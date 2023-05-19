Stockport County boss Dave Challinor almost led the side to automatic promotion on the final day of the League Two season, however Northampton Town sealed the third and final spot

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor says his side can prosper from the fresh start of their League Two play-off semi-final, second leg against Salford City being at home.

The Ammies lead 1-0 after the first leg, after Matt Smith's scrappy goal.

Challinor is targeting two promotions in as many seasons after winning the National League title last term.

"A week between the two games has certainly helped in our situation," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We go into the game a goal down with 90+ minutes to play and that's where we're at and there's a slight advantage for Salford.

"But it's a fresh start, a new game, with a different environment and atmosphere and potentially a different set of players, and we've got to do everything we can to progress now."

Sheffield Wednesday's triumphant comeback to win on penalties in Thursday's League One play-off semi-final victory over Peterborough United has shown how to come from behind and win in the play-offs.

Challinor's side are only a goal down rather than the four-goal deficit the Owls had to make up, but when asked whether his side had practised penalties in the lead up to Saturday's fixture at Edgeley Park, he said: "Yes. We did that for games that require that during last season as well.

"It would be great for us to say we'd love to overturn a lead as you've seen in a couple of the play-off second legs, but the reality is this is a game that's played over 90 minutes or 120 minutes and potentially penalties.

"Whatever we have to do, we will absolutely take that. We've got to make sure we progress."

'The lads are looking forward to playing away from home'

Salford boss Neil Wood says his side are not intimidated by the crowd at Edgeley Park as they look to set up their spot at Wembley next week.

The Ammies are in their first play-off campaign since promotion to the EFL, but Wood does feel playing away from home could actually give them the edge.

"It's a slight advantage. We've shown good form on the road, we're not overawed by big crowds. We've managed to go to some really well-supported teams with full crowds and been able to perform and not let that put us off," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"The lads have looked forward to playing away. One of the problems we've had this season playing at home is that the pitch is very small and tight and a lot of teams know that and we've had to break down a lot of teams at home, which has been difficult.

"We know when we go away the home team has to come out and play a little bit and there's massive spaces for us to target.

"We're looking forward to that, we'll get better at what we do and we'll still find ways where we can hurt Stockport. We go into the game confident."