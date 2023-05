Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee United's Scottish Premiership survival hopes took another dent as they lost at Livingston to stay three points from safety with two games left.

Bruce Anderson gave the hosts an early lead after a defensive calamity between Mark Birighitti and Loick Ayina, before Ian Harkes' volleyed equaliser.

But James Penrice produced a superb strike in the second half to give Livingston only their third win in 10 games.

It was a grievous blow for Jim Goodwin's struggling side, albeit they welcome Kilmarnock on Wednesday knowing victory would lift them above their visitors on goal difference.

Referee: Don Robertson Attendance: 2,612 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Livingston 2, Dundee United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Dundee United 1. Post update Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jamie Brandon (Livingston). Post update Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Nicky Devlin. Post update Attempt missed. Steven Bradley (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott Pittman. Post update Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston). Post update Loick Ayina (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Dismissal Second yellow card to Aziz Behich (Dundee United). Post update Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt blocked. Aziz Behich (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott McMann with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Aziz Behich (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Nicky Devlin. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Substitution Substitution, Dundee United. Mathew Anim Cudjoe replaces Charlie Mulgrew. Substitution Substitution, Dundee United. Kai Fotheringham replaces Ian Harkes because of an injury. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Ian Harkes (Dundee United). Post update Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jamie Brandon. Booking Aziz Behich (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Aziz Behich (Dundee United).