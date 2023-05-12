Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Alfredo Morelos (left) could face Celtic for the last time on Saturday

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 13 May Time: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland Extra & BBC Sounds and follow all the action on the BBC Sport website & app

Alfredo Morelos still has a part to play in his final few weeks at Rangers, starting with Saturday's Old Firm game, says manager Michael Beale.

Colombia cap Morelos, 26, has scored 124 goals in 268 appearances at Ibrox but is out of contract this summer.

Beale said the striker had made "not a positive difference" as substitute in last week's win over Aberdeen.

"There's no drama there with me and Alfredo, whatsoever," said Beale before the final derby of the season.

"He's a Rangers player until he moves on. I think he's keen to continue playing and to keep showcasing what he can do.

"It's important for Alfredo that he finishes his time at Rangers well and also for Alfredo what he wants to do in the future."

Beale gave no update on Ryan Jack's contract situation, with the Scotland midfielder also nearing the end of his deal, but repeated his desire for the 31-year-old to stay.

He also spoke about having to tell established members of the squad that their stays at Rangers were coming to an end.

"Each one was different," Beale said. "I have known them a long time and each person's situation was different but each one took it right way and we are all on the same page.

"We're not going to start with a completely new XI. We return to training on 30 June and I expect to see some new faces even before that or certainly in the first two weeks of pre-season.

"There's a lot of speculation and names. Until anything's concrete, we don't want to talk on any individual players out of respect for their clubs and also for those players as well."

Beale drew his first Old Firm derby as Rangers manager but lost the subsequent three in three different competitions, with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on course for a domestic treble.

"It's been a season of disappointment," he added. "Our home form's been where you need your home form to be if you're going to challenge over the full season and we want to keep that going."