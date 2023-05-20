Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock0St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1

St Johnstone 1-0 Kilmarnock: Liam Gordon goal keeps Saints up

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Liam Gordon celebrates making it 1-0 St Johnstone during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and St Johnstone at Rugby Park
Liam Gordon's header means St Johnstone cannot finish in the bottom two

St Johnstone secured their Scottish Premiership survival after a narrow win against 10-man Kilmarnock, whose own troubles worsened.

Liam Gordon's first-half header puts the Perth side on 39 points, eight clear of bottom club Dundee United with two games left, five in front of Kilmarnock and a further point clear of Ross County.

That means Steven MacLean's men, who sit ninth, can only be caught by one of the three sides below them.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, stay 10th as their fight for survival continues.

Derek McInnes' side hit the woodwork twice after going behind, but then David Watson's red card for a reckless challenge just before the break gave them a mountain to climb.

They stay three ahead of United, who they face on Wednesday in what promises to be an incredibly tense contest, and one in front of County in the play-off spot.

Graham Carey and Zak Rudden passed up St Johnstone's best chances to make things more comfortable, but in the end they clinched safety after making it impossible for two sides to catch them.

It is some feat for interim manager MacLean in his first job, who inherited a side in freefall after a run of two wins in 16 games.

Captain Gordon has scored the winner in both those victories, and his desire to get his head on the ball in front of Joe Wright proved pivotal for his side early on at Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock only really have themselves to blame, as Wright's poor marking and Christian Doidge's missed clearance led to the goal, and then talented teenager Watson was reckless in flying in on Cammy Ballantyne.

Before that, they were profligate too, with Watson unable to turn in from close range after Luke Chambers' shot deflected off the post and across the face of goal, and Donnelly's shot skipped off a post too.

McInnes' side gave everything in a frantic second half, but were unable to capitalise on their strong home form and get back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Player of the match - Liam Gordon

Liam Gordon celebrates making it 1-0 St Johnstone during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and St Johnstone at Rugby Park
Cammy Ballantyne was excellent, as was Drey Wright, but the captain takes it for his winnin goal and defensive work

MacLean stakes claim for job, Killie count cost - analysis

It's mission accomplished for MacLean, after securing a 15th top-flight season for St Johnstone.

He deserves immense credit for putting Ballantyne in for a first start of the season, and the young midfielder delivered with an all-action performance.

It was far from vintage stuff, and Saints were still wasteful at 1-0, but it's job done and MacLean will aim to use the final two games to impress on the club his ability to take them forward.

Kilmarnock can pick out positives from this game. They played some nice stuff at times, but their finishing is simply not good enough, as their status as the division's lowest scorers attests.

And, with two games left, picking out positives is not what they need. They need results. Their match with United on Wednesday is now critical, and they will be without Watson in midfield, who has been brilliant.

His red card showed his inexperience, but it will be tough without his energy in midfield and given they have won one league away game all season. It's a tough learning curve for the 18-year-old.

What's next?

Kilmarnock go to Tannadice in a huge relegation tussle (19:45 BST), while at the same time St Johnstone can journey to Dingwall to face Ross County with the pressure off.

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Walker
  • 2Mayo
  • 19Wright
  • 3DorsettSubstituted forLyonsat 62'minutes
  • 11Armstrong
  • 34WatsonBooked at 44mins
  • 24Chambers
  • 22DonnellySubstituted forPowerat 49'minutes
  • 7McKenzieSubstituted forJonesat 78'minutes
  • 26DoidgeBooked at 47minsSubstituted forCameronat 78'minutes
  • 23Vassell

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 4Power
  • 8Alston
  • 10Jones
  • 14Sanders
  • 16Robinson
  • 17Lyons
  • 27Cameron
  • 31Polworth

St Johnstone

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1MatthewsBooked at 72mins
  • 2Brown
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 19MontgomeryBooked at 71mins
  • 13McGowan
  • 14Wright
  • 18MacPherson
  • 25BallantyneBooked at 29minsSubstituted forWotherspoonat 87'minutes
  • 23Carey
  • 7MaySubstituted forRuddenat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 5Mitchell
  • 9Kane
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 16Rudden
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 26McLennan
  • 29Murphy
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
6,004

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home10
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 0, St. Johnstone 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, St. Johnstone 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Adam Montgomery.

  5. Post update

    Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Graham Carey.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Graham Carey with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

  11. Post update

    Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon tries a through ball, but Zak Rudden is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Joe Wright.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Cammy Ballantyne II.

  15. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Joe Wright.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Vassell.

  17. Post update

    Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Drey Wright.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cammy Ballantyne II (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Graham Carey.

Player of the match

GordonLiam Gordon

with an average of 7.64

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    6.18

  2. Squad number20Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    5.96

  3. Squad number34Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    5.06

  4. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    5.04

  5. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.02

  6. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    5.00

  7. Squad number3Player nameDorsett
    Average rating

    5.00

  8. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    4.95

  9. Squad number10Player nameJones
    Average rating

    4.94

  10. Squad number24Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    4.87

  11. Squad number23Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    4.59

  12. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    4.50

  13. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    4.37

  14. Squad number17Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    4.11

  15. Squad number27Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    4.00

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.64

  2. Squad number25Player nameCammy Ballantyne II
    Average rating

    7.61

  3. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    7.43

  4. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    7.42

  5. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    7.40

  6. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    7.15

  7. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    7.13

  8. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    7.09

  9. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    7.04

  10. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.85

  11. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    6.07

  12. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    5.46

  13. Squad number16Player nameRudden
    Average rating

    5.14

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic363132107307796
2Rangers35274485345185
3Aberdeen36173165355-254
4Hearts36157146054652
5Hibernian35146155153-248
6St Mirren361210144355-1246
7Motherwell36137164948146
8Livingston36136173557-2245
9St Johnstone36116193656-2039
10Kilmarnock3697203161-3034
11Ross County3696213354-2133
12Dundee Utd3687213864-2631
View full Scottish Premiership table

