WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers15:00EvertonEverton
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton: Team news, prediction, head-to-head and stats

Everton boss Sean Dyche
Sean Dyche's Everton side have 32 points with two games remaining. The fewest points a team has avoided relegation with in the Premier League is 34 by West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui has to decide whether to stick with Dan Bentley in goal or restore Jose Sa to the starting line-up.

Long-term injury absentees Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho remain out.

Everton boss Sean Dyche hopes to have Dominic Calvert-Lewin available despite him going off at half-time against Manchester City with a groin problem.

Vitalii Mykolenko is expected to remain out with a thigh injury and Conor Coady is ineligible to face his parent club.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fitness is the big thing for Everton here. He came off at half-time of Sunday's defeat against Manchester City with a tight groin, and clearly Toffees boss Sean Dyche wants him available here.

With Calvert-Lewin leading the line, Everton beat Brighton 5-1 in their last away game and they will carry far more of a threat if he plays at Molineux.

I'd go so far as saying their whole season, and whether they stay up, depends on him.

Wolves are safe but I don't think their manager Julen Lopetegui will let them drift through their final home game of the season - they will be well-organised and won't just roll over.

I definitely don't think Everton will win it without Calvert-Lewin and I have a feeling it will end up in a draw anyway, which would mean they still have work to do in their final game of the season, at home against Bournemouth.

Prediction: 1-1

Toti celebrates scoring against Aston Villa with team-mate Diego Costa

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • The three successive league victories Wolves have secured against Everton is as many as they managed in their first 14 Premier League encounters.
  • Everton are in danger of losing at Molineux in consecutive league seasons for the first time since 1977-78 to 1978-79.
  • Wolves won the reverse fixture 2-1 on Boxing Day in Julen Lopetegui's first league match in charge.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Only Manchester City and Manchester United have won more league games at home in 2023 than the seven by Wolves.
  • Wolves have kept a clean sheet in all nine of their league wins at Molineux this campaign.
  • Their overall tally of 10 clean sheets at home in 2022-23 is bettered only by Manchester United.
  • They have become only the fourth team to be bottom of the Premier League table on Christmas Day and avoid relegation, emulating West Brom (2004-05), Sunderland (2013-14) and Leicester City (2014-15).
  • Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence are their joint-top scorers in the league with just six goals each. No other Wolves player has scored more than twice so far this season.
  • Their tally of 30 goals is the lowest in the top flight this season.

Everton

  • Everton have not been relegated from the top flight since 1951. The Toffees have been in the top division since 1954-55, the longest active run after Arsenal.
  • The 5-1 win over Brighton was only their second victory in 18 away league games in 2022-23. Those five goals account for 29% of the total they have scored away this season.
  • They are aiming to win consecutive away matches for the first time since April to May 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.
  • The Blues have won their final away league fixture in just one of the past seven seasons, losing 5-0 to Manchester City and 5-1 to Arsenal in the two most recent campaigns.
  • Everton have conceded just two goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season, the fewest of any top-flight side.

