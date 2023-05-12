Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Kane has scored 26 goals in 35 Premier League appearances for Tottenham this season

Harry Kane is "still a Tottenham player" and the club will not focus on his future until the end of the season, says interim boss Ryan Mason.

The England striker, who became Spurs' all-time record goalscorer earlier this year, has just over a year left on his contract.

However, the 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club.

"Our focus is on Harry until the end of the season like it is on every other player," Mason said.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently told Bein Sports that Kane should stay at Tottenham for another season.

When asked about Wenger's comments, Mason said: "At the end of the season, there are some decisions to make for different people and different players.

"The reality is Harry is still a Tottenham player and we are still focused on him achieving more great thing with this great football club and hopefully he can do that."

Kane, who was the subject of interest from Manchester City in 2021, has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United.

When the two sides played each other in a 2-2 draw last month, United fans chanted they would "see him in June".

Tottenham are currently sixth in the Premier League and out of the Champions League places, while United are fourth.

Kane replaced former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney as the second-highest goalscorer in Premier League history when he scored in Spurs' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Asked whether Kane should have a statue at Tottenham, Mason replied: "That's probably a question to answer when he's not playing here.

"Then you can really recognise and appreciate the work he's done here. Right now that's probably a bit premature."