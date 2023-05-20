Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.
Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal at the City Ground to secure their Premier League survival and crown Manchester City as champions.
Taiwo Awoniyi's 19th-minute goal was enough to seal victory and spark jubilant scenes from the home supporters at the final whistle.
Arsenal dominated possession but Mikel Arteta's men could not find a way through Forest's spirited defence in order to force City to win a fifth title in six years themselves.
Not that Forest and their noisy supporters were bothered about Pep Guardiola and his team.
After what must have seemed like an age as he paced up and down his technical area, waiting for seven minutes of injury time to pass and the loss of goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the very last seconds, Forest boss Steve Cooper was able to celebrate survival.
In the stand above, owner Evangelos Marinakis was also hugged by those around him, having been rewarded for keeping faith with Cooper during a tumultuous campaign.
Awoniyi's scoring streak guides Forest to safety
Awoniyi only scored four times in his first 23 Premier League games after joining Forest from Union Berlin - but now has five in his past three.
And, like the former Liverpool striker, Morgan Gibbs-White's form has also shown a major upturn over the past few weeks and it was little surprise the pair combined to put Forest ahead.
There was an element of fortune given Gabriel slid in to reach Gibbs-White's angled pass into the penalty area first.
But given the battling qualities they have shown in their survival fight and the phenomenal support they have received from the stands, Forest deserved the fortune that saw the ball strike Awoniyi, then rise above Aaron Ramsdale, who was diving to smother, and into the net.
Forest did have other chances and Gibbs-White should have doubled their lead near the end when he found himself one on one with the Arsenal keeper.
However, showing the fighting spirit that has served them so well and backed by fans who have remained loyal to Cooper all season - probably saving the Welshman at some points - Forest's determination ensured they did not their lead slip.
- Reaction to Nottingham Forest v Arsenal and all of Saturday's Premier League action
- How did you rate Nottingham Forest's performance? Have your say here
- What did you make of Arsenal's display? Send us your views here
Arsenal foiled by lack of cutting edge
It would be grossly unfair to say Arsenal did not deserve something from this game.
They dominated possession for long periods and only some diligent Forest defending kept them at arms' length.
But the clinical edge of their early season performances has deserted them just as City have hit top gear.
In contrast to the first half of the campaign, when they only dropped seven points, Arsenal have collected just nine points from their past eight games.
Following on from the home defeat by Brighton, Arteta's men have now lost consecutive league games for the first time this season.
Gabriel Jesus had a couple of early chances, Bukayo Saka brought a decent second-half save out of Navas and from the corner that followed Jorginho's shot was deflected over.
But a cutting edge was missing and there was a resignation about the outcome long before the final whistle blew on the Gunners' title challenge.
Player of the match
AwoniyiTaiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAwoniyiAverage rating
8.93
- Squad number10Player nameGibbs-WhiteAverage rating
8.86
- Squad number32Player nameRenan LodiAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number24Player nameAurierAverage rating
8.47
- Squad number12Player nameNavasAverage rating
8.44
- Squad number38Player nameFelipeAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number28Player nameDaniloAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number22Player nameYatesAverage rating
8.40
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number19Player nameNiakhatéAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number21Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
8.34
- Squad number5Player nameMangalaAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number30Player nameBolyAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number4Player nameWorrallAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number13Player nameHennesseyAverage rating
8.18
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number20Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
3.37
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
3.20
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
3.17
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
3.11
- Squad number15Player nameKiwiorAverage rating
3.09
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
3.04
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
3.01
- Squad number19Player nameTrossardAverage rating
2.78
- Squad number21Player nameFábio VieiraAverage rating
2.75
- Squad number14Player nameNketiahAverage rating
2.74
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12NavasSubstituted forHennesseyat 90+9'minutes
- 4Worrall
- 38FelipeSubstituted forBolyat 79'minutes
- 19NiakhatéBooked at 45mins
- 24Aurier
- 22Yates
- 5Mangala
- 32Lodi
- 10Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 79mins
- 28DaniloSubstituted forKouyatéat 73'minutes
- 9AwoniyiBooked at 25minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Hennessey
- 15Toffolo
- 16Surridge
- 20Johnson
- 21Kouyaté
- 23Freuler
- 25Dennis
- 30Boly
- 34A Ayew
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 5Partey
- 4White
- 6GabrielBooked at 78mins
- 15KiwiorSubstituted forTierneyat 63'minutes
- 8Ødegaard
- 20Jorginho
- 34XhakaSubstituted forNketiahat 63'minutes
- 7Saka
- 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 54mins
- 19TrossardSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 10Smith Rowe
- 14Nketiah
- 16Holding
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 30Turner
- 41Bandeira
- 85Cozier-Duberry
- 97Walters
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 29,514
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home18%
- Away82%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Wayne Hennessey replaces Keylor Navas because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Keylor Navas (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fábio Vieira.
Post update
Ben White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
Post update
Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).
Post update
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).
Post update
Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Willy Boly replaces Felipe.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.
Booking
Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
I'm starting to wonder if Arteta's been lucky this season, he looked clueless again, him and that bloke who sits next to him.
Come on you Reds!
Congratulations on joining the 37up club!
I’d be very worried for Arsenal for next season.