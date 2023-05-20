Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic2St MirrenSt Mirren2

Celtic 2-2 St Mirren: Callum McGregor salvages point for champions despite Curtis Main double

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic's Callum McGregor scores
Callum McGregor scored his fifth Celtic goal this season

Champions Celtic avoided a repeat of St Mirren's 2-1 win in January 2021 as they extended their unbeaten domestic home run to 51 games thanks to captain Callum McGregor's late equaliser.

The visitors were the last Scottish side to win at Celtic Park and it looked like they might be in for a repeat when Curtis Main scored with foot and head either side of Kyogo Furuhashi's thunderous finish.

But McGregor's low, 18-yard drive found the bottom corner to salvage a draw as Celtic go a rare two successive games without a win since retaining the Scottish title.

Meanwhile, the point leaves St Mirren two points behind fifth-top Hibernian, who host Rangers on Sunday, as they look to qualify for European football for the first time since 1997.

Celtic's players will have entered the packed arena with a mixture of emotions - celebratory with it being their first home game since retaining the title and with determination to atone for last weekend's defeat by Rangers in the last Old Firm derby of the season.

There was no surprise that manager Ange Postecoglou brought back stalwarts Kyogo, Daizen Maeda and Greg Taylor, but starting on-loan Yokohama F Marinos midfielder Tomoki Iwata at centre-half in place of Yuki Kobayashi raised a few eyebrows.

Postecoglou pointed out post-match that Iwata had played there before, but he looked rusty in the role as the Japanese and Anthony Ralston hesitated going for a long punt from goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Main, St Mirren's only fit striker, drove into the home penalty box, turned inside Ralston and sent a low drive through the legs of Iwata and goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Normality seemed to be restored in a typical made-in-Japan move when Reo Hatate threaded a neat ball into the path of Kyogo and the striker thundered his drive into the top far corner past goalkeeper Trevor Carson for his 31st goal of the season.

Carson saved twice from Matt O'Riley at the near post and Hatate fired just over, but St Mirren should have already restored the lead as Ryan Strain shot wide from a couple of yards out before Main pounced again.

A VAR check ruled that McGregor was just playing the English striker onside as he headed past Hart from 12 yards.

Main was terrorising the Celtic defence and the striker headed just off target twice as he looked to complete a hat-trick and give St Mirren a two-goal cushion after the break.

Maeda half-volleyed into the side-netting from point-blank range, Main fired against the outside of the far post and Celtic substitute Hyeon-gyu followed suit.

However, McGregor was to have the final say and, instead of another famous win at Celtic Park, St Mirren go five games - and seven on the road - without a victory.

Player of the match - Curtis Main (St Mirren)

St Mirren's Curtis Main celebrates scoring
Curtis was the Main man for St Mirren, scoring twice, coming close to a hat-trick and even putting in a couple of vital stops at the other end

Central concerns for Celtic against brave Buddies - analysis

Postecoglou was disappointed with last week's defeat by Rangers - and will be concerned that his side have dipped, not only in terms of results but also performances, since clinching the league title.

He will point out that the rest of the season is hardly meaningless - a domestic treble is within touching distance and Scottish Cup final starting places still up for grabs.

The Celtic manager will therefore be concerned that he has not nailed down who will partner Carl Starfelt in central defence following injury to Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Yuki Kobayashi dropped back to the bench after defeat at Ibrox, while his follow Japanese, Iwata, did not impress as his replacement.

St Mirren were as "brave" and positive as manager Stephen Robinson had asked and will count themselves unlucky to find themselves rank outsiders in the race for Europe.

They now have their highest points tally in a single top-flight campaign in the 21st century and, having lost three in a row against Celtic, losing 14 goals and scoring twice, since September's 2-0 win in Paisley and can point to a draw as more signs of improvement.

What's next?

Celtic face Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday as St Mirren visit Aberdeen (both 19:45 BST).

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 24Iwata
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forOhat 72'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 71'minutes
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 11Abada
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 25Bernabei
  • 29Bain
  • 49Forrest
  • 53Summers

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Carson
  • 23StrainSubstituted forGallagherat 83'minutes
  • 22Fraser
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 5Taylor
  • 16SmallSubstituted forTanserat 61'minutes
  • 13GogicSubstituted forJamiesonat 90+1'minutes
  • 17Baccus
  • 6O'Hara
  • 11Kiltie
  • 10Main

Substitutes

  • 3Tanser
  • 15Boyd-Munce
  • 18Dunne
  • 24Jamieson
  • 25Offord
  • 27Urminsky
  • 30Taylor
  • 31Gallagher
  • 32Kenny
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home14
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away9

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic363132107307796
2Rangers35274485345185
3Aberdeen36173165355-254
4Hearts36157146054652
5Hibernian35146155153-248
6St Mirren361210144355-1246
7Motherwell36137164948146
8Livingston36136173557-2245
9St Johnstone36116193656-2039
10Kilmarnock3697203161-3034
11Ross County3696213354-2133
12Dundee Utd3687213864-2631
View full Scottish Premiership table

