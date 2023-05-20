Close menu
Premier League
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1ArsenalArsenal0

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Hosts secure Premier League safety to hand title to Manchester City

By Simon Stone at City GroundBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Taiwo Awoniyi scores the winner for Nottingham Forest against Arsenal
Taiwo Awoniyi's goal was his fifth in his past three Premier League games

Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal at the City Ground to secure their Premier League survival and crown Manchester City as champions.

Taiwo Awoniyi's 19th-minute goal was enough to seal victory and spark jubilant scenes from the home supporters at the final whistle.

Arsenal dominated possession but Mikel Arteta's men could not find a way through Forest's spirited defence in order to force City to win a fifth title in six years themselves.

Not that Forest and their noisy supporters were bothered about Pep Guardiola and his team.

After what must have seemed like an age as he paced up and down his technical area, waiting for seven minutes of injury time to pass and the loss of goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the very last seconds, Forest boss Steve Cooper was able to celebrate survival.

In the stand above, owner Evangelos Marinakis was also hugged by those around him, having been rewarded for keeping faith with Cooper during a tumultuous campaign.

Awoniyi's scoring streak guides Forest to safety

Awoniyi only scored four times in his first 23 Premier League games after joining Forest from Union Berlin - but now has five in his past three.

And, like the former Liverpool striker, Morgan Gibbs-White's form has also shown a major upturn over the past few weeks and it was little surprise the pair combined to put Forest ahead.

There was an element of fortune given Gabriel slid in to reach Gibbs-White's angled pass into the penalty area first.

But given the battling qualities they have shown in their survival fight and the phenomenal support they have received from the stands, Forest deserved the fortune that saw the ball strike Awoniyi, then rise above Aaron Ramsdale, who was diving to smother, and into the net.

Forest did have other chances and Gibbs-White should have doubled their lead near the end when he found himself one on one with the Arsenal keeper.

However, showing the fighting spirit that has served them so well and backed by fans who have remained loyal to Cooper all season - probably saving the Welshman at some points - Forest's determination ensured they did not their lead slip.

Arsenal foiled by lack of cutting edge

It would be grossly unfair to say Arsenal did not deserve something from this game.

They dominated possession for long periods and only some diligent Forest defending kept them at arms' length.

But the clinical edge of their early season performances has deserted them just as City have hit top gear.

In contrast to the first half of the campaign, when they only dropped seven points, Arsenal have collected just nine points from their past eight games.

Following on from the home defeat by Brighton, Arteta's men have now lost consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Gabriel Jesus had a couple of early chances, Bukayo Saka brought a decent second-half save out of Navas and from the corner that followed Jorginho's shot was deflected over.

But a cutting edge was missing and there was a resignation about the outcome long before the final whistle blew on the Gunners' title challenge.

Player of the match

AwoniyiTaiwo Awoniyi

with an average of 8.93

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    8.93

  2. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    8.86

  3. Squad number32Player nameRenan Lodi
    Average rating

    8.51

  4. Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    8.47

  5. Squad number12Player nameNavas
    Average rating

    8.44

  6. Squad number38Player nameFelipe
    Average rating

    8.42

  7. Squad number28Player nameDanilo
    Average rating

    8.41

  8. Squad number22Player nameYates
    Average rating

    8.40

  9. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    8.36

  10. Squad number19Player nameNiakhaté
    Average rating

    8.35

  11. Squad number21Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    8.34

  12. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    8.33

  13. Squad number30Player nameBoly
    Average rating

    8.32

  14. Squad number4Player nameWorrall
    Average rating

    8.32

  15. Squad number13Player nameHennessey
    Average rating

    8.18

Arsenal

  1. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    4.37

  2. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    3.82

  3. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    3.55

  4. Squad number20Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    3.43

  5. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    3.37

  6. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    3.20

  7. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    3.17

  8. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    3.11

  9. Squad number15Player nameKiwior
    Average rating

    3.09

  10. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    3.04

  11. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    3.01

  12. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    2.78

  13. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    2.75

  14. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    2.74

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12NavasSubstituted forHennesseyat 90+9'minutes
  • 4Worrall
  • 38FelipeSubstituted forBolyat 79'minutes
  • 19NiakhatéBooked at 45mins
  • 24Aurier
  • 22Yates
  • 5Mangala
  • 32Lodi
  • 10Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 79mins
  • 28DaniloSubstituted forKouyatéat 73'minutes
  • 9AwoniyiBooked at 25minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Hennessey
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Surridge
  • 20Johnson
  • 21Kouyaté
  • 23Freuler
  • 25Dennis
  • 30Boly
  • 34A Ayew

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 5Partey
  • 4White
  • 6GabrielBooked at 78mins
  • 15KiwiorSubstituted forTierneyat 63'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 20Jorginho
  • 34XhakaSubstituted forNketiahat 63'minutes
  • 7Saka
  • 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 54mins
  • 19TrossardSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 30Turner
  • 41Bandeira
  • 85Cozier-Duberry
  • 97Walters
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
29,514

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home18%
Away82%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Wayne Hennessey replaces Keylor Navas because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Keylor Navas (Nottingham Forest).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fábio Vieira.

