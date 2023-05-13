Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

As well as scoring, Jack Taylor provided the assist for Peterborough's fourth goal on Friday

Peterborough United shocked themselves by the margin of their 4-0 first-leg play-off win over Sheffield Wednesday, says midfielder Jack Taylor.

He scored one of the goals as Posh made themselves favourites to meet either Bolton or Barnsley in a Wembley final.

They edged out Derby County to finish sixth in League One, 19 points behind Wednesday, who came third.

"I wouldn't lie and say it's not a bit of a shock," 24-year-old Taylor told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"You wouldn't expect, them coming here, the game to end up panning out the way it did, but full credit to us, I think we deserved everything we got and possibly should have got more [goals].

"When we're like that, no-one can stop us in this league."

Peterborough are seeking their second promotion in three seasons - their most recent stint in the Championship in 2021-22 ended in relegation.

And they appear to be gaining momentum at exactly the right time, having ended the regular season with a 2-0 win at Barnsley, who they could meet again in the final if the south Yorkshire club see off Bolton over two legs.

Despite that, Taylor expects Wednesday to make it hard for them in the return match at Hillsborough on Thursday.

"It's going to be tough, no matter what the scoreline is," he said.

"Their squad is one of the best in the league and they are more than capable of scoring four goals.

"We've got to be disciplined - we've done half the job and we've got to go there and try and win the game."

Taylor achieved a personal target he set himself for the season when he put Posh ahead in the 20th minute.

"I think that's 10 in all comps this year for me - which was the aim - but I'm not done yet, I want to get more," he added.

'No complacency' from Posh players - Ferguson

Boss Darren Ferguson in his fourth spell as Peterborough boss and is looking to lead them to promotion for the fifth time.

"That's two performances on the bounce and I've been waiting for them," the Scot said.

"Some have been good, but they've not been giving the performances I think they're capable of doing, the last two games they have."

He added: "Going to Hillsborough with a defeat, it wouldn't have been impossible to get it back, but it would have been tough.

"They're a hard team at home and there's no complacency from my players. Rather than be on the back foot, we've got to be on the front foot - we know how dangerous that club, and stadium and fans can be.

"But I can't complain, if someone had said to me, you're going to win 4-0, I'd have bitten their hand off."