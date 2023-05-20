Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian2AberdeenAberdeen1

Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Aberdeen: Ginnelly and Shankland take Hearts closer to third

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Josh Ginnelly scores
Josh Ginnelly's brilliant long-range strike drew Hearts level

Hearts kept their hopes of a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership alive as they came from behind to deservedly beat Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

Mattie Pollock headed Aberdeen in front, but Josh Ginnelly's stunning strike and Lawrence Shankland's 27th goal of the season earned Hearts all three points.

In truth, it could and should have been more for Steven Naismith's side, who passed up chance after chance in a dominant display.

Hearts stay fourth, but have closed the gap to Aberdeen in third to just two points with two games of the season remaining with the prize of guaranteed group stage European football potentially at stake.

If Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final, whoever finishes third will be in the Europa League play-off, with even defeat in that resulting in a Europa Conference League group place.

Hearts won that prize last term, but it was Aberdeen who started the brighter of the two sides here, pressing high and forcing errors in the Hearts defence.

But the hosts grew into the contest and should have hit the front. Shankland forced a good save from Kelle Roos, before the goalkeeper showed excellent reflexes to deny Yutaro Oda, who opted not to pass to the unmarked Ginnelly.

Hearts couldn't translate their pressure and possession into a goal though, and found themselves behind on the half-hour, undone by a set-piece. Zander Clark flapped at a Leighton Clarkson corner, and Pollock was on hand to nod in.

The goal didn't change the momentum of the contest. Hearts continued to pin Aberdeen in their own half, spraying the ball about confidently, roared on by a home crowd hungry for another campaign on the continent.

Aberdeen's impressive back-line repelled wave after wave of maroon attack, throwing bodies on the line, and even when Pollock, Angus MacDonald and Liam Scales were bypassed, they had Roos to bail them out.

You sensed that it would take something special for Hearts to get back into the contest, and at the end of the first half, Ginnelly delivered.

He picked the ball up on the left and, with options in front of him limited, belted a thunderous, swerving shot into the far top corner from miles out.

After the break, Hearts went up another gear, sucking Aberdeen in and hitting them on the break again and again.

When the Tynecastle side need a goal, they look to one man, and it was Shankland that delivered, guiding home Alex Cochrane's cross from close range.

Aberdeen were rattled, unable to cope with the relentless nature of Hearts' attack. Barrie McKay shot just wide, and Shankland uncharacteristically fluffed his lines as the hosts looked for a third goal to kill the game off.

Alan Forrest was the latest Hearts player to pass up a gilt-edged chance, inexplicably shooting wide after being teed up by Cammy Devlin, but Aberdeen were unable to capitalise on their hosts' generosity, and well well beaten on the day.

Player of the match - Lawrence Shankland

Lawrence Shankland
Two chances created in addition to his vital winning goal - Shankland was superb all afternoon, constantly finding pockets of space.

Defiant Dons defence undone by rampant Hearts - analysis

Barry Robson's Aberdeen revival has been built on a fighting, well-structured defence, with MacDonald and Pollock both hugely impressive since they signed in January.

Indeed, the last time Aberdeen conceded more than one goal in a game was 18 February, when Celtic triumphed 4-0 at Parkhead.

But they were blown away here by Hearts, who on another day could have scored several more. During Aberdeen's mid-season slump, they were thrashed 5-0 at Tynecastle, but Hearts were arguably more impressive in this win.

Shankland, McKay, Oda and Ginnelly exchanged positions at will, dragging defenders out of position and exploiting the gaps that were left.

Their fluidity and movement was superb, and reflected in the stats. Hearts turned their 82 final third entries into 30 shots, with 20 of those inside the box.

If they can reach that level of performance in their remaining two league games, away at Rangers and home to Hibs, they will do their chances of finishing third no harm at all.

What's next?

Hearts travel to Ibrox on Wednesday (19:45 BST), while Aberdeen host St Mirren at the same time.

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 12Atkinson
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15Rowles
  • 19Cochrane
  • 14DevlinBooked at 25mins
  • 5HaringSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 86'minutes
  • 88OdaSubstituted forForrestat 77'minutes
  • 9Shankland
  • 18McKaySubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forGrantat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Forrest
  • 45Tait
  • 61Kuol
  • 72Hill

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Roos
  • 18Pollock
  • 27MacDonaldSubstituted forMacKenzieat 60'minutes
  • 4Scales
  • 25Richardson
  • 8BarronSubstituted forMorrisat 60'minutes
  • 16RamadaniBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBavidgeat 88'minutes
  • 20Clarkson
  • 17HayesBooked at 11minsSubstituted forDuncanat 60'minutes
  • 15WatkinsBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMarkandayat 79'minutes
  • 9MiovskiBooked at 49mins

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 7Morris
  • 10Markanday
  • 14Myslovic
  • 23Duncan
  • 33Kennedy
  • 36Bavidge
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
18,661

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home30
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away15

