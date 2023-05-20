Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1Ross CountyRoss County0

Motherwell 1-0 Ross County: Kevin Van Veen scores for ninth game in a row

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell's Calum Butcher pleads to referee Alan Muir that it should not be a penalty in the second half.
Kevin van Veen scored in a ninth-consecutive Scottish top-flight game as his 99th minute penalty gave Motherwell a dramatic late win at home against relegation-threatened Ross County.

A closely-contested game finally came to life during a dramatic 12 minutes of stoppage time. First, County substitute Owura Edwards was shown a second yellow in five minute for two cynical fouls.

Then County captain Keith Watson was judged to have used his hand in the box and a VAR check handed Van Veen his chance to break the record. He was never missing.

Manager Malky Mackay was left to rue that decision and one earlier in the second half when a penalty award to his side was rescinded by referee Euan Anderson after he consulted the pitch-side VAR monitor.

Despite the drama, Van Veen reckons it was just "another game, another goal" as he now sets his sights on Marl Viduka's tally of 10 consecutive games scored in, from the turn of the century.

"Sorry I've not idea who he is," said the Dutchman "Apologies for not knowing him, but it's amazing to stand here with scoring in nine consecutive games - it means I'm helping the team. Number 27 today so I'll just try and keep it going.

"I'm going to go home, probably cuddle the missus for a bit, make some food, relax and watch Sportscene."

The first big decision came five minutes into the second half. County were initially awarded a penalty when Alex Samuel was bundled over but, after a lengthy check, Anderson was called over and opted to alter his initial call.

Substitute Edwards then received the second of two yellow cards in the space of five minutes, leaving Mackay incensed.

And that fury was compounded when referee Anderson again consulted the monitor after Watson handled the ball, with a late spot-kick ultimately awarded to the hosts.

It seemed a foregone conclusion that Van Veen would slot it home, which he did with great composure to leave Mark Viduka's tally of scoring in 10 consecutive top-flight games in the 2000/01 season next in his sights.

The first half seemed entertaining at the time but now pale's in comparison to the late theatrics.

County went close through Samuel but the shot on the turn was touched wide by Liam Kelly, with two Paul McGinn efforts from outside the area testing Ross Laidlaw for the home side,

Sean Goss went close in the second half and Van Veen had a effort palmed away before the game sparked into life in the 91st minute.

Player of the match - Blair Spittal

Despite the game's entertaining passages of play, few players were able to show off their individual talents. Spittall was a rare exception with more passes in the final third than any other player.
County need to find spark quickly - analysis

Kettlewell spoke about consistency until the end of the season being key, despite his side's safety, and their performance suggested that message has seeped through to the players.

They were fast, direct and just lacking a clinical touch as all of their forward players showed inspired touches at times to pick holes in County's defence.

A special mention to Mikael Mandron. His forward play often goes unnoticed due to Van Veen's exploits but he was key today, with 100% passing accuracy into the final third.

County know that they need to take as many points as possible. A draw would have lifted them out of the play-off spot due to Kilmarnock losing.

They don't have time to feel sorry for themselves over the VAR calls though, with a midweek fixture fast approaching already.

Yan Dhanda showed in glimpses again today that he may be crucial to their survival hopes, with their strikers not quite as effective as they'll need.

What they said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "I thought at times in the first half we got our game going and passed and played and created a few chances, worked their keeper a couple of times.

"Second half became a bit frantic, didn't it. I think it's what you want to see as a neutral at this stage of the season, it's exciting. So many incidents, penalty claims, no penalty given, sending off, all that sort of stuff.

"All you can hope for at the end of it is that you come out on the right side of it, so quite clearly we're delighted with that."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It's rolling to the guy, he sees it, he blows for the penalty because he thought it was a stonewall penalty in his opinion, his words to me were 'I thought it was a stonewall pen'.

"But he's made a mistake, he's not allowed it to lay out and that for me is unfortunate as far as we're concerned.

"You kind of wonder who is refereeing games these days, who is the actual referee of games these days."

What's next?

Motherwell are at Livingston on Wednesday (19:45 BST), with County hosting St Johnstone at the same time.

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 66Butcher
  • 52CaseyBooked at 57minsSubstituted forAitchisonat 71'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 53PatonSubstituted forCorneliusat 44'minutes
  • 27Goss
  • 24FurlongSubstituted forBlaneyat 65'minutes
  • 7SpittalBooked at 84mins
  • 21MandronSubstituted forObikaat 71'minutes
  • 9van VeenSubstituted forMcKinstryat 90+12'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lamie
  • 5Mugabi
  • 13Oxborough
  • 15Aitchison
  • 17McKinstry
  • 18Cornelius
  • 20Blaney
  • 26Tierney
  • 99Obika

Ross County

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 15Watson
  • 5Baldwin
  • 6IacovittiSubstituted forSmithat 55'minutes
  • 2Randall
  • 42KennehSubstituted forEdwardsat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14LoturiSubstituted forTillsonat 64'minutes
  • 16Harmon
  • 10DhandaSubstituted forSimsat 90+5'minutes
  • 25SamuelSubstituted forMurrayat 64'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 7Edwards
  • 11Sims
  • 17Murray
  • 21Munro
  • 22Tillson
  • 30Smith
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
5,289

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 1, Ross County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Ross County 0.

  3. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

  6. Post update

    George Harmon (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Stuart McKinstry replaces Kevin van Veen.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Motherwell 1, Ross County 0. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Motherwell.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Keith Watson (Ross County) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Calum Butcher (Motherwell).

  12. Post update

    Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Josh Sims replaces Yan Dhanda because of an injury.

  14. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Owura Edwards (Ross County) for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Owura Edwards (Ross County).

  17. Post update

    Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Owura Edwards (Ross County).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dylan Smith.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shane Blaney (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 9.12

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    9.12

  2. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    7.28

  3. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    7.09

  4. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    7.00

  5. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    6.83

  6. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.76

  7. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    6.64

  8. Squad number52Player nameCasey
    Average rating

    6.50

  9. Squad number15Player nameAitchison
    Average rating

    6.47

  10. Squad number20Player nameBlaney
    Average rating

    6.40

  11. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.40

  12. Squad number66Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    6.12

  13. Squad number99Player nameObika
    Average rating

    6.00

  14. Squad number21Player nameMandron
    Average rating

    5.93

  15. Squad number53Player namePaton
    Average rating

    5.90

  16. Squad number24Player nameFurlong
    Average rating

    5.55

Ross County

  1. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    7.77

  2. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    6.52

  3. Squad number25Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    6.26

  4. Squad number17Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    5.94

  6. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    5.83

  7. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    5.81

  8. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    5.69

  9. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    5.40

  10. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.38

  11. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    5.25

  12. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    5.13

  13. Squad number42Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    5.00

  14. Squad number30Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    4.20

  15. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    4.11

  16. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    3.33

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic363132107307796
2Rangers35274485345185
3Aberdeen36173165355-254
4Hearts36157146054652
5Hibernian35146155153-248
6St Mirren361210144355-1246
7Motherwell36137164948146
8Livingston36136173557-2245
9St Johnstone36116193656-2039
10Kilmarnock3697203161-3034
11Ross County3696213354-2133
12Dundee Utd3687213864-2631
View full Scottish Premiership table

