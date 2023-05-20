Close menu
LiverpoolLiverpool1Aston VillaAston Villa1

Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa: Roberto Firmino and Jacob Ramsey score

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jacob Ramsey scores for Aston Villa
Jacob Ramsey's sweet finish was his sixth league goal of the campaign

Roberto Firmino scored an 89th-minute equaliser to salvage a draw against Aston Villa and keep alive Liverpool's faint hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

Jurgen Klopp's side are three points behind Newcastle United and Manchester United with one game remaining, meaning their two rivals need just one point from their final two games to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

The fact it remains mathematically possible, if perhaps unlikely, is down to the departing Firmino sneaking in at the near post to convert Mohamed Salah's low cross.

The visitors will be disappointed not to have claimed all three points after an impressive display.

They had a golden opportunity to lead midway through the first half when Ibrahima Konate tripped Ollie Watkins in the box, but the striker sent his penalty wide.

Unai Emery's men continued to push on and grabbed a deserved first-half goal through Jacob Ramsey's sweet guided volley at the back post from Douglas Luiz's cross.

Liverpool improved thereafter and thought they had equalised when Cody Gakpo converted following a scramble, but the effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Villa maintain their European aspirations by moving up to seventh after the draw, but missed out on going sixth as a result of the late equaliser.

More to follow.

Liverpool

Starting XI

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 66mins
  • 5KonatéBooked at 20mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 72'minutes
  • 17JonesSubstituted forJotaat 63'minutes
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 80minsSubstituted forElliottat 81'minutes
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 72'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 18Gakpo
  • 23DíazSubstituted forFirminoat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 7Milner
  • 9Firmino
  • 19Elliott
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 28Carvalho
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher

Aston Villa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1E MartínezBooked at 77mins
  • 2Cash
  • 4KonsaBooked at 90mins
  • 5MingsBooked at 45mins
  • 27DigneBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMorenoat 53'minutesSubstituted forBuendíaat 65'minutes
  • 44Kamara
  • 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forDendonckerat 87'minutes
  • 31BaileySubstituted forYoungat 53'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7McGinn
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 11WatkinsSubstituted forDuránat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Traoré
  • 10Buendía
  • 15Moreno
  • 18Young
  • 22Durán
  • 25Olsen
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 38Sinisalo
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Post update

    Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).

  5. Booking

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Matty Cash.

  8. Post update

    James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Emiliano Buendía.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by John McGinn.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Virgil van Dijk with a headed pass.

  14. Booking

    Ashley Young (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Elliott (Liverpool).

  16. Post update

    Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Leander Dendoncker replaces Douglas Luiz.

