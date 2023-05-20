Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1BrentfordBrentford3

Tottenham 1-3 Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo double gives Brentford win at Spurs

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bryan Mbeumo celebrates in front of the Brentford fans
Bryan Mbeumo scored his first Premier League brace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A superb double from Bryan Mbeumo helped Brentford come from behind to win and spoil Tottenham's final home game of a miserable season.

Mbeumo struck two fine efforts into the far corner early in the second half, before team-mate Yoane Wissa capped things off, as Brentford overturned Tottenham's first-half lead which had come via captain Harry Kane.

Just days after strike partner Ivan Toney was banned for eight months for breaking Football Association betting rules, Mbeumo showed Brentford fans they can count on him to deliver the goals.

It had been a moment of magic from Kane, whose future at Spurs remains in question, when he curled the ball beautifully into the top corner from a free-kick.

It galvanised his team-mates and they played with confidence and flair, creating numerous chances which they should have put away.

Their lack of ruthlessness was punished though as Brentford responded immediately in the second half - Mbeumo taking his chances, firing past goalkeeper Fraser Forster twice in 12 minutes.

Any chance of a late equaliser by Tottenham evaporated when substitute Shandon Baptise robbed Oliver Skipp of possession and Mbeumo teed up Wissa for a comfortable finish.

It was another performance which summed up Tottenham's season - moments of promise before a crushing result.

Their extremely slim hope of European qualification is fading rapidly, while Brentford know they will finish a successful season inside the Premier League's top 10.

Same questions for Spurs as Mbeumo shines

Harry Kane mural
A new Harry Kane mural has been painted across the road from the stadium to mark his status as the club's all-time top goalscorer

With very little to play for, most of the focus pre-match was on Kane and his Tottenham future as fans visited the newly-painted mural of their record goalscorer across the road from the stadium.

It was his 300th start in the Premier League for Tottenham but how many more will be added to that tally remains unknown.

He was a bright spark in the early stages alongside Son Heung-min, who himself had several chances to score in the first half.

Brentford's Rico Henry made a crucial goalline clearance to deny Emerson Royal and Arnaut Danjuma flicked a diving header inches wide from Son's cross.

Bar a few half-chances and a dangerous cut-back from Kevin Schade, Brentford did little to trouble goalkeeper Forster until the second half.

But they started on the front foot after the break, getting in behind Spurs' defence and feeding Mbeumo, who took both of his goals extremely well.

From then on, the atmosphere inside the stadium changed as the familiar feeling of defeat crept in and Brentford's support sang teasing chants to increase the pain.

Just as Tottenham began to test Brentford's defence again, Skipp unforgivably lost the ball on the edge of his own box and Tottenham were punished, Wissa coolly stroking it past Forster.

A late header from substitute Richarlison in stoppage time was superbly tipped over the bar by David Raya but some Tottenham fans had already started exiting the stadium - many of them not stopping for a pre-planned lap of appreciation to mark the final home game of the season.

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Forster
  • 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forPorroat 75'minutes
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 34Lenglet
  • 33DaviesSubstituted forPerisicat 85'minutes
  • 16DanjumaSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 66'minutes
  • 38BissoumaBooked at 45mins
  • 4Skipp
  • 7Son Heung-min
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forRicharlisonat 75'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 9Richarlison
  • 14Perisic
  • 15Dier
  • 23Porro
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr
  • 40Austin
  • 51Craig

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 2HickeySubstituted forRoerslevat 89'minutes
  • 5Pinnock
  • 16Mee
  • 3HenryBooked at 68mins
  • 15OnyekaSubstituted forDamsgaardat 45'minutes
  • 27Janelt
  • 8JensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 72'minutes
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 11WissaSubstituted forDasilvaat 89'minutes
  • 9SchadeSubstituted forM Jorgensenat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Dasilva
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 20Ajer
  • 22Strakosha
  • 24Damsgaard
  • 26Baptiste
  • 30Roerslev
  • 35Trevitt
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
61,514

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home22
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Brentford 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Brentford 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Porro with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ben Mee.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by David Raya.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Josh Dasilva replaces Yoane Wissa.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mads Roerslev replaces Aaron Hickey.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Brentford 3. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match (Tottenham Hotspur).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Porro with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ivan Perisic replaces Ben Davies.

