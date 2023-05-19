Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
More menu
Search BBC
Search BBC
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
Close menu
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
Top Scorers
European
Women
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
SAT 20 May 2023
Scottish Championship Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Hamilton
Hamilton Academical
17:15
Airdrieonians
Airdrieonians
Venue:
New Douglas Park
Hamilton Academical v Airdrieonians
Last updated on
25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
.
From the section
Football
Watch live coverage from 17:00 BST
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 20th May 2023
Hamilton
Hamilton Academical
17:15
Airdrieonians
Airdrieonians
View all
Scottish Championship Play-offs scores
Top Stories
Scheffler, Hovland & Conners share US PGA lead
8h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Golf
208
Comments
Halep charged with second anti-doping breach
12h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
Tennis
'I think she can shock the world' - Cameron v Taylor predictions
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Boxing