Josh Ginnelly's brilliant long-range strike drew Hearts level

Hearts kept their hopes of a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership alive as they came from behind to deservedly beat Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

Mattie Pollock headed Aberdeen in front, but Josh Ginnelly's stunning strike and Lawrence Shankland's 27th goal of the season earned Hearts all three points.

In truth, it could and should have been more for Steven Naismith's side, who passed up chance after chance in a dominant display.

Hearts stay fourth, but have closed the gap to Aberdeen in third to just two points with two games of the season remaining with the prize of guaranteed group stage European football potentially at stake.

If Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final, whoever finishes third will be in the Europa League play-off, with even defeat in that resulting in a Europa Conference League group place.

Hearts won that prize last term, but it was Aberdeen who started the brighter of the two sides here, pressing high and forcing errors in the Hearts defence.

But the hosts grew into the contest and should have hit the front. Shankland forced a good save from Kelle Roos, before the goalkeeper showed excellent reflexes to deny Yutaro Oda, who opted not to pass to the unmarked Ginnelly.

Hearts couldn't translate their pressure and possession into a goal though, and found themselves behind on the half-hour, undone by a set-piece. Zander Clark flapped at a Leighton Clarkson corner, and Pollock was on hand to nod in.

The goal didn't change the momentum of the contest. Hearts continued to pin Aberdeen in their own half, spraying the ball about confidently, roared on by a home crowd hungry for another campaign on the continent.

Aberdeen's impressive back-line repelled wave after wave of maroon attack, throwing bodies on the line, and even when Pollock, Angus MacDonald and Liam Scales were bypassed, they had Roos to bail them out.

You sensed that it would take something special for Hearts to get back into the contest, and at the end of the first half, Ginnelly delivered.

He picked the ball up on the left and, with options in front of him limited, belted a thunderous, swerving shot into the far top corner from miles out.

After the break, Hearts went up another gear, sucking Aberdeen in and hitting them on the break again and again.

When the Tynecastle side need a goal, they look to one man, and it was Shankland that delivered, guiding home Alex Cochrane's cross from close range.

Aberdeen were rattled, unable to cope with the relentless nature of Hearts' attack. Barrie McKay shot just wide, and Shankland uncharacteristically fluffed his lines as the hosts looked for a third goal to kill the game off.

Alan Forrest was the latest Hearts player to pass up a gilt-edged chance, inexplicably shooting wide after being teed up by Cammy Devlin, but Aberdeen were unable to capitalise on their hosts' generosity, and well well beaten on the day.

Player of the match - Lawrence Shankland

Two chances created in addition to his vital winning goal - Shankland was superb all afternoon, constantly finding pockets of space.

Defiant Dons defence undone by rampant Hearts - analysis

Barry Robson's Aberdeen revival has been built on a fighting, well-structured defence, with MacDonald and Pollock both hugely impressive since they signed in January.

Indeed, the last time Aberdeen conceded more than one goal in a game was 18 February, when Celtic triumphed 4-0 at Parkhead.

But they were blown away here by Hearts, who on another day could have scored several more. During Aberdeen's mid-season slump, they were thrashed 5-0 at Tynecastle, but Hearts were arguably more impressive in this win.

Shankland, McKay, Oda and Ginnelly exchanged positions at will, dragging defenders out of position and exploiting the gaps that were left.

Their fluidity and movement was superb, and reflected in the stats. Hearts turned their 82 final third entries into 30 shots, with 20 of those inside the box.

If they can reach that level of performance in their remaining two league games, away at Rangers and home to Hibs, they will do their chances of finishing third no harm at all.

What's next?

Hearts travel to Ibrox on Wednesday (19:45 BST), while Aberdeen host St Mirren at the same time.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hearts Formation 4-2-3-1 28 Clark 12 Atkinson 21 Sibbick 15 Rowles 19 Cochrane 14 Devlin 5 Haring 88 Oda 9 Shankland 18 McKay 30 Ginnelly 28 Clark

12 Atkinson

21 Sibbick

15 Rowles

19 Cochrane

14 Devlin Booked at 25mins

5 Haring Substituted for Kiomourtzoglou at 86' minutes

88 Oda Substituted for Forrest at 77' minutes

9 Shankland

18 McKay Substituted for Smith at 76' minutes

30 Ginnelly Substituted for Grant at 65' minutes Substitutes 2 Smith

7 Grant

8 Kiomourtzoglou

13 Stewart

16 Halliday

17 Forrest

45 Tait

61 Kuol

72 Hill Aberdeen Formation 3-5-2 24 Roos 18 Pollock 27 MacDonald 4 Scales 25 Richardson 8 Barron 16 Ramadani 20 Clarkson 17 Hayes 15 Watkins 9 Miovski 24 Roos

18 Pollock

27 MacDonald Substituted for MacKenzie at 60' minutes

4 Scales

25 Richardson

8 Barron Substituted for Morris at 60' minutes

16 Ramadani Booked at 52mins Substituted for Bavidge at 88' minutes

20 Clarkson

17 Hayes Booked at 11mins Substituted for Duncan at 60' minutes

15 Watkins Booked at 25mins Substituted for Markanday at 79' minutes

9 Miovski Booked at 49mins Substitutes 1 Lewis

3 MacKenzie

7 Morris

10 Markanday

14 Myslovic

23 Duncan

33 Kennedy

36 Bavidge Referee: Kevin Clancy Attendance: 18,661 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Aberdeen 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Aberdeen 1. Post update Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen). Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian). Post update Delay in match because of an injury Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen). Post update Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Alfie Bavidge replaces Ylber Ramadani. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian). Substitution Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou replaces Peter Haring. Post update Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen). Post update Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Devlin. Post update Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Haring. Post update Attempt saved. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Forrest with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Dilan Markanday replaces Marley Watkins. Substitution Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Yutaro Oda. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward