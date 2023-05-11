Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Grant McCann is back in charge of Doncaster Rovers

League Two side Doncaster Rovers have reappointed Grant McCann as manager.

The 43-year-old returns to the Eco-Power Stadium following the sacking of Danny Schofield on Tuesday.

McCann guided Rovers to the League One play-offs in 2018-19 before leaving to take over at Hull City, who he led to the League One title.

He was removed by the Tigers in January 2022 and spent a year in charge of Peterborough before being sacked earlier this season.

The club have not revealed the length of McCann's contract, but he has been given the title of "manager" after the two previous incumbents were labelled "head coach".

McCann has been out of work since January, when he was sacked by Peterborough despite being eighth in League One, three points off the play-off positions.

"Once I heard of the interest, it was a tremendous opportunity for myself," McCann told the club website. external-link

"After the phone calls came, I had a chat with my wife and the first thing she said was it was one of the happiest times she'd seen me when I was at Doncaster. That really hit home with me.

"I loved my time here, I enjoyed every minute and I'm looking forward to it."

Rovers chairman David Blunt said: "We are delighted to secure the return of Grant to the club.

"His previous season here was one of the most thrilling in recent memory, with a breathless brand of attacking, aggressive football that carried us into the brink of a play-off final.

"In his time away from the club, he has only developed as a manager and we know we are getting an even stronger version of Grant this time around."