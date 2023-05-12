Andy Crosby's appointment at Port Vale is his first senior management role

League One side Port Vale have announced the appointment of Andy Crosby as their new manager.

Crosby has been given the job after serving as interim manager following the sacking of Darrell Clarke.

The 50-year-old has been at Vale Park since 2021, when he was appointed to the staff by Clarke.

He previously coached Northern Ireland Under-21s and was assistant to Nigel Adkins at Scunthorpe, Southampton, Reading, Sheffield United and Hull.

Taking charge at the Valiants will hand Crosby his first senior management role, but he impressed when he stepped up to take charge in 2022 when Clarke took a three-month break after a family bereavement.

Crosby had a 52.9% win ratio in a season that ended with Port Vale being promoted through the League Two play-offs.

Clarke was sacked after a seven-match winless run that threatened to drop Vale into the League One relegation fight. Under Crosby, they won one and lost three of their last four games to finish four points above the drop zone.

Director of football David Flitcroft said of Crosby: "He has shown and proved in his time as assistant manager, acting manager, and in support of the manager that he has the qualities required to lead the football plan as we move forward in our next chapter of progression on and off the pitch.

"He is highly regarded and respected by the staff and players and we feel he is ready for this opportunity.

"With his work and commitment to the club, he has continually shown all the qualities required to be successful as a manager.

"We have built a football plan that will continue to see the club grow, progress and drive us forward in League One and beyond.

"Andy can deliver the short, medium and long-term objectives that we have set out. We have backroom coaching and medical teams in place that can instil the culture and standards of the club whilst we continue developing and improving results and players."