Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

All matches kick-off Saturday at 15:00 BST, unless stated

Hearts v Aberdeen (Sat, 12:30)

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson will make a late decision on the fitness of striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes. Captain Graeme Shinnie serves the final match of a four-game ban, while Ross McCrorie (hernia) is unlikely to return and Callum Roberts (hamstring) is still working his way back.

Hearts defender Alex Cochrane returns after suspension, while midfielder Peter Haring is available after his red card against St Mirren was downgraded to a yellow on appeal. Stephen Kingsley could feature, but on-loan striker Stephen Humphrys has returned early to Wigan.

Liam Boyce (knee), Beni Baningime (knee), Michael Smith (hamstring), Craig Gordon (leg), Craig Halkett (knee) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) all remain sidelined.

Did you know? Hearts are unbeaten in their past eight home league games against Aberdeen, won won their last league game against Hearts 3-0 in March.

Celtic v St Mirren

Celtic have no fresh injury concerns from last week's Old Firm game but could recall some of their star names to the starting line-up after resting them last weekend.

Curtis Main is St Mirren's only fit senior striker as Alex Greive has an ankle ligament injury, Tony Watt has gone back to Dundee United and Jonah Ayunga is injured.

Youngsters Lewis Jamieson and Kieran Offord are in contention. Ryan Flynn also has an ankle injury and he and Greive may not play again this season.

Did you know? Celtic have won 18 of their past 19 home games in all competitionts against St Mirren, who are bidding for their highest top-flight points tally in the 21st Century.

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

Luke Chambers is available for Kilmarnock after the young left-back asked to be excluded from England's Under-20 World Cup campaign, which begins this weekend.

St Johnstone could have Canada midfielder David Wotherspoon available after his injury-hit post-World Cup season.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have only won one of their past eight league matches against St Johnstone, who are winless in their past 11 away league games against promoted sides.

Livingston v Dundee Utd

Livingston forward Kurtis Guthrie serves the second game of his two-match ban, while defender Ayo Obileye is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Charlie Mulgrew returns from suspension for Dundee United while Dylan Levitt and Peter Pawlett returned to training on Thursday following lay-offs and might feature. Liam Smith (ankle) is still injured. There are also reports talisman Steven Fletcher could be set to miss the crucial game for United.

Did you know? Livingston are unbeaten in their past six top-flight home games against Dundee United, who could win back-to-back top-flight meetings with Livi for the first time since February 2005.

Motherwell v Ross County

Motherwell will make a late decision on Max Johnston after the wing-back missed the win over St Johnstone with a hamstring problem. Jonathan Obika (hamstring) and Ross Tierney (ankle) are gradually returning to fitness but Riku Danzaki (ankle) remains out along with long-term absentees Joe Efford, Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley and Josh Morris.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has reported no fresh injury concerns. Ben Purrington is pushing for a comeback following an ankle injury. Ben Paton (knee) and Ross Callachan (knee) remain out along with Eamonn Brophy (thigh) and Gwion Edwards (hamstring).

Did you know? Motherwell have won three of their past four league meetings with Ross County, who have won their past two league games, as many as they had in their previous 10.

Hibernian v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Hibernian hope to have Jake Doyle-Hayes back after he missed last weekend's draw at Aberdeen due to concussion protocols. Mykola Kukharevych is likely to remain sidelined alongside long-term absentees Martin Boyle (knee), Kyle Magennis (pelvis) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring).

Rangers have a doubt over defender Connor Goldson. On-loan attacker Malik Tillman is back at Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem which has ended his season. Ben Davies, Ryan Kent, Borna Barisic and Antonio Colak are all out along with long-term absentees Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot).

Did you know? Hibernian are winless in their past 18 league matches against Rangers, who last lost a top-flight visit to Hibernian in September 2006.

