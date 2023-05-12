Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Nagelsmann won the Bundesliga with Bayern in 2021-22

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann will not be the next manager of Tottenham, BBC Sport understands.

Spurs, who are sixth in the Premier League, have been without a permanent manager since Antonio Conte was sacked in March.

Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bundesliga champions Bayern in March, has been linked with the vacancy.

However, there have been no talks and Spurs are not considering him for the role.

More to follow.