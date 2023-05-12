Newtown captain Craig Williams made his debut for the club as a 16-year-old

Newtown and Haverfordwest will face each for a place in the next season's Europa Conference League in front of what will be the Cymru Premier's biggest crowd of the season.

Both clubs agreed to allow free entry to supporters for the final at Latham Park, with over 1,800 expected.

"Hopefully that can kick us on and we can use the energy provided by the crowd and give them something to cheer about and can drive us over the line," Newtown captain Craig Williams said.

Newtown beat Bala Town 4-2 to secure their place in the final while County beat Cardiff Met on penalties.

Chris Hughes' Newtown will be looking to qualify for Europe for the third successive season.

"It's something we're all looking forward to, a big opportunity for us," Newtown captain Craig Williams said.

"We're lucky enough to have played in Europe for the last two years running so there's nothing more we'd like than to win and make that three years on the bounce.

"It would be massive for the club and everybody here.

"We're not the biggest club in the league by any means so in terms of the revenue it generates it helps everybody out massively.

"For the players it would be a huge honour. It's something that players across the world and some players in the English system don't get to experience too often in terms of Europe and playing against some really good players."

"Another European adventure would mean a lot to me personally."

Haverfordwest have never played in European competition and will be appearing in the play-off final for the first time.

Haverfordwest manager Tony Pennock has also managed Aberystwyth and Port Talbot

"It's a really big game for lot's of reasons, 200,000 reasons probably," said Pennock, referring to prize money that comes with securing a place in Europe," manager Tony Pennock said.

"But it's just another game of football the way I look at it, others look at it slightly different obviously."

Former Newport, Yeovil and Wigan goalkeeper Pennock was appointed Haverfordwest County boss having left his role as Hull City first team coach at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

"It's been tough at times, I'm not going to lie," Pennock said.

"It's probably been tougher than I anticipated for lots of reasons, on and off the pitch.

"But I don't regret leaving Hull and taking this job. It's been rewarding at times, but it has been tough.

"We were disappointed we didn't finish top six but that was our own doing - we weren't consistent enough in the first phase and teams were better that us away from home.

"But luckily our home form has been really good and that's kept us in the mix and in phase two we managed to get a few bodies back, which has been a massive help to us.

"They've worked their socks off all year and I can't fault their attitude and application to training and they've really taken things on board and given us all they can.

"They do give everything and that's why we've got ourselves in this position."