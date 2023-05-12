Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Michael Beale thinks Alfredo Morelos will be fondly remembered as a player who delivered value for money since his £800,000 signing from Helsinki in 2017 despite the 26-year-old Colombia striker being poised to leave for free this summer. (The National) external-link

Rangers are not yet in official talks with Greek club Aris Thessaloniki over Honduras winger Luis Palma despite reports from Greece and Scotland but do have an interest in the 23-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Rangers centre-half Leon Balogun, who is much admired the current Ibrox manager Michael Beale, has left Queens Park Rangers after less than a year at Loftus Road. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Japan head coach Hajima Moriyasu has confirmed he did not visit Celtic during his European tour but denied he snubbed the Scottish champions' Japanese contingent and revealed he sent two of his assistants to watch the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic winger Jota admits he was flattered to hear the kind words from Portugual head coach Roberto Martinez this week but knows it does not guarantee an international call-up. (The Herald) external-link

Raith Rovers centre-half Tom Lang has rejected a new contract offer, with interest from two Scottish Premiership clubs and English lower leagues. (Daily Record, print edition)

Former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose leads a list of six players leaving Greenock Morton this summer. (Daily Record, print edition)

Goalkeeper Aidan McAdams is poised to leave Ayr United this summer. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Former Livingston manager Gary Holt is on the brink of being appointed the new boss of West of Scotland League side Darvel. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Dundee United and Celtic midfielder David Hannah is the new manager of Penicuik. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller is on the lookout for his next coaching opportunity despite suffering a series of setbacks early on in his managerial career. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Raith Rovers have appointed John Potter, who was manager of Kelty Hearts until last month, as technical director and he has targeted promotion to the Scottish Premiership. (The Courier) external-link