Fulham won the reverse fixture 3-0 on Boxing Day after Crystal Palace defenders Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins were both sent off

TEAM NEWS

Fulham winger Daniel James could return to the squad after missing the past two games with a hamstring issue.

Layvin Kurzawa, Andreas Pereira and Tim Ream remain long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha may have played his last game for the club after sustaining a hamstring injury last weekend.

Zaha joins Nathan Ferguson, Luka Milivojevic and James Tomkins on the sidelines, while Jeffrey Schlupp isn't available for personal reasons.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Wilfried Zaha will miss Crystal Palace's final two games of the season through injury but that's not too big a blow because of the form of Eberechi Eze, who has been scoring a barrel-load of goals recently.

I am still going to go with Fulham to win this one, though.

I am really enjoying watching them at the moment because they are playing with such freedom and, after beating Leicester and Southampton, I think they can make it three wins on the spin.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham are seeking to complete a league double over Crystal Palace for the first time in the Premier League.

The Eagles have won their past two top-flight visits to Craven Cottage, including a 2-1 victory in 2020-21 under Roy Hodgson.

Fulham

Fulham have won consecutive Premier League games, having previously lost three in a row.

The Cottagers need three points to surpass their record Premier League total of 53, which was set by Roy Hodgson's side in 2008-09.

They have already set a new club record for Premier League wins, registering their 15th of the season at Southampton last Saturday.

The west London club are also one shy of setting a club record for goals scored in a Premier League season. They currently have 52.

Marco Silva's side are vying to win four London derbies in a top-flight campaign for the first time.

Carlos Vinicius has scored three goals in his past four Premier League outings, as many as he mustered in his past 32 appearances in the competition.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has failed to score in seven home games in all competitions since converting a penalty against Aston Villa in October.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have lost their final Premier League away fixture in each of the past three seasons.

The south London club have won just once in 21 matches this season against teams currently above them in the table, drawing eight and losing 12.

Roy Hodgson has never lost to Fulham in the Premier League, winning three and drawing three of his matches against his former club.

Eberechi Eze has scored six goals in his past seven appearances.

Michael Olise is the first Palace player to register 10 assists in a Premier League campaign.

