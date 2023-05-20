Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Yerry Mina's equaliser came in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time

Everton's fight to avoid the drop into the Championship will go down to the final day of the season despite Yerry Mina snatching a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time at Wolves.

The Toffees looked on course for a damaging defeat until Mina pounced in a goalmouth scramble in the final seconds of nine minutes of additional time to give Sean Dyche's side what might prove to be a priceless point.

Everton must now anxiously await how other results pan out to discover the full extent of their task when they face Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Wolves went ahead in a scrappy encounter after 34 minutes when Hwang Hee-Chan scored from a rebound after Everton keeper Jordan Pickford had pushed out Adama Traore's shot.

Everton's best opportunities came with two first-half headers from Dominic Calvert-Lewin but they suffered a severe blow when the injury-plagued striker was forced to limp off with a hamstring injury on the stroke of half-time.

It now rests on that crucial clash with Bournemouth as Everton attempt to avoid their first relegation from the top tier since 1951 but this may yet be the point that helps to maintain their Premier League status.

Everton give themselves hope

Everton's attempts to avoid a damaging defeat became increasingly desperate in nine chaotic minutes in the Molineux sunshine - and they brought a reward.

Michael Keane, on as a substitute for the injured Nathan Patterson, was playing as an emergency striker in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had gone off with yet another injury.

And it was Keane who got on the end of James Tarkowski's knockdown from Demarai Gray's cross, setting up Mina to score through a pile of bodies in the six-yard box.

Even a draw was not ideal for Everton but ultimately this was a point they will take gratefully as it looked for so long as if they would leave Wolverhampton empty-handed.

It all now rests on other results before Everton know what they have to do at home to Bournemouth next week, with Leeds able to overhaul them and send them into the bottom three if they win at West Ham.

Everton suffered a huge blow when Calvert-Lewin sat on the turf, head in hands in despair, after pulling up with another injury as he chased an innocuous throughball.

If he is missing against Bournemouth, as seems likely from his reaction and the fact he could not carry on a few moments until the interval, it will be a serious setback.

Everton now face their third last-day fight for survival in the Premier League era on what will be a highly-charged occasion at Goodison Park.

Lopetegui builds platform

Julen Lopetegui can reflect with satisfaction on his early months at Wolves after he succeeded the sacked Bruno Lage.

The Spaniard took the acclaim of the Wolves fans at the conclusion of their final home game of the season, even though it was tinged with disappointment after Mina's late leveller deprived them of a win.

Lopetegui's task when he took over was to keep Wolves in the Premier League by moving them away from a perilous position, and he has done so successfully.

He inherited a squad that required serious strengthening. Now, having achieved his first aim, he will look to put even more of his own stamp on the side by the start of next season.

It remains to be seen whether he keeps key players such as captain Ruben Neves, who received a hero's reception as he picked up end of season awards in the centre circle after the final whistle.

Wolves can end the season knowing they are safe - now Lopetegui must move them forward.

Player of the match Hwang Hee-chan Hwang Hee-chan with an average of 7.18 Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers

Player of the match Hwang Hee-chan

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Wolves Formation 4-4-2 25 Bentley 22 Nélson Semedo 4 Collins 15 Dawson 24 Gomes 37 Traoré 8 Neves 35 João Gomes 10 Podence 21 Sarabia 11 Hwang Hee-chan 25 Bentley

22 Nélson Semedo Booked at 51mins

4 Collins

15 Dawson Booked at 45mins

24 Gomes

37 Traoré Booked at 17mins Substituted for Matheus Cunha at 88' minutes

8 Neves Booked at 66mins Substituted for Traoré at 88' minutes

35 João Gomes

10 Podence Substituted for Diego Costa at 70' minutes

21 Sarabia Substituted for Nunes at 70' minutes Booked at 90mins

11 Hwang Hee-chan Substituted for Lemina at 74' minutes Substitutes 1 Sá

5 Lemina

6 Traoré

9 Jiménez

12 Matheus Cunha

23 Kilman

27 Nunes

29 Diego Costa

64 Bueno Everton Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Pickford 3 Patterson 13 Mina 2 Tarkowski 7 McNeil 37 Garner 27 Gueye 17 Iwobi 16 Doucouré 8 Onana 9 Calvert-Lewin 1 Pickford

3 Patterson Substituted for Keane at 29' minutes

13 Mina

2 Tarkowski

7 McNeil

37 Garner Booked at 90mins

27 Gueye Substituted for Holgate at 82' minutes

17 Iwobi

16 Doucouré

8 Onana Substituted for Maupay at 82' minutes

9 Calvert-Lewin Substituted for Gray at 45+2' minutes Substitutes 4 Holgate

5 Keane

11 Gray

15 Begovic

20 Maupay

31 Lonergan

46 McAllister

50 Simms

64 Welch Referee: David Coote Attendance: 31,684 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Everton 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Everton 1. goal Goal! Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Everton 1. Yerry Mina (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Keane. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Craig Dawson. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Nathan Collins. Post update Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Holgate. Post update Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by James Tarkowski (Everton). Post update Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross. Booking Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jordan Pickford. Post update Attempt saved. Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matheus Cunha. Post update Foul by Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Booking James Garner (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by James Garner (Everton). Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matheus Cunha replaces Adama Traoré. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward