Sabri Lamouchi played for France at Euro 96

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has met with Sabri Lamouchi about the permanent manager's job at the Championship club.

Lamouchi became Cardiff's third manager of the 2022-23 season in January.

The Frenchman succeeded former Bluebirds captain Mark Hudson, who had himself replaced Steve Morison as boss in September 2022.

The discussion with Tan was planned following Lamouchi guiding Cardiff to safety after a relegation threatened campaign.

BBC Wales Sport has learned the meeting took place in London when Tan was in the English capital.

Lamouchi had previously said he was keen to know Tan's "plan for the future."

The 51-year-old has made it clear he is keen to remain in Wales, while club chairman Mehmet Dalman indicated he is optimistic the former Nottingham Forest boss will remain at the helm for 2023-24.