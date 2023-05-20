Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Liam Gordon's header means St Johnstone cannot finish in the bottom two

St Johnstone secured their Scottish Premiership survival after a narrow win against 10-man Kilmarnock, whose own troubles worsened.

Liam Gordon's first-half header puts the Perth side on 39 points, eight clear of bottom club Dundee United with two games left, five in front of Kilmarnock and a further point clear of Ross County.

That means Steven MacLean's men, who sit ninth, can only be caught by one of the three sides below them.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, stay 10th as their fight for survival continues.

Derek McInnes' side hit the woodwork twice after going behind, but then David Watson's red card for a reckless challenge just before the break gave them a mountain to climb.

They stay three ahead of United, who they face on Wednesday in what promises to be an incredibly tense contest, and one in front of County in the play-off spot.

Graham Carey and Zak Rudden passed up St Johnstone's best chances to make things more comfortable, but in the end they clinched safety after making it impossible for two sides to catch them.

It is some feat for interim manager MacLean in his first job, who inherited a side in freefall after a run of two wins in 16 games.

Captain Gordon has scored the winner in both those victories, and his desire to get his head on the ball in front of Joe Wright proved pivotal for his side early on at Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock only really have themselves to blame, as Wright's poor marking and Christian Doidge's missed clearance led to the goal, and then talented teenager Watson was reckless in flying in on Cammy Ballantyne.

Before that, they were profligate too, with Watson unable to turn in from close range after Luke Chambers' shot deflected off the post and across the face of goal, and Donnelly's shot skipped off a post too.

McInnes' side gave everything in a frantic second half, but were unable to capitalise on their strong home form and get back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Player of the match - Liam Gordon

Cammy Ballantyne was excellent, as was Drey Wright, but the captain takes it for his winnin goal and defensive work

MacLean stakes claim for job, Killie count cost - analysis

It's mission accomplished for MacLean, after securing a 15th top-flight season for St Johnstone.

He deserves immense credit for putting Ballantyne in for a first start of the season, and the young midfielder delivered with an all-action performance.

It was far from vintage stuff, and Saints were still wasteful at 1-0, but it's job done and MacLean will aim to use the final two games to impress on the club his ability to take them forward.

Kilmarnock can pick out positives from this game. They played some nice stuff at times, but their finishing is simply not good enough, as their status as the division's lowest scorers attests.

And, with two games left, picking out positives is not what they need. They need results. Their match with United on Wednesday is now critical, and they will be without Watson in midfield, who has been brilliant.

His red card showed his inexperience, but it will be tough without his energy in midfield and given they have won one league away game all season. It's a tough learning curve for the 18-year-old.

What's next?

Kilmarnock go to Tannadice in a huge relegation tussle (19:45 BST), while at the same time St Johnstone can journey to Dingwall to face Ross County with the pressure off.

