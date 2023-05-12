Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jevani Brown had the second-most goal contributions in League One before his suspension in early February

Exeter City forward Jevani Brown is one of three first-team players being released by the League One club.

Brown, 28, scored 14 goals and had nine assists before being suspended in early February after being charged with assault and has not played since.

Also leaving the club are goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and homegrown left-back Jack Sparkes - whose departure was announced last week.

The club are in talks with four more out-of-contract players.

Academy graduates Josh Key and Archie Collins are yet to agree new deals, while talks are ongoing with former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald.

The club are also talking to veteran defender Jonathan Grounds over a player-coach role.

The rest of Exeter's squad remain under contract, while seven academy players have been offered professional terms.

"Josh and Archie are two academy graduates and fantastic players that have given so much to the football club over a number of years," manager Gary Caldwell told the club website.

"The offers that have been made to them are in hope they will stay as they will have offers from our league and leagues above, and if they do go we wish them well for the rest of their careers."

Caldwell says the club does not have to sell any players but would listen to bids if they made financial sense.

He says his priority is strengthening Exeter's squad, especially in attacking areas, after ending their first season back in the third tier for a decade in 14th place.

"We are going to be looking to bring in between eight and 11 players, so we are clear on what positions we need," he said.

"I think defensively we look pretty strong, but from midfield to forwards we need competition for places to fill key positions that players are leaving.

"It's going to be a long window in terms of numbers we are going to bring in, and we need to go right to the very end of the window to get the quality we want.

"Hopefully, like in January, we can come out of it better as a squad."