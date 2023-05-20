Match ends, Kilmarnock 0, St. Johnstone 1.
St Johnstone secured their Scottish Premiership survival after a narrow win against 10-man Kilmarnock, whose own troubles worsened.
Liam Gordon's first-half header puts the Perth side on 39 points, eight clear of bottom club Dundee United with two games left, five in front of Kilmarnock and a further point clear of Ross County.
That means Steven MacLean's men, who sit ninth, can only be caught by one of the three sides below them.
Kilmarnock, meanwhile, stay 10th as their fight for survival continues.
Derek McInnes' side hit the woodwork twice after going behind, but then David Watson's red card for a reckless challenge just before the break gave them a mountain to climb.
They stay three ahead of United, who they face on Wednesday in what promises to be an incredibly tense contest, and one in front of County in the play-off spot.
Graham Carey and Zak Rudden passed up St Johnstone's best chances to make things more comfortable, but in the end they clinched safety after making it impossible for two sides to catch them.
It is some feat for interim manager MacLean in his first job, who inherited a side in freefall after a run of two wins in 16 games.
Captain Gordon has scored the winner in both those victories, and his desire to get his head on the ball in front of Joe Wright proved pivotal for his side early on at Rugby Park.
Kilmarnock only really have themselves to blame, as Wright's poor marking and Christian Doidge's missed clearance led to the goal, and then talented teenager Watson was reckless in flying in on Cammy Ballantyne.
Before that, they were profligate too, with Watson unable to turn in from close range after Luke Chambers' shot deflected off the post and across the face of goal, and Donnelly's shot skipped off a post too.
McInnes' side gave everything in a frantic second half, but were unable to capitalise on their strong home form and get back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.
Player of the match - Liam Gordon
MacLean stakes claim for job, Killie count cost - analysis
It's mission accomplished for MacLean, after securing a 15th top-flight season for St Johnstone.
He deserves immense credit for putting Ballantyne in for a first start of the season, and the young midfielder delivered with an all-action performance.
It was far from vintage stuff, and Saints were still wasteful at 1-0, but it's job done and MacLean will aim to use the final two games to impress on the club his ability to take them forward.
Kilmarnock can pick out positives from this game. They played some nice stuff at times, but their finishing is simply not good enough, as their status as the division's lowest scorers attests.
And, with two games left, picking out positives is not what they need. They need results. Their match with United on Wednesday is now critical, and they will be without Watson in midfield, who has been brilliant.
His red card showed his inexperience, but it will be tough without his energy in midfield and given they have won one league away game all season. It's a tough learning curve for the 18-year-old.
What's next?
Kilmarnock go to Tannadice in a huge relegation tussle (19:45 BST), while at the same time St Johnstone can journey to Dingwall to face Ross County with the pressure off.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Walker
- 2Mayo
- 19Wright
- 3DorsettSubstituted forLyonsat 62'minutes
- 11Armstrong
- 34WatsonBooked at 44mins
- 24Chambers
- 22DonnellySubstituted forPowerat 49'minutes
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forJonesat 78'minutes
- 26DoidgeBooked at 47minsSubstituted forCameronat 78'minutes
- 23Vassell
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 4Power
- 8Alston
- 10Jones
- 14Sanders
- 16Robinson
- 17Lyons
- 27Cameron
- 31Polworth
St Johnstone
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1MatthewsBooked at 72mins
- 2Brown
- 6Gordon
- 4Considine
- 19MontgomeryBooked at 71mins
- 13McGowan
- 14Wright
- 18MacPherson
- 25BallantyneBooked at 29minsSubstituted forWotherspoonat 87'minutes
- 23Carey
- 7MaySubstituted forRuddenat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 5Mitchell
- 9Kane
- 10Wotherspoon
- 16Rudden
- 17Bair
- 20Sinclair
- 26McLennan
- 29Murphy
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 6,004
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, St. Johnstone 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Adam Montgomery.
Post update
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Graham Carey.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Graham Carey with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon tries a through ball, but Zak Rudden is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Cammy Ballantyne II.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Vassell.
Post update
Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt saved. Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Drey Wright.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cammy Ballantyne II (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Graham Carey.
Player of the match
GordonLiam Gordon
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number20Player nameWalkerAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number34Player nameWatsonAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number26Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number3Player nameDorsettAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number10Player nameJonesAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number24Player nameChambersAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number23Player nameVassellAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number17Player nameLyonsAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number27Player nameCameronAverage rating
4.00
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number25Player nameCammy Ballantyne IIAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number19Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number13Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number23Player nameCareyAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number10Player nameWotherspoonAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number16Player nameRuddenAverage rating
5.14