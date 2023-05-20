Close menu
Premier League
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0Man UtdManchester United1

Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United: Casemiro overhead kick puts Red Devils on verge of top four

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments53

Casemiro scores an overhead kick for Manchester United against Bournemouth
Casemiro has now scored five goals in all competitions this season

Casemiro's stunning overhead kick edged Manchester United a step closer to a top-four finish as they secured a narrow Premier League victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Red Devils need just one point from their final two games against Chelsea and Fulham to secure Champions League football at Old Trafford next season.

In a game lacking in clear-cut opportunities at both ends a piece of magic from Casemiro proved the difference.

The Brazilian picked up a beautifully weighted pass from Christian Eriksen and turned away from Marcos Senesi to acrobatically hammer home.

Without their top goal scorer this season, Marcus Rashford, who was absent from the squad with illness and missed the opportunity to equal his best tally of 17 goals in a single campaign, United struggled to mount regular goal threats.

But Casemiro's ninth-minute strike and Liverpool's draw against Aston Villa was enough to move United one point away from a guaranteed top-four spot.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

AFC Bournemouth

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameNeto
    Average rating

    5.35

  2. Squad number15Player nameA Smith
    Average rating

    5.43

  3. Squad number27Player nameZabarnyi
    Average rating

    5.16

  4. Squad number25Player nameSenesi
    Average rating

    5.27

  5. Squad number5Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.96

  6. Squad number4Player nameL Cook
    Average rating

    5.34

  7. Squad number8Player nameLerma
    Average rating

    5.20

  8. Squad number7Player nameBrooks
    Average rating

    5.78

  9. Squad number10Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    5.15

  10. Squad number32Player nameAnthony
    Average rating

    5.45

  11. Squad number9Player nameSolanke
    Average rating

    5.57

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameOuattara
    Average rating

    5.18

  2. Squad number18Player nameViña
    Average rating

    5.43

  3. Squad number21Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    5.88

Manchester United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    7.00

  2. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    7.15

  3. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    7.35

  4. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    6.99

  5. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    7.31

  6. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    8.04

  7. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    7.39

  8. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    6.48

  9. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.84

  10. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    6.28

  11. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    5.88

Substitutes

  1. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    6.28

  2. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    5.69

  3. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    6.34

  4. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    7.40

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Neto
  • 15A SmithSubstituted forViñaat 66'minutes
  • 27Zabarnyi
  • 25Senesi
  • 5Kelly
  • 4L CookBooked at 70mins
  • 8Lerma
  • 7BrooksSubstituted forMooreat 56'minutes
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forOuattaraat 66'minutes
  • 32Anthony
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Travers
  • 3Stephens
  • 6Mepham
  • 11Ouattara
  • 17Stacey
  • 18Viña
  • 21Moore
  • 49Sadi
  • 51Adu-Adjei

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19Varane
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 23Shaw
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forMcTominayat 86'minutes
  • 21AntonySubstituted forFredat 86'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forGarnachoat 72'minutes
  • 9MartialSubstituted forWeghorstat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 20Dalot
  • 27Weghorst
  • 28Pellistri
  • 31Butland
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
10,240

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Manchester United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).

  5. Post update

    Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

  7. Post update

    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).

  11. Post update

    Matías Viña (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Antony.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Christian Eriksen.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Casemiro following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).

  16. Post update

    Neto (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dango Ouattara with a through ball.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Casemiro.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by Mac Rey, today at 17:15

    Joint 3rd best defence in the division for united, not bad for side who've been at the end of some heavy defeats. Guess it's obvious what is missing this summer.

  • Comment posted by Niks, today at 17:14

    Scraped through but not an assured win by any standard. Bournemouth could have gotten a point if it were not for De Gea.

    • Reply posted by ovolut, today at 17:16

      ovolut replied:
      Bournemouth are so lucky not to be in the relegation zone

  • Comment posted by Viral, today at 17:14

    Pep is definitely The Manager of the Year and it pains me to say that they will do Treble but Ten Hag has done amazing job especially after drubbing from Brighton and Brentford, CR7 saga etc etc. Let's beat Chelsea and 100% SHUT THE DOOR OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FOR LIVERPOOL. Happy Days.

  • Comment posted by Cobalt 21, today at 17:13

    LFC fans thought United would choke against Bournemouth 1-0 like they did straight after the 7up! Let's all have a cherry cola in their honour!

  • Comment posted by Sally, today at 17:11

    Great to see David Brooks back in the starting line-up for Bournemouth.

  • Comment posted by RaggedTrouseredPhil, today at 17:11

    Scousers left it too late for qualification to the big European competition. They'll be back the season after, though.
    Well done utd.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 17:10

    WHAT A GOAL BY CASEMIRO! Yes, you still need a proper striker, and now being 1 point away from CL thanks to Liverpool's draw, basically congrats on making it there, hope my Bayern face you in the group stage, and again, what a job by Ten Hag THROUGHOUT this season. It's a joke he doesn't make the shortlist for Manager of the year over Marco Silva, but again, congrats on CL as Chelsea are awful rn

    • Reply posted by Skyblueforever, today at 17:15

      Skyblueforever replied:
      😆😆😆 oh dear

  • Comment posted by Speed Triple, today at 17:10

    One more point then that’s Champions League for next season confirmed 👍

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 17:10

    Willl be happy to see Liverpool fans soon trying to big up the Thursday night Europe games as high profile.

    • Reply posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 17:13

      Noisy Neighbour replied:
      At least their fans have seen Liverpool dominate Europe, what’s your excuse?