players.

The fixture was the first women's Muratti final held in Guernsey since 2015

The hosts went close early in the first half when when Elise Le Lacheur shot wide, but would have been further behind at half-time were it not for some last ditch defending on their own line, while Watson had an effort hacked clear soon after the start of the second period.

Campbell's goal appeared to end the game as a contest before Hedley replied with a long-range shot, Guernsey's first goal in the fixture for nine years.

But 13 minutes later it was all over as Watson rounded the goalkeeper and calmly slotted home to seal Jersey's 16th win in 22 Muratti matches between the sides.

"I'm so proud," Guernsey manager Anna Gauvain told BBC Channel Islands.

"We knew it was going to be a tough task against Jersey, but we set the girls up in a way that we wanted to be hard to beat.

"Conceding two goals in the first half was disappointing, they were soft goals, and had that not have happened you never know.

"But the girls didn't give up, we got a goal and in a Muratti goals are important and it really did spur the girls on."

Jersey's tally of four goals was the lowest they have scored in a game against Guernsey since 2013, having found the net 28 times in their previous four victories.

"We spoke before the game about how it was the squad that was going to win the game today," Jersey manager Chad Morris said.

"The impact players that came off the bench, just when we needed them when our energy was starting to dip a little bit, came on and raised the intensity again which saw us over the line for number three and number four.

"I thought Guernsey were going to be organised, we thought they'd sit in like they did last year, so it was knowing what to expect and having to deal with it, which I thought the girls did well."