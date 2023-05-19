Last updated on .From the section League Two

Bradford City players celebrate Jamie Walker's goal in the first-leg win on Sunday

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has said his players have the opportunity to make "a good season brilliant" as they look to beat Bradford City in the League Two play-off semi-final.

The Cumbrians suffered a 1-0 loss in the first leg on Sunday.

"What an occasion to look forward to. It's going to be such a good day," he told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"We have had a good season and we now have an opportunity to make it brilliant."

He added: "There is no doubt the desire and the ability is there. It is a game that we have got to go out there and do it properly."

The Blues welcome back Crystal Palace loanee John-Kymani Gordon after the striker served the last of his three-game ban in the first leg.

Skipper Jon Mellish serves the last of his own three-match suspension.

Bradford have no new injury or suspension concerns after winger Thierry Nevers recovered from an illness that kept him out of training earlier in the week.

Atmosphere will not faze Bantams - Hughes

The Bantams finished one place below the Cumbrians in the league table.

Jamie Walker's early goal gave them victory at Valley Parade and Hughes has questioned whether the opposition will be overawed by the occasion.

Over 14,000 fans are expected to be in attendance on Saturday, Carlisle's biggest attendance in 15 years.

"Paul has admitted they were very nervous in the opening period, as a consequence of the stage, the atmosphere and everything," Hughes told BBC Radio Leeds.

"That will be replicated, obviously not to the same extent, but there will be a big crowd again. That's what we're used to, week in, week out, so it won't faze us.

"There's only so much confidence on a football field and if you start positively you draw that confidence away from your opponents. Let's see if we can do that.

"I'd much rather be in our position than Carlisle's, going there with the win under our belts. Not only the scoreline, but the confidence that winning a football match brings.

"If you look at the last 10 games, maybe, we've had more wins than Carlisle have and we're on the back of a win, so in terms of confidence we're in a better place. We're on the front foot and looking forward to the game."

Bradford are looking to win promotion for only the second time since going up to the Premier League in 1999.

Hughes has challenged his players to become "revered".

"A lot of players have worn the shirt for Bradford, and in comparison the number who are revered and remembered are a small amount, so give yourself an opportunity to join that group if you can," he said.