WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1EvertonEverton1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Everton: Yerry Mina's 99th-minute equaliser rescues point for struggling Toffees

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Molineux

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Yerry Mina scores Everton's equaliser in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux
Yerry Mina's equaliser came in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time

Everton's fight to avoid the drop into the Championship will go down to the final day of the season despite Yerry Mina snatching a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time at Wolves.

The Toffees looked on course for a damaging defeat until Mina pounced in a goalmouth scramble in the final seconds of nine minutes of additional time to give Sean Dyche's side what might prove to be a priceless point.

Everton must now anxiously await how other results pan out to discover the full extent of their task when they face Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Wolves went ahead in a scrappy encounter after 34 minutes when Hwang Hee-Chan scored from a rebound after Everton keeper Jordan Pickford had pushed out Adama Traore's shot.

Everton's best opportunities came with two first-half headers from Dominic Calvert-Lewin but they suffered a severe blow when the injury-plagued striker was forced to limp off with a hamstring injury on the stroke of half-time.

It now rests on that crucial clash with Bournemouth as Everton attempt to avoid their first relegation from the top tier since 1951 but this may yet be the point that helps to maintain their Premier League status.

Everton give themselves hope

Everton's attempts to avoid a damaging defeat became increasingly desperate in nine chaotic minutes in the Molineux sunshine - and they brought a reward.

Michael Keane, on as a substitute for the injured Nathan Patterson, was playing as an emergency striker in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had gone off with yet another injury.

And it was Keane who got on the end of James Tarkowski's knockdown from Demarai Gray's cross, setting up Mina to score through a pile of bodies in the six-yard box.

Even a draw was not ideal for Everton but ultimately this was a point they will take gratefully as it looked for so long as if they would leave Wolverhampton empty-handed.

It all now rests on other results before Everton know what they have to do at home to Bournemouth next week, with Leeds able to overhaul them and send them into the bottom three if they win at West Ham.

Everton suffered a huge blow when Calvert-Lewin sat on the turf, head in hands in despair, after pulling up with another injury as he chased an innocuous throughball.

If he is missing against Bournemouth, as seems likely from his reaction and the fact he could not carry on a few moments until the interval, it will be a serious setback.

Everton now face their third last-day fight for survival in the Premier League era on what will be a highly-charged occasion at Goodison Park.

Lopetegui builds platform

Julen Lopetegui can reflect with satisfaction on his early months at Wolves after he succeeded the sacked Bruno Lage.

The Spaniard took the acclaim of the Wolves fans at the conclusion of their final home game of the season, even though it was tinged with disappointment after Mina's late leveller deprived them of a win.

Lopetegui's task when he took over was to keep Wolves in the Premier League by moving them away from a perilous position, and he has done so successfully.

He inherited a squad that required serious strengthening. Now, having achieved his first aim, he will look to put even more of his own stamp on the side by the start of next season.

It remains to be seen whether he keeps key players such as captain Ruben Neves, who received a hero's reception as he picked up end of season awards in the centre circle after the final whistle.

Wolves can end the season knowing they are safe - now Lopetegui must move them forward.

Player of the match

Hwang Hee-chanHwang Hee-chan

with an average of 7.18

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    Average rating

    7.18

  2. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    7.07

  3. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.98

  4. Squad number5Player nameLemina
    Average rating

    6.97

  5. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    6.95

  6. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    6.93

  7. Squad number35Player nameJoão Gomes
    Average rating

    6.73

  8. Squad number6Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.61

  9. Squad number4Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    6.60

  10. Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa
    Average rating

    6.56

  11. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    6.54

  12. Squad number25Player nameBentley
    Average rating

    6.53

  13. Squad number24Player nameToti
    Average rating

    6.45

  14. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    Average rating

    6.44

  15. Squad number21Player nameSarabia
    Average rating

    6.38

  16. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    4.59

Everton

  1. Squad number3Player namePatterson
    Average rating

    5.17

  2. Squad number13Player nameMina
    Average rating

    4.96

  3. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    4.62

  4. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    4.54

  5. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    4.42

  6. Squad number37Player nameGarner
    Average rating

    4.41

  7. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.40

  8. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    4.28

  9. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    4.27

  10. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.26

  11. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    4.17

  12. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    4.12

  13. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    4.08

  14. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    3.70

  15. Squad number20Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    3.37

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Bentley
  • 22Nélson SemedoBooked at 51mins
  • 4Collins
  • 15DawsonBooked at 45mins
  • 24Gomes
  • 37TraoréBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMatheus Cunhaat 88'minutes
  • 8NevesBooked at 66minsSubstituted forTraoréat 88'minutes
  • 35João Gomes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forDiego Costaat 70'minutes
  • 21SarabiaSubstituted forNunesat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Hwang Hee-chanSubstituted forLeminaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1
  • 5Lemina
  • 6Traoré
  • 9Jiménez
  • 12Matheus Cunha
  • 23Kilman
  • 27Nunes
  • 29Diego Costa
  • 64Bueno