  7. Post update

    Ben White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  12. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Willy Boly replaces Felipe.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.

  18. Booking

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Booking

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 19:34

    As an arsenal fan I'm disappointed with the way the seasons ended and it's sad to feel flat at the end of a season which has ultimately been a very good one. BUT..one thing I am not disappointed about today is what this means for you Forest. You are staying up and I am delighted about that! Be seeing you next year!!! 🎉🎉🎉

    • Reply posted by CommonSense, today at 19:36

      CommonSense replied:
      well said

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 19:35

    Steve Cooper has done an amazing job with Forest and good on them for sticking by him knowing he is a good manager. Good to see them come back next year.

  • Comment posted by Jerome, today at 19:34

    Well played Forest. Of all the teams at the bottom, you're the team I wanted to stay up, great supporters, great attitude to the game, star players, very happy to lose today...

    I'm starting to wonder if Arteta's been lucky this season, he looked clueless again, him and that bloke who sits next to him.

    • Reply posted by VP, today at 19:39

      VP replied:
      Alternatively are the gunners ahead of where they are supposed to be whilst re-building?

      Gunner have been fantastic this season - pushed City to new heights!

      Hopefully better things next season.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 19:37

    Congratulations to Forest from an envious Derby fan.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Nottingham Forest have managed to stay up without having to play Jesse Lingard. Thats some achievement

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 19:36

    From 8 points clear to 4 points adrift. As bottle jobs go, that's Champagne!

    • Reply posted by William, today at 19:41

      William replied:
      Magic 😂🤣🥳😄

  • Comment posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 19:35

    Well done Forest great great result.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Was it down to spending two hundred million. No seriously, the signing of Navas was the best signing Forest made this season

  • Comment posted by U27654356, today at 19:35

    Before this gets infested with City and Spurs fans posting nonsence I just want to say well done to Forest on staying up, it must be even sweeter for you that its at Leicesters expence.

    • Reply posted by Mrmarkyp , today at 19:43

      Mrmarkyp replied:
      Not really mate…
      We only hate derby 👍

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 19:36

    Well done twice European cup winners.

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 19:41

      jennnyj replied:
      That’s when they played football and didn’t cheat and dive

  • Comment posted by Derby Steve, today at 19:35

    Just want to say massive congratulations to Forest for showing how passion can work wonders. I told you all you'd do it. Have faith!

    • Reply posted by Jacksonville, today at 19:36

      Jacksonville replied:
      Coco

  • Comment posted by get2grips, today at 19:36

    Well played Forest. Well done for keeping Cooper on.

    Come on you Reds!

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 19:40

      jennnyj replied:
      I have never seen a team cheat dive and foul and get away with it the referee .should have had forest shirt on . The fouls on Jesu was a joke he didn’t even get free kick

  • Comment posted by Lewis, today at 19:35

    Imagine If Man City lose their next 2 games just to rub it in Arsenal’s face.

    • Reply posted by seeeeegullzzzzz, today at 19:38

      seeeeegullzzzzz replied:
      Hope so.
      Up The Albion!

  • Comment posted by TomTom, today at 19:37

    Well done forest you looked down after we (Leeds)beat you what seems like forever ago, whilst Leeds went to crap, you have regrouped and done very well to get safe, great effort and you deserve another crack at it next year!

  • Comment posted by OMG, today at 19:37

    Congratulations Forest. Showing Saints what can be done with a bit of fight to stay in the PL. However, I hate to rain on your parade but, thanks to the BBCs love of the top six clubs, your excellent result today will be less headline news than Man City win the league again, Arsenal blew it, blah, blah, blah.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 19:47

      Paul replied:
      This is very true..Sky Sports are already talking about Arsenal losing out to City

  • Comment posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 19:36

    Kudos to Mr Creosote the owner of Forest for having faith in the management and not falling for firing and hiring.
    Congratulations on joining the 37up club!

    • Reply posted by when your tidy, today at 19:49

      when your tidy replied:
      A wafer thick mint

  • Comment posted by Rainman, today at 19:36

    SHOCKING from Arsenal! They have been the outstanding/surprise team for most of this season. But today, they were disjointed & clueless. Even Martinelli’s absence shouldn’t have prevented an easy win at Forest today.
    I’d be very worried for Arsenal for next season.

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 19:42

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      Arsenal’s record at the City Ground is poor. Always going to be a Forest win. This team does not know how to break hoodoos, lost at Old Trafford, didn’t win at Varfield & Man City easily did the double over them for the 6th straight season. Average team benefiting from an average bunch of teams.

  • Comment posted by EliDurham, today at 19:35

    Well done Forest