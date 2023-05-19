Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcus Rashford, who missed training on Friday because of illness, needs one league goal to equal his career-high tally of 17 in a season

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday.

Hamed Traore and Marcus Tavernier both hope to return from injury before the end of the season.

Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Manchester United because of illness, having missed last week's win over Wolves with a leg injury.

Scott McTominay resumed training in midweek after a five-week absence and could be recalled to the squad.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

At the start of the season, Manchester United would have taken being in fourth place with three games to go, let alone with the Carabao Cup in the bag and the FA Cup final to come.

Their away form has become a bit of a concern but I do think the fact the Bournemouth are safe from the drop will help Erik ten Hag's side here.

I have been really impressed by the Cherries and I have been wrong about them so many times that I don't want to just write them off again - but you can probably guess what I am going to say next.

I am going with United to win because of what is at stake for them.

Two wins from their last three games will guarantee a top-four finish and they will be desperate to get over the line, with Liverpool in form and on their tail.

It won't be easy, but I am backing United to get one of them here.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth's solitary win in their past 10 Premier League matches against Manchester United was by 1-0 in the most recent encounter on the south coast in November 2019.

That defeat is the only one of the 14 most recent league and cup meetings in which United failed to score.

Bournemouth

It's back-to-back defeats for Bournemouth, who had won four of their previous five games.

Their last 14 league fixtures have ended in seven wins and seven losses.

Gary O'Neil's side can equal the club Premier League record of nine home defeats in a season, set in their debut campaign in the division in 2015-16.

The Cherries have conceded 69 top-flight goals in 2022-23, a total exceeded only by Leeds. The most they have conceded in a Premier League season is 70, in 2018-19.

Bournemouth could become the first Premier League side since Derby County in 2007-08 to go an entire season without scoring from either a penalty or a direct free-kick.

They have conceded a league-high 27 goals from set-pieces this season, including penalties. Opponents Manchester United have scored seven set-piece goals, the fewest in the division.

Manchester United

Manchester United have equalled the club Premier League record for most away defeats in a season. They last lost more than eight times in 1989-90.

They have only earned eight points from nine away matches in 2023 (W2, D2, L5).

United have not lost their final away league game in consecutive seasons since a run of four defeats between 1989 and 1992. They were beaten at Crystal Palace on the final day of last season.

Marcus Rashford needs one Premier League goal to equal his career-high tally of 17 in a season, set in 2019-20.

Anthony Martial can score in consecutive league appearances for the first time since July 2020.