Everton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 3PattersonSubstituted forKeaneat 29'minutes
  • 13Mina
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 7McNeil
  • 37GarnerBooked at 90mins
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forHolgateat 82'minutes
  • 17Iwobi
  • 16Doucouré
  • 8OnanaSubstituted forMaupayat 82'minutes
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forGrayat 45+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 11Gray
  • 15Begovic
  • 20Maupay
  • 31Lonergan
  • 46McAllister
  • 50Simms
  • 64Welch
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
31,684

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away19
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Everton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Everton 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Everton 1. Yerry Mina (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Keane.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Nathan Collins.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Holgate.

  7. Post update

    Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by James Tarkowski (Everton).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross.

  10. Booking

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Booking

    James Garner (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by James Garner (Everton).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matheus Cunha replaces Adama Traoré.

Comments

Join the conversation

444 comments

  • Comment posted by Militant, today at 17:14

    That's it ref. Keep playing until Everton score.

    • Reply posted by NewEnglander, today at 17:20

      NewEnglander replied:
      Wolves were milking it from the 75th minute onwards, flopping around on the floor, crawling off when subbed, etc etc. Perfectly justified stoppage time.

  • Comment posted by whoscored, today at 17:15

    10 mins extra time for both Everton and Liverpool, no wonder the PL is tough, you don't just have to beat the team in front of you.

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 17:17

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      Yeah PL choose who they want in their league & their European places with Var. Utter disgrace.

  • Comment posted by sefton, today at 17:13

    99 minutes......dodgy.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:23

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Same as last season, where everton had a lot of 'help'. Everton have friends in high places it would seem.

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 17:13

    So both Liverpool clubs get all the time added on to ensure the media darlings best result.

    • Reply posted by TJS66, today at 17:23

      TJS66 replied:
      English football would be better off without them.

  • Comment posted by LUFC1986, today at 17:13

    Ref.... I will blow when Everton scored..

    • Reply posted by Tacbohull, today at 17:27

      Tacbohull replied:
      It's still in Leeds hands 2 wins and we stay up

  • Comment posted by whatwentdown, today at 17:14

    Important point. Especially with 5 injured full-backs (Coleman, Patterson, Mykolenko, Vinagre, Godfrey) and having to play Keane and McNeil there. Especially with DCL going off and leaving no decent striker.

    • Reply posted by R812, today at 17:23

      R812 replied:
      Everton's front 3 next week if DCL is out again , from the match in play comments > "James Tarkowski heads down a long throw into the box, Michael Keane squares it and Yerry Mina scores :) ......I will take 2 of those goals next week

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:21

    9 minutes of added time. Brighton not turning up the other week? Someone somewhere is really doing their best to help Everton.

    • Reply posted by Blue Boys, today at 17:24

      Blue Boys replied:
      Bitter RS…Everton were superb at Brighton and fought hard for this point today despite having lost both full backs and our striker…

  • Comment posted by ONWARDS UPWARDS, today at 17:12

    90MINUTES, 95, NO HAVE 100 MINUTES

    • Reply posted by DavidsEdgar, today at 17:45

      DavidsEdgar replied:
      Maybe play to the whistle next time? Just an observation

  • Comment posted by A1nutboy, today at 17:21

    All the sad RS fans in the comments. Shouldn't ye be celebrating scraping a home draw against Villa?

    • Reply posted by hari, today at 17:55

      hari replied:
      Going down.

  • Comment posted by anthony, today at 17:19

    What a disgrace all this added time

    • Reply posted by R812, today at 17:39

      R812 replied:
      You sound like Darren Ferguson on Thursday night , Blame the World Cup for all this added time i think there is still not enough time played ,

  • Comment posted by KorBlimey Boris, today at 17:23

    +9?
    Wow, the premiership “agenda” just keeps it rolling! Var decisions favour some more than others, pundits always having affinity with certain teams …anyone else see a con?
    A Hammers fan

    • Reply posted by mdlafntr, today at 17:25

      mdlafntr replied:
      you should know!!!

  • Comment posted by Robinhood, today at 17:25

    100 minutes of football, just how the shadowy far east betting syndicates like it.......

  • Comment posted by Eddie, today at 17:16

    Pleased for Everton fans I would have taken Everton win if it meant forest going down. That's from a wolves fan... Hope you avoid the drop Everton

    • Reply posted by Scousepower, today at 17:18

      Scousepower replied:
      🙏 thanks

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 17:21

    Where did all the added time come from........dubious.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 17:26

      Harry replied:
      Everton aren’t allowed to go down. They would have played until they scored. So corrupt is The Premier League.

  • Comment posted by No Importance to Politicians, today at 17:15

    EFC still hanging in there and fighting despite predictions from the bitters they'd be dead and buried long before now.