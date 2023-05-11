Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Everton are sixth in the Women's Super League with three games left to play

Everton loanee Jess Park has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury she picked up during training.

The England forward will return to her parent club Manchester City to continue rehabilitation.

Park, 21, has made 22 appearances for Everton this season, scoring five goals and making five assists.

Her injury has also put her selection for this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in doubt.

Park adds to England manager Sarina Wiegman's injury problems. Captain Leah Williamson and forward Fran Kirby have already been ruled out with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and knee problem respectively.

Euro 2022 player of the tournament and forward Beth Mead is hopeful of making the squad as she is "ahead of schedule" in her recovery from an ACL injury. Wiegman has previously said it would be a "miracle" if Mead made the World Cup.

England's first match is against Haiti on 22 July.