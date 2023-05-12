Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The pop star who ruined a 145-year-old football club

Ex-Bangor City players who were not paid by the club will be among more than 200 players worldwide who will get support from a Fifa fund.

Bangor were suspended from all football-related activity in November 2021 for missed payments to players which were in breach of Football Association of Wales (FAW) rules.

The three-time Welsh champions pulled out of the second tier Cymru North because of unpaid debts of £53,000.

The sport's global governing body set up the Fifa Fund for Football Players [FIFA FFP] in 2020 in co-operation with world players' union FIFPRO

The fund supports players who have neither been paid nor have the chance of receiving salaries agreed with their employer.

The fund, now into its third distribution phase, will distribute £12.8m which covers the whole of 2021.

Fifa said 225 player applications had been approved in the third phase - 61 of them related to Portuguese clubs and 50 related to clubs in Greece - and the scheme has helped more than 1,000 players overall so far.

"Given that it's deeply frustrating for players not to receive their salaries, we're pleased that the FIFA FFP is again providing them with a safety net to ensure that they receive part of what they are owed," FIFPRO legal director Roy Vermeer said.