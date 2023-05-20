Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Manchester United 1.
Casemiro's stunning overhead kick edged Manchester United a step closer to a top-four finish as they secured a narrow Premier League victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
The Red Devils need just one point from their final two games against Chelsea and Fulham to secure Champions League football at Old Trafford next season.
In a game lacking in clear-cut opportunities at both ends a piece of magic from Casemiro proved the difference.
The Brazilian picked up a beautifully weighted pass from Christian Eriksen and turned away from Marcos Senesi to acrobatically hammer home.
Without their top goal scorer this season, Marcus Rashford, who was absent from the squad with illness and missed the opportunity to equal his best tally of 17 goals in a single campaign, United struggled to mount regular goal threats.
But Casemiro's ninth-minute strike and Liverpool's draw against Aston Villa was enough to move United one point away from a guaranteed top-four spot.
More to follow.
- Reaction to Bournemouth v Man Utd live, plus other action from the Premier League
- Go straight to all the best Bournemouth content
- Stay up to date with all things Manchester United
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
AFC Bournemouth
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameNetoAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number15Player nameA SmithAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number27Player nameZabarnyiAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number25Player nameSenesiAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number5Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number4Player nameL CookAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number8Player nameLermaAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number7Player nameBrooksAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number10Player nameChristieAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number32Player nameAnthonyAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number9Player nameSolankeAverage rating
5.57
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameOuattaraAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number18Player nameViñaAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number21Player nameMooreAverage rating
5.88
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
5.88
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number49Player nameGarnachoAverage rating
7.40
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Neto
- 15A SmithSubstituted forViñaat 66'minutes
- 27Zabarnyi
- 25Senesi
- 5Kelly
- 4L CookBooked at 70mins
- 8Lerma
- 7BrooksSubstituted forMooreat 56'minutes
- 10ChristieSubstituted forOuattaraat 66'minutes
- 32Anthony
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 1Travers
- 3Stephens
- 6Mepham
- 11Ouattara
- 17Stacey
- 18Viña
- 21Moore
- 49Sadi
- 51Adu-Adjei
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 19Varane
- 2Lindelöf
- 23Shaw
- 18Casemiro
- 14EriksenSubstituted forMcTominayat 86'minutes
- 21AntonySubstituted forFredat 86'minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 25SanchoSubstituted forGarnachoat 72'minutes
- 9MartialSubstituted forWeghorstat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Maguire
- 12Malacia
- 17Fred
- 20Dalot
- 27Weghorst
- 28Pellistri
- 31Butland
- 39McTominay
- 49Garnacho
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 10,240
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Manchester United 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).
Post update
Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
Post update
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).
Post update
Matías Viña (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Antony.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Christian Eriksen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Casemiro following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).
Post update
Neto (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dango Ouattara with a through ball.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Casemiro.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Well done utd.