Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Everton 1.
Everton's fight to avoid the drop into the Championship will go down to the final day of the season despite Yerry Mina snatching a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time at Wolves.
The Toffees looked on course for a damaging defeat until Mina pounced in a goalmouth scramble in the final seconds of nine minutes of additional time to give Sean Dyche's side what might prove to be a priceless point.
Everton must now anxiously await how other results pan out to discover the full extent of their task when they face Bournemouth at Goodison Park.
Wolves went ahead in a scrappy encounter after 34 minutes when Hwang Hee-Chan scored from a rebound after Everton keeper Jordan Pickford had pushed out Adama Traore's shot.
Everton's best opportunities came with two first-half headers from Dominic Calvert-Lewin but they suffered a severe blow when the injury-plagued striker was forced to limp off with a hamstring injury on the stroke of half-time.
It now rests on that crucial clash with Bournemouth as Everton attempt to avoid their first relegation from the top tier since 1951 but this may yet be the point that helps to maintain their Premier League status.
Everton give themselves hope
Everton's attempts to avoid a damaging defeat became increasingly desperate in nine chaotic minutes in the Molineux sunshine - and they brought a reward.
Michael Keane, on as a substitute for the injured Nathan Patterson, was playing as an emergency striker in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had gone off with yet another injury.
And it was Keane who got on the end of James Tarkowski's knockdown from Demarai Gray's cross, setting up Mina to score through a pile of bodies in the six-yard box.
Even a draw was not ideal for Everton but ultimately this was a point they will take gratefully as it looked for so long as if they would leave Wolverhampton empty-handed.
It all now rests on other results before Everton know what they have to do at home to Bournemouth next week, with Leeds able to overhaul them and send them into the bottom three if they win at West Ham.
Everton suffered a huge blow when Calvert-Lewin sat on the turf, head in hands in despair, after pulling up with another injury as he chased an innocuous throughball.
If he is missing against Bournemouth, as seems likely from his reaction and the fact he could not carry on a few moments until the interval, it will be a serious setback.
Everton now face their third last-day fight for survival in the Premier League era on what will be a highly-charged occasion at Goodison Park.
Lopetegui builds platform
Julen Lopetegui can reflect with satisfaction on his early months at Wolves after he succeeded the sacked Bruno Lage.
The Spaniard took the acclaim of the Wolves fans at the conclusion of their final home game of the season, even though it was tinged with disappointment after Mina's late leveller deprived them of a win.
Lopetegui's task when he took over was to keep Wolves in the Premier League by moving them away from a perilous position, and he has done so successfully.
He inherited a squad that required serious strengthening. Now, having achieved his first aim, he will look to put even more of his own stamp on the side by the start of next season.
It remains to be seen whether he keeps key players such as captain Ruben Neves, who received a hero's reception as he picked up end of season awards in the centre circle after the final whistle.
Wolves can end the season knowing they are safe - now Lopetegui must move them forward.
Player of the match
Hwang Hee-chanHwang Hee-chan
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chanAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number5Player nameLeminaAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number27Player nameMatheus NunesAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number35Player nameJoão GomesAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number6Player nameTraoréAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number4Player nameCollinsAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number29Player nameDiego CostaAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number25Player nameBentleyAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number24Player nameTotiAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number12Player nameMatheus CunhaAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number21Player nameSarabiaAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
4.59
Everton
Avg
- Squad number3Player namePattersonAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number13Player nameMinaAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number37Player nameGarnerAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
4.12
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number20Player nameMaupayAverage rating
3.37
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Bentley
- 22Nélson SemedoBooked at 51mins
- 4Collins
- 15DawsonBooked at 45mins
- 24Gomes
- 37TraoréBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMatheus Cunhaat 88'minutes
- 8NevesBooked at 66minsSubstituted forTraoréat 88'minutes
- 35João Gomes
- 10PodenceSubstituted forDiego Costaat 70'minutes
- 21SarabiaSubstituted forNunesat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Hwang Hee-chanSubstituted forLeminaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sá
- 5Lemina
- 6Traoré
- 9Jiménez
- 12Matheus Cunha
- 23Kilman
- 27Nunes
- 29Diego Costa
- 64Bueno
Everton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Pickford
- 3PattersonSubstituted forKeaneat 29'minutes
- 13Mina
- 2Tarkowski
- 7McNeil
- 37GarnerBooked at 90mins
- 27GueyeSubstituted forHolgateat 82'minutes
- 17Iwobi
- 16Doucouré
- 8OnanaSubstituted forMaupayat 82'minutes
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forGrayat 45+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Holgate
- 5Keane
- 11Gray
- 15Begovic
- 20Maupay
- 31Lonergan
- 46McAllister
- 50Simms
- 64Welch
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 31,684
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Everton 1.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Everton 1. Yerry Mina (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Keane.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Holgate.
Post update
Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Tarkowski (Everton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross.
Booking
Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
James Garner (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Garner (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matheus Cunha replaces Adama Traoré.
