Hearts kept their hopes of a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership alive as they came from behind to deservedly beat Aberdeen at Tynecastle.
Mattie Pollock headed Aberdeen in front, but Josh Ginnelly's stunning strike and Lawrence Shankland's 27th goal of the season earned Hearts all three points.
In truth, it could and should have been more for Steven Naismith's side, who passed up chance after chance in a dominant display.
Hearts stay fourth, but have closed the gap to Aberdeen in third to just two points with two games of the season remaining with the prize of guaranteed group stage European football potentially at stake.
If Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final, whoever finishes third will be in the Europa League play-off, with even defeat in that resulting in a Europa Conference League group place.
Hearts won that prize last term, but it was Aberdeen who started the brighter of the two sides here, pressing high and forcing errors in the Hearts defence.
But the hosts grew into the contest and should have hit the front. Shankland forced a good save from Kelle Roos, before the goalkeeper showed excellent reflexes to deny Yutaro Oda, who opted not to pass to the unmarked Ginnelly.
Hearts couldn't translate their pressure and possession into a goal though, and found themselves behind on the half-hour, undone by a set-piece. Zander Clark flapped at a Leighton Clarkson corner, and Pollock was on hand to nod in.
The goal didn't change the momentum of the contest. Hearts continued to pin Aberdeen in their own half, spraying the ball about confidently, roared on by a home crowd hungry for another campaign on the continent.
Aberdeen's impressive back-line repelled wave after wave of maroon attack, throwing bodies on the line, and even when Pollock, Angus MacDonald and Liam Scales were bypassed, they had Roos to bail them out.
You sensed that it would take something special for Hearts to get back into the contest, and at the end of the first half, Ginnelly delivered.
He picked the ball up on the left and, with options in front of him limited, belted a thunderous, swerving shot into the far top corner from miles out.
After the break, Hearts went up another gear, sucking Aberdeen in and hitting them on the break again and again.
When the Tynecastle side need a goal, they look to one man, and it was Shankland that delivered, guiding home Alex Cochrane's cross from close range.
Aberdeen were rattled, unable to cope with the relentless nature of Hearts' attack. Barrie McKay shot just wide, and Shankland uncharacteristically fluffed his lines as the hosts looked for a third goal to kill the game off.
Alan Forrest was the latest Hearts player to pass up a gilt-edged chance, inexplicably shooting wide after being teed up by Cammy Devlin, but Aberdeen were unable to capitalise on their hosts' generosity, and well well beaten on the day.
Player of the match - Lawrence Shankland
Defiant Dons defence undone by rampant Hearts - analysis
Barry Robson's Aberdeen revival has been built on a fighting, well-structured defence, with MacDonald and Pollock both hugely impressive since they signed in January.
Indeed, the last time Aberdeen conceded more than one goal in a game was 18 February, when Celtic triumphed 4-0 at Parkhead.
But they were blown away here by Hearts, who on another day could have scored several more. During Aberdeen's mid-season slump, they were thrashed 5-0 at Tynecastle, but Hearts were arguably more impressive in this win.
Shankland, McKay, Oda and Ginnelly exchanged positions at will, dragging defenders out of position and exploiting the gaps that were left.
Their fluidity and movement was superb, and reflected in the stats. Hearts turned their 82 final third entries into 30 shots, with 20 of those inside the box.
If they can reach that level of performance in their remaining two league games, away at Rangers and home to Hibs, they will do their chances of finishing third no harm at all.
What's next?
Hearts travel to Ibrox on Wednesday (19:45 BST), while Aberdeen host St Mirren at the same time.
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 12Atkinson
- 21Sibbick
- 15Rowles
- 19Cochrane
- 14DevlinBooked at 25mins
- 5HaringSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 86'minutes
- 88OdaSubstituted forForrestat 77'minutes
- 9Shankland
- 18McKaySubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes
- 30GinnellySubstituted forGrantat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 7Grant
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 45Tait
- 61Kuol
- 72Hill
Aberdeen
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Roos
- 18Pollock
- 27MacDonaldSubstituted forMacKenzieat 60'minutes
- 4Scales
- 25Richardson
- 8BarronSubstituted forMorrisat 60'minutes
- 16RamadaniBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBavidgeat 88'minutes
- 20Clarkson
- 17HayesBooked at 11minsSubstituted forDuncanat 60'minutes
- 15WatkinsBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMarkandayat 79'minutes
- 9MiovskiBooked at 49mins
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 3MacKenzie
- 7Morris
- 10Markanday
- 14Myslovic
- 23Duncan
- 33Kennedy
- 36Bavidge
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 18,661
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home30
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Aberdeen 1.
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).
Delay in match because of an injury Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen).
Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Aberdeen. Alfie Bavidge replaces Ylber Ramadani.
Delay in match because of an injury Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian).
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou replaces Peter Haring.
Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen).
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Devlin.
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Haring.
Attempt saved. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Forrest with a cross.
Substitution, Aberdeen. Dilan Markanday replaces Marley Watkins.
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Yutaro Oda.
GinnellyJosh Ginnelly
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number88Player nameOdaAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number7Player nameGrantAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.20
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameClarksonAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number4Player nameScalesAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number18Player namePollockAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number27Player nameMacDonaldAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number15Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number16Player nameRamadaniAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number8Player nameBarronAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number25Player nameRichardsonAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number23Player nameDuncanAverage rating
3.23
- Squad number10Player nameMarkandayAverage rating
3.13
- Squad number36Player nameBavidgeAverage rating
3.06
- Squad number7Player nameMorrisAverage rating
3.05