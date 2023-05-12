Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Ange Postecoglou says winning the title should allow his players to relax

Celtic "will not take their foot off the pedal" despite wrapping up the Scottish Premiership title, says manager Ange Postecoglou.

The champions travel to Ibrox to face Rangers on Saturday and still have the Scottish Cup final to come.

Postecoglou thinks clinching the title at Tynecastle last weekend may allow his team to play with more freedom.

"There's no doubt, when you know you're close to the title, things tighten up - it happened last year too," he said.

"Now we have done it, potentially there is an opportunity for players to play a little more freely.

"But, because we still have the cup final coming up, all the players will want to play in that, so I don't think they will take their foot off the pedal."

Celtic have four league games remaining before they face Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park on 3 June.

Postecoglou thinks this weekend's derby has lost a little of its usual intensity with the Premiership title race already over but is still expecting a good test for his side.

"If we were going there to win it, there would probably be more hype, so from that perspective, it doesn't feel as intense in terms of the build-up, but I don't think that will diminish the game itself," he said.

"I still think it will have all the elements you expect in a derby. It's an opportunity to create another significant moment for us.

"I don't think it gives you any sort of significant edge in terms of next year. We just want to finish the season strong and it's a chance to have a look at a couple of things as well.

"We will use these games to make sure we are ready for the cup final and also have a look at a few things that we want to work with."