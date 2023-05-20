Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jacob Ramsey's sweet finish was his sixth league goal of the campaign

Roberto Firmino scored an 89th-minute equaliser to salvage a draw against Aston Villa and keep alive Liverpool's faint hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

Jurgen Klopp's side are three points behind Newcastle United and Manchester United with one game remaining, meaning their two rivals need just one point from their final two games to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

The fact it remains mathematically possible, if perhaps unlikely, is down to the departing Firmino sneaking in at the near post to convert Mohamed Salah's low cross.

The visitors will be disappointed not to have claimed all three points after an impressive display.

They had a golden opportunity to lead midway through the first half when Ibrahima Konate tripped Ollie Watkins in the box, but the striker sent his penalty wide.

Unai Emery's men continued to push on and grabbed a deserved first-half goal through Jacob Ramsey's sweet guided volley at the back post from Douglas Luiz's cross.

Liverpool improved thereafter and thought they had equalised when Cody Gakpo converted following a scramble, but the effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Villa maintain their European aspirations by moving up to seventh after the draw, but missed out on going sixth as a result of the late equaliser.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa Liverpool Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 5.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 5.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Konaté Average rating 5.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 5.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 5.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 5.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 5.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 5.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Gakpo Average rating 5.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Díaz Average rating 5.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 5.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 7.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Elliott Average rating 5.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 5.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Tsimikas Average rating 5.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aston Villa Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name E Martínez Average rating 6.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 6.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 6.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 44 Player name Kamara Average rating 6.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 6.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 6.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 6.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 7.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 6.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 6.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Álex Moreno Average rating 6.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 6.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Durán Average rating 6.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 6.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 5 Konaté 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 17 Jones 3 Fabinho 14 Henderson 11 Salah 18 Gakpo 23 Díaz 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold Booked at 66mins

5 Konaté Booked at 20mins

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson Substituted for Tsimikas at 72' minutes

17 Jones Substituted for Jota at 63' minutes

3 Fabinho Booked at 80mins Substituted for Elliott at 81' minutes

14 Henderson Substituted for Milner at 72' minutes

11 Salah

18 Gakpo

23 Díaz Substituted for Firmino at 72' minutes Substitutes 2 Gomez

7 Milner

9 Firmino

19 Elliott

20 Jota

21 Tsimikas

28 Carvalho

32 Matip

62 Kelleher Aston Villa Formation 4-2-3-1 1 E Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 27 Digne 44 Kamara 6 Douglas Luiz 31 Bailey 7 McGinn 41 J Ramsey 11 Watkins 1 E Martínez Booked at 77mins

2 Cash

4 Konsa Booked at 90mins

5 Mings Booked at 45mins

27 Digne Booked at 53mins Substituted for Moreno at 53' minutes Substituted for Buendía at 65' minutes

44 Kamara

6 Douglas Luiz Substituted for Dendoncker at 87' minutes

31 Bailey Substituted for Young at 53' minutes Booked at 90mins

7 McGinn

41 J Ramsey

11 Watkins Substituted for Durán at 87' minutes Substitutes 9 Traoré

10 Buendía

15 Moreno

18 Young

22 Durán

25 Olsen

32 Dendoncker

38 Sinisalo Referee: John Brooks Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1. Post update Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa). Booking Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card. Post update Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody Gakpo. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Matty Cash. Post update James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa). Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Emiliano Buendía. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrone Mings. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by John McGinn. Post update Attempt saved. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Virgil van Dijk with a headed pass. Booking Ashley Young (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Harvey Elliott (Liverpool). Post update Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. goal Goal! Goal! Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross following a set piece situation. Post update Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa). Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Leander Dendoncker replaces Douglas Luiz. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward