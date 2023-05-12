Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry started the game in third place in the table

Derry City moved up to second place with a 1-0 win over 10-man Bohemians, who dropped from top spot to third in the Premier Division.

Ryan Graydon scored the only goal of the game for Derry in the 17th minute, three minutes after home defender Grant Horton was sent off.

Horton was shown a straight red card for a foul on Michael Duffy as he want through on goal.

Shamrock are the new league leaders after winning 1-0 at UCD.

That took them two points clear at the top, with Derry, who began the evening in third place, ahead of Bohs in third on goal difference.

The Candystripes controlled the first half in Dublin and should have added to their lead but the hosts produced a spirited fightback after the break.

Former Derry boss Declan Devine's men were still trying to recover from going down to 10 men when Duffy delivered a cross that Graydon did well to get on the end of and finish for his second goal of the season.

More to follow.