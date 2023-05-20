Match ends, Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1.
Roberto Firmino scored an 89th-minute equaliser to salvage a draw against Aston Villa and keep alive Liverpool's faint hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.
Jurgen Klopp's side are three points behind Newcastle United and Manchester United with one game remaining, meaning their two rivals need just one point from their final two games to secure Champions League qualification for next season.
The fact it remains mathematically possible, if perhaps unlikely, is down to the departing Firmino sneaking in at the near post to convert Mohamed Salah's low cross.
The visitors will be disappointed not to have claimed all three points after an impressive display.
They had a golden opportunity to lead midway through the first half when Ibrahima Konate tripped Ollie Watkins in the box, but the striker sent his penalty wide.
Unai Emery's men continued to push on and grabbed a deserved first-half goal through Jacob Ramsey's sweet guided volley at the back post from Douglas Luiz's cross.
Liverpool improved thereafter and thought they had equalised when Cody Gakpo converted following a scramble, but the effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up.
Villa maintain their European aspirations by moving up to seventh after the draw, but missed out on going sixth as a result of the late equaliser.
More to follow.
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number18Player nameGakpoAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
5.51
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
5.34
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameE MartínezAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number44Player nameKamaraAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
6.25
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number15Player nameÁlex MorenoAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number22Player nameDuránAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
6.32
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 66mins
- 5KonatéBooked at 20mins
- 4van Dijk
- 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 72'minutes
- 17JonesSubstituted forJotaat 63'minutes
- 3FabinhoBooked at 80minsSubstituted forElliottat 81'minutes
- 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 72'minutes
- 11Salah
- 18Gakpo
- 23DíazSubstituted forFirminoat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 7Milner
- 9Firmino
- 19Elliott
- 20Jota
- 21Tsimikas
- 28Carvalho
- 32Matip
- 62Kelleher
Aston Villa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1E MartínezBooked at 77mins
- 2Cash
- 4KonsaBooked at 90mins
- 5MingsBooked at 45mins
- 27DigneBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMorenoat 53'minutesSubstituted forBuendíaat 65'minutes
- 44Kamara
- 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forDendonckerat 87'minutes
- 31BaileySubstituted forYoungat 53'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7McGinn
- 41J Ramsey
- 11WatkinsSubstituted forDuránat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Traoré
- 10Buendía
- 15Moreno
- 18Young
- 22Durán
- 25Olsen
- 32Dendoncker
- 38Sinisalo
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1.
Post update
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).
Booking
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Matty Cash.
Post update
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Emiliano Buendía.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by John McGinn.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Virgil van Dijk with a headed pass.
Booking
Ashley Young (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Harvey Elliott (Liverpool).
Post update
Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Leander Dendoncker replaces Douglas Luiz.
