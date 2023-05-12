Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Midfielder Michael Jacobs (left) is the most experienced player being released by Portsmouth - he made 39 appearances and scored five goals this season

Experienced midfielders Michael Jacobs and Ryan Tunnicliffe are among eight players being released by Portsmouth.

First-team defenders Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, midfielder Louis Thompson and forward Jayden Reid are also due to leave when their contracts end.

Alfie Bridgman and Dan Gifford will also depart the League One club.

Connor Ogilvie, Josh Oluwayemi and Harry Jewitt-White have had their deals extended.

Contract negotiations are ongoing to keep Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi at Fratton Park.

Curtis made 36 appearances and scored seven goals for Pompey this season before sustaining a knee injury in February.

Mingi became a regular in the first team in the run-up to Christmas and played in 26 games before injury made him miss most of the second half of the season, but he made his return to the squad in March.

Loanees Di'Shon Bernard, Owen Dale, Matt Macey, Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett have all returned to their parent clubs.

"We would like to thank all those players who are leaving for the contribution they have made," head coach John Mousinho said.

"All of them have conducted themselves brilliantly ever since I arrived and we would like to wish them well for the future."

Pompey have offered teenage defender Josh Dockerill his first professional deal after graduating from their academy.

Second-year scholars Jamie Howell, Gabriel Kamavuako, Adam Payce and Elliott Simpson have not been offered new deals and are set to leave the club.

"These players have all contributed to a strong team performance across the season," academy manager Greg Miller said.

"Many have been part of the academy for several years, so I would like to thank them and their families.

"I am delighted that Josh Dockerill will progress to train with the first team.

"By getting another academy graduate through to John Mousinho's squad, it gives all staff and players confidence that we are making good levels of progress to support player development."