Sean Dyche's Everton side have 32 points with two games remaining. The fewest points a team has avoided relegation with in the Premier League is 34 by West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui has to decide whether to stick with Dan Bentley in goal or restore Jose Sa to the starting line-up.

Long-term injury absentees Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho remain out.

Everton boss Sean Dyche hopes to have Dominic Calvert-Lewin available despite him going off at half-time against Manchester City with a groin problem.

Vitalii Mykolenko is expected to remain out with a thigh injury and Conor Coady is ineligible to face his parent club.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fitness is the big thing for Everton here. He came off at half-time of Sunday's defeat against Manchester City with a tight groin, and clearly Toffees boss Sean Dyche wants him available here.

With Calvert-Lewin leading the line, Everton beat Brighton 5-1 in their last away game and they will carry far more of a threat if he plays at Molineux.

I'd go so far as saying their whole season, and whether they stay up, depends on him.

Wolves are safe but I don't think their manager Julen Lopetegui will let them drift through their final home game of the season - they will be well-organised and won't just roll over.

I definitely don't think Everton will win it without Calvert-Lewin and I have a feeling it will end up in a draw anyway, which would mean they still have work to do in their final game of the season, at home against Bournemouth.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The three successive league victories Wolves have secured against Everton is as many as they managed in their first 14 Premier League encounters.

Everton are in danger of losing at Molineux in consecutive league seasons for the first time since 1977-78 to 1978-79.

Wolves won the reverse fixture 2-1 on Boxing Day in Julen Lopetegui's first league match in charge.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Only Manchester City and Manchester United have won more league games at home in 2023 than the seven by Wolves.

Wolves have kept a clean sheet in all nine of their league wins at Molineux this campaign.

Their overall tally of 10 clean sheets at home in 2022-23 is bettered only by Manchester United.

They have become only the fourth team to be bottom of the Premier League table on Christmas Day and avoid relegation, emulating West Brom (2004-05), Sunderland (2013-14) and Leicester City (2014-15).

Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence are their joint-top scorers in the league with just six goals each. No other Wolves player has scored more than twice so far this season.

Their tally of 30 goals is the lowest in the top flight this season.

Everton

Everton have not been relegated from the top flight since 1951. The Toffees have been in the top division since 1954-55, the longest active run after Arsenal.

The 5-1 win over Brighton was only their second victory in 18 away league games in 2022-23. Those five goals account for 29% of the total they have scored away this season.

They are aiming to win consecutive away matches for the first time since April to May 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Blues have won their final away league fixture in just one of the past seven seasons, losing 5-0 to Manchester City and 5-1 to Arsenal in the two most recent campaigns.

Everton have conceded just two goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season, the fewest of any top-flight side.

