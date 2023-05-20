Match ends, Celtic 2, St. Mirren 2.
Champions Celtic avoided a repeat of St Mirren's 2-1 win in January 2021 as they extended their unbeaten domestic home run to 51 games thanks to captain Callum McGregor's late equaliser.
The visitors were the last Scottish side to win at Celtic Park and it looked like they might be in for a repeat when Curtis Main scored with foot and head either side of Kyogo Furuhashi's thunderous finish.
But McGregor's low, 18-yard drive found the bottom corner to salvage a draw as Celtic go a rare two successive games without a win since retaining the Scottish title.
Meanwhile, the point leaves St Mirren two points behind fifth-top Hibernian, who host Rangers on Sunday, as they look to qualify for European football for the first time since 1997.
Celtic's players will have entered the packed arena with a mixture of emotions - celebratory with it being their first home game since retaining the title and with determination to atone for last weekend's defeat by Rangers in the last Old Firm derby of the season.
There was no surprise that manager Ange Postecoglou brought back stalwarts Kyogo, Daizen Maeda and Greg Taylor, but starting on-loan Yokohama F Marinos midfielder Tomoki Iwata at centre-half in place of Yuki Kobayashi raised a few eyebrows.
Postecoglou pointed out post-match that Iwata had played there before, but he looked rusty in the role as the Japanese and Anthony Ralston hesitated going for a long punt from goalkeeper Trevor Carson.
Main, St Mirren's only fit striker, drove into the home penalty box, turned inside Ralston and sent a low drive through the legs of Iwata and goalkeeper Joe Hart.
Normality seemed to be restored in a typical made-in-Japan move when Reo Hatate threaded a neat ball into the path of Kyogo and the striker thundered his drive into the top far corner past goalkeeper Trevor Carson for his 31st goal of the season.
Carson saved twice from Matt O'Riley at the near post and Hatate fired just over, but St Mirren should have already restored the lead as Ryan Strain shot wide from a couple of yards out before Main pounced again.
A VAR check ruled that McGregor was just playing the English striker onside as he headed past Hart from 12 yards.
Main was terrorising the Celtic defence and the striker headed just off target twice as he looked to complete a hat-trick and give St Mirren a two-goal cushion after the break.
Maeda half-volleyed into the side-netting from point-blank range, Main fired against the outside of the far post and Celtic substitute Hyeon-gyu followed suit.
However, McGregor was to have the final say and, instead of another famous win at Celtic Park, St Mirren go five games - and seven on the road - without a victory.
Player of the match - Curtis Main (St Mirren)
Central concerns for Celtic against brave Buddies - analysis
Postecoglou was disappointed with last week's defeat by Rangers - and will be concerned that his side have dipped, not only in terms of results but also performances, since clinching the league title.
He will point out that the rest of the season is hardly meaningless - a domestic treble is within touching distance and Scottish Cup final starting places still up for grabs.
The Celtic manager will therefore be concerned that he has not nailed down who will partner Carl Starfelt in central defence following injury to Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Yuki Kobayashi dropped back to the bench after defeat at Ibrox, while his follow Japanese, Iwata, did not impress as his replacement.
St Mirren were as "brave" and positive as manager Stephen Robinson had asked and will count themselves unlucky to find themselves rank outsiders in the race for Europe.
They now have their highest points tally in a single top-flight campaign in the 21st century and, having lost three in a row against Celtic, losing 14 goals and scoring twice, since September's 2-0 win in Paisley and can point to a draw as more signs of improvement.
What's next?
Celtic face Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday as St Mirren visit Aberdeen (both 19:45 BST).
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 56Ralston
- 24Iwata
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 33O'RileySubstituted forOhat 72'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 71'minutes
- 17Neves Filipe
- 8Furuhashi
- 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Haksabanovic
- 11Abada
- 14Turnbull
- 18Kobayashi
- 19Oh
- 25Bernabei
- 29Bain
- 49Forrest
- 53Summers
St Mirren
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Carson
- 23StrainSubstituted forGallagherat 83'minutes
- 22Fraser
- 4Shaughnessy
- 5Taylor
- 16SmallSubstituted forTanserat 61'minutes
- 13GogicSubstituted forJamiesonat 90+1'minutes
- 17Baccus
- 6O'Hara
- 11Kiltie
- 10Main
Substitutes
- 3Tanser
- 15Boyd-Munce
- 18Dunne
- 24Jamieson
- 25Offord
- 27Urminsky
- 30Taylor
- 31Gallagher
- 32Kenny
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 2, St. Mirren 2.
Post update
Tomoki Iwata (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren).
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Greg Kiltie.
Post update
Carl Starfelt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jota.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Lewis Jamieson replaces Alex Gogic because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match (Celtic).
Post update
Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).
Post update
Offside, St. Mirren. Mark O'Hara tries a through ball, but Curtis Main is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic).
Post update
Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keanu Baccus.
Post update
Offside, St. Mirren. Richard Taylor tries a through ball, but Curtis Main is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Tanser.
Player of the match
MainCurtis Main
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number24Player nameIwataAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-GyuAverage rating
3.66
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
3.60
St Mirren
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number16Player nameSmallAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number6Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number1Player nameCarsonAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number23Player nameStrainAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number17Player nameBaccusAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number31Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number24Player nameJamiesonAverage rating
6.58